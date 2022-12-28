2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

SUSPENSION PRODUCT OF THE YEAR



RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate



One shock to rule them all.





Although there are tons of perfectly adequate suspension pieces out there, the new RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate air shock really stood out on the trail where it matters the most, and takes home the 2022 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year award.



The first chance we had to ride the Super Deluxe was back in March, 2022 on a Santa Cruz Tallboy. Although we had a full day to come to grip with the shock, it took very little time to get sorted. The Super Deluxe Ultimate also proved to work superbly on longer-travel test bikes too, like the Trek Fuel EX-e and the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO.



Throughout the year, the team of Pinkbike editors were treated to riding the latest and greatest springy attachments in the world of mountain biking. We could go on and on babbling about our favorite picks and discussing the nuances between 35 and 36mm stanchions, but we'll spare you the banter. Our list of possible nominees for the 2022 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year was shorter than in the past but no less difficult to choose a winner.Possible fork contenders were found in the single crown department, and multiple air and coil shock options were discussed. We even threw in a chain-isolating gizmo that eventually made the cut to the nominee list. Within those nominees, there was a set of components to suspension to fit either end of the bike that bore the RockShox name.The finalists for Suspension Product of the Year included the beastly EXT Arma downhill coil shock, a buttery RockShox Lyrik trail fork, O-Chain's Active Spider to suppress chain feedback, and last but not least, RockShox's limitless Super Deluxe Ultimate air shock.One aspect that allowed for the quick setup was how each click of a dial changed the damping considerably. Going hand in hand with those noticeable tweaks was the fact that the high and low speed circuits are almost 100% independent of one another, which was proven in RockShox’s dyno tests. That meant the effect that each twist of the knob had on the damper was immediately apparent on consecutive setup laps.Another highlight of the Super Deluxe Ultimate is the air spring, which can be easily modified to suit linear or progressive bikes. By choosing a large or small air can, the spring curve can produce a flat or ramped rate to pair with the bike’s specific leverage curve. From there, further tuning is possible with the addition of volume reducing tokens.If that’s not enough to convince you of the Super Deluxe Ultimate’s tuning range, there is an optional hydraulic bottom out dial that slows the shock’s descent into the last millimeters of travel. This is a damper control not typically found on an air shock. Although it reduces hard bottom outs, it doesn’t affect the spring curve like adding tokens would.Given the range of rider weights and tuning options, the Super Deluxe Ultimate covers pretty much all aspects of riding, from the 250x75mm size for downhill bikes, all the way over to a stubby 165x37.5mm cross-country dual suspension steeds. Considering it's $599 USD price tag, its performance is competitive with other aftermarket shocks at twice the price too.Out in the wild, there really wasn't anything that held the Super Deluxe Ultimate back. The climb switch on the trail version shock is plenty firm, with a solid lock position. When opened up and pedalling through meandering singletrack, the shock remains supple while seated under sag and always seems to be floating through its travel. Neither mega-long alpine descents, clusters of wet, old-growth tree roots, or repeated square-edge hits on steeps that had me questioning my line choice ever posed issues for this redesigned air sprung damper.We have to hand it to RockShox, the Super Deluxe Ultimate supplies one heck of a ride - the gentle breakaway into the beginning stroke, smooth transition from the compressive to rebounding directions, and consistent ride control across multiple suspension platforms - the whole package leaves little, if anything to be desired from a rear shock. For those reasons it receives the Suspension Product of the Year award.