2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
Last year’s Suspension Product of the Year nominee list consisted of components that ranged from dual crown and downcountry forks to RockShox’s electronically controlled damping circuits. However, 2022 was full of waves with boatloads of new offerings from the red team, to trickling updates from other brands.
Brands like Fox remained fairly quiet and hinted at future developments in the world of electronically actuated suspension, but that remained in prototype form. RockShox, on the other hand, released a totally redesigned lineup of air and coil rear shocks along with three single crown forks that featured new technology to increase vibration damping.
Marzocchi debuted an affordable air rear shock aimed at the freeride crowd, while Ohlins overhauled their 34 RXF model, but aside from those moves, the Bomber fleet and Swedish gold groups remained steady.
Each of the four nominees for Suspension Product of the Year brought a clever approach to smoothing out the trails beneath us. Keep in mind too, suspension comes in many forms - there may be a surprise component on the list.
The 2022 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year nominees are…
Why it's nominated
For 2023, RockShox revamped three of their single crown forks with significant changes inside and out. One of those was the all-new Lyrik that pairs well with burly trail bikes and comes in 140, 150, or 160mm travel options. Although it kept its 35mm diameter stanchions, that’s about all that previous Lyrik has in common with the redesigned version. The top-spec Lyrik Ultimate in particular receives substantial benefits over the other models to make it one stellar fork.
First, longer bushing overlap areas and pressure relief valves can be found in the squared-off lower leg casting. Those bushings keep the Lyrik Ultimate gliding as free as possible and the controversial valves
release any air that might build up internally to hinder performance.
Despite claims from RockShox that the new Lyrik is 20% stiffer torsionally, Mike Kazimer was won over by its comfort. That quality was no doubt aided by the elastomers, dubbed Buttercups, that the air piston and damper to ride on. This method of suspending the internal components is something we haven’t seen in a MTB fork before. RockShox also touts that this system alleviates 20% more vibrations than a fork without Buttercups.
A third generation Charger damper also saw a full architectural flip from a bladder system to a spring-backed IFP (internal floating piston) for the utmost independent control between high and low-speed compression. That’s a huge deal in terms of setup, taking less trials out of the equation. RockShox also worked tirelessly to make the damper as quiet as possible which doesn’t particularly increase performance, but if those gushing oil noises distract you, you’ll be smooth sailing on the new Lyrik.
Another piece of the puzzle to be revamped was the air spring. The DebonAir+ spring now uses more aluminum components for increased durability and the dimple which regulates the positive and negative air chambers has been relocated. That brings improved small bump sensitivity along with a higher ride height - both qualities that we loved about the new Lyrik.
Throughout the year, the Lyrik Ultimate left us all impressed by its smooth ride and noticeable adjustments on multiple test bikes.From the review:
|... The previous Lyrik didn't leave much to be desired, but the enhancements the 2023 version receives take it to the next level. It's an ideal fork for a wide range of bikes, everything from those shorter travel, aggressive trail machines all the way up to bikes that straddle the line between enduro and all-mountain. With plenty of adjustability and smooth, silent performance the new Lyrik is going to be hard to beat.— Mike Kazimer
Why it's nominated
Not all coil shocks are made equal and the EXT Arma is built from a wealth of engineering based on two and four-wheeled off-road racing history. Each shock is machined in Italy to a stunning finish without any flashy colors, and are specifically tuned for the bike of choice. Inside, the shock is packed full of reasons to separate from the others on the market.
The most notable feature on the Arma is the adjustable hydraulic bottom out function that offers control through the last 15% of the shock stroke. Under heavy landings that use full travel, it feels like jumping onto a waterbed. A standard elastomer bottom out bumper doesn’t provide the feeling of slowly reaching the end of the travel. In fact, EXT actually trimmed the size of the bumper to let the hydraulic bottom out function do most of the work.
There’s also a seamless transition and no clunking when the shock shaft changes direction, so on the trail you might think you’re riding on a cloud. Less friction and more sensitivity is one of the highlights with the Arma and part of that fluid motion is due to the low pressure that the internal floating piston runs at - 40 PSI to be exact.
Another component that contributes to ease friction is the dynamic flex seal that the main shaft runs on. A lower force is required to bend the seal and begin the shaft displacement rather than a standard seal which first needs to overcome friction to slide.
Setting up the Arma isn’t a chore either since EXT will tune the shock for your bike’s kinematics. Finding your happy place with the controls should only take a few clicks from the middle of the dials because each of the external adjustments have a pronounced effect on the damping. The price of the Arma also includes two springs and available in 25-pound increments to dial in the sag depending on the type of trails you might be riding.
Throughout testing, the consistency and control that the Arma shocks provided for the Commencal Supreme and Antidote Darkmatter was in another league. We never experienced any unwanted feedback like fade or topout either. Given the performance, quick setup, and individuality of the support the EXT provides, the Arma was a clear choice for Suspension Product of the Year.From the review:
|... EXT is preached as the aftermarket suspension leader and the Arma is a prime example of the premium performance. There's no doubt that the price reflects this, but receiving a shock tailor-built for your bike will maximize it's potential. From the first lap on the Arma I realized I was cracking on harder than before. The control from this shock puts it on another level.— Matt Beer
Why it's nominated
Yes, another RockShox makes the nominee list for Suspension Product of the Year, which shouldn’t be a huge surprise given the overhaul they completed on nearly their entire product line, which we took a deep dive through here
. One reason why the all-new Super Deluxe Ultimate air shock makes it on here is its suppleness. That’s not a characteristic many air shocks can boast about. The amount of adjustments that you can make to the shock also provides solid reasoning for why it made the cut.
The seamless action of the shock shaft moving up and down could have fooled me for being a coil-sprung damper at times, and that wasn’t particular to just one bike. Thanks to the wide range of pressures, the Super Deluxe Ultimate will work for almost any size rider or bike. Two different size air cans will cater to a linear or progressive suspension design. Both the positive and negative air volume chambers can be tuned to change the breakaway feeling and bottom out resistance with simple spacers.
Similarly to the Lyrik, RockShox battled to make the high and low-speed damper adjustments highly independent from one another. Starting from the open position, changing a click in either direction makes apparent changes on the trail, reducing the amount of time spent fiddling to find your sweet spot.
We’ve seen hydraulic bottom out (HBO) functions featured on forks and coil shocks before, but never on an MTB air shock. The system mechanically slows the shock through the last 20% of the travel and works independently of the air spring. Adding a volume spacer to increase the progression will reduce hard bottom outs but will change the force at which the shock rebounds. With the HBO feature, you can have the best of both worlds; control at full travel without messing with the rebound dial.
The overall performance of the shock is also incredibly consistent on massive descents, even in the shorter eye-to-eye lengths. Given the affordability and features loaded into the Super Deluxe shock, the value that it brings to any bike is impossible to argue. From the Trek Fuel EX-e review:
|... Out of the saddle, there is very little wasted energy. That redesigned RockShox Super Deluxe is brilliant and might fool me for a coil shock if I couldn’t see it. The breakaway is stellar and keeps the rear wheel glued to the ground on the slipperiest, techiest trails. Grasping the lockout isn’t as easy as it has been with the previous Super Deluxe but both the twist-action of the lever and the support of the climb switch are solid.— Matt Beer
Why it's nominated
You might be wondering what a product like O-Chain’s Active Spider is doing in the Suspension Product of the Year nominee list. While it’s not a fork or shock, it does provide damping for another portion of the bike that moves - the chain. The Active Spider calms down the bouncing metal whip that can cause noises and hold back the rear suspension’s duty. In other words, your bike will feel smoother with this device installed.
O-Chain builds the floating spider to mount to almost any crankset on the market, including eMTBs. The chain-calming component operates by allowing the chainring to partially rotate on the crank arm, freeing tension in the transmission.If you haven’t seen them in action, check it out here
.
On the trail, it can provide that chainless feeling which could be described as increased suppleness and sensitivity from the rear suspension. There’s also no arguing that it reduces the amount of chain slap against the frame too. When installed on bikes that were observed to have serious chainslap issues, the Active Spider reduced this considerably.
A quieter ride is not only less distracting, but also positively reinforces that you’re riding smoothly. Whether that’s partially a placebo effect doesn’t eliminate the fact that the rear suspension works more effectively, and that’s a solid reason to include O-Chain’s Active Spider in the Suspension Product of the Year nominees.From the review:
|... The chain forces that the Active Spider isolates is quite impressive. I believe there is both a physical improvement to the suspension performance when the chainring can rotate to a degree, plus it adds a qualitative bonus by reducing the noises caused by chainslap. The small amount of lag in the pedal stroke is a tradeoff that is worth coming to terms with if the bike in question is susceptible to chain feedback.— Matt Beer
15 Comments
After riding Marzocchis and various iterations of Rockshox HC2 dampers for pretty much my entire riding life, I think it's safe to say oil noise is not a distraction... If it stops making squishy sounds, that's a problem!