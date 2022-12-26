2022 Pinkbike Awards: Send of the Year Winner

Send of Year Winner

Tomas Lemoine

Whistler Crankworx has seen more than its fair share of huck history, from Ben Boyko's jumbo-tron tailwhip and the Claw spinning the road gap, to Timo attempting to jump everything and now Tomas Lemoine riding away from a similar send. Timo surprised a lot of people, but Lemoine stacked on the pressure by hitting it in practice, which meant that everyone was waiting for him to do the same in his run. Tens of thousands of mountain bikers exploded when he did exactly that, which had to be the biggest cheers for a straight air in the history of slope competition. We all know the technical tricks riders are doing are incredibly difficult and dangerous, but there will always be something more relatable about simply trying to go big as f*ck.Don't let the straight air fool you into thinking this was nothing but a huck, though, because it was also a seriously technical move. The platform that Lemoine sailed right over was made to be part of an on-off sequence to let riders pull a trick when jumping up to the platform and then another off of it. The builders probably weren't expecting someone to gap the whole thing, and Lemoine had to first absorb the intended lip and use the wood ramp to launch him instead, and he had to do it while going about 180kph. Not only that, the landing was made for a rider coming off the platform, not way higher and faster. Lemoine said this about his second run: "I can't believe I had the courage to do it in the second run, because I was almost going to be happy with fourth. But Joyride doesn't happen every week, you know? I said, 'You're here, you have a second chance, try your best, we'll see what happens.'"Tomas Lemoine wins the 2022 Send of the Year not just for the size or skill of his Crankworx gap, but also because it was amazing to see a monster straight air at the world's most important slope competition.