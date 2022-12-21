2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

The most notable feature on the Arma is the adjustable hydraulic bottom out function that offers control through the last 15% of the shock stroke. Under heavy landings that use full travel, it feels like jumping onto a waterbed. A standard elastomer bottom out bumper doesn’t provide the feeling of slowly reaching the end of the travel. In fact, EXT actually trimmed the size of the bumper to let the hydraulic bottom out function do most of the work.



There’s also a seamless transition and no clunking when the shock shaft changes direction, so on the trail you might think you’re riding on a cloud. Less friction and more sensitivity is one of the highlights with the Arma and part of that fluid motion is due to the low pressure that the internal floating piston runs at - 40 PSI to be exact.

