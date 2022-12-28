2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 28, 2022
by Matt Beer  


Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Four bikes made the cut for Value Mountain Bike of the Year, including one hardtail. The list includes the Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6, Specialized Status 140, Marin Team Marin 1, and the Norco Fluid FS A1. Multiple editors rode each bike and weighed in with their opinions, but the group decision was unanimous.






Norco Fluid FS A1

Great bikes aren't necessarily the most expensive or the lightest ones out there and the aluminum Norco Fluid proved its strength against much fancier bikes in our Fall Field Test. $3,999 USD is still a solid chunk of change and this is the priciest Fluid in the series, however, the package deal of capable geometry and suspension performance along with appropriate components that don't overload the weigh scale are why the Fluid takes home our Value Bike of the Year award.

To stack up our decisions on why we chose Norco's reasonably-priced trail bike, let's first take a look at the frame. A one-piece rocker link provides 130mm of travel and steers clear of a trunnion-mount style Float X shock to improve reliability. Since this is a light-duty trail bike, we concluded a 65-degree head angle was perfectly adequate for the bike's intentions and got along with the other geometry numbers. Those smoothed welds might even fool you for an expensive carbon build.



Solid specification choices were made where it matters most. TRP's Trail EVO brakes provide solid, consistent power from a light-action lever, Shimano's XT-level shifting is already well proven, and the 140mm-travel Fox 34 Factory fork includes the high-functioning Grip2 damper.

Everything about the Fluid is perfectly normal, and we're ok with that. The performance that Norco packed into this revived model can compete against other bikes out there that are twice the price, which makes the Fluid FS A1 our Value Bike of the Year.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards Canyon Marin Norco Specialized


20 Comments

  • 15 0
 Did you guys put the wrong video with this article? Or did Tom spend all his money being a "Pro" in Whistler that he had to sell his Commencal to get the value bike of the year?
  • 4 0
 Autoplay of videos, on articles they know are going to get loads of clicks, increases “viewership” of said video, thereby increasing revenue generated from said video.

I’d expect to see more autoplay imbedded videos in articles that have nothing to do with the article.
  • 1 2
 @onawalk: cool story, but autoplays don’t count as views on YouTube.
  • 1 0
 @sino428: maybe it’s not always a YouTube click
  • 1 0
 @sino428: And that's why they do not use YouTube in the first place Wink
  • 1 0
 @sino428: It isn't a youtube video, it's a pinkbike video
  • 1 0
 @sino428: it’s also a subtle way to get you to click on the video…..you know, similar to how advertising works
  • 11 0
 No way! Who could've seen this coming!
  • 10 0
 Anyone looking for best value brands, it still has to be Vitus and Polygon.
  • 8 1
 Marin as well.
  • 8 2
 Polygons top specced $2700 trail bike has some shit parts on it compared to this. the extra $1300 gets better wheels, tires, cockpit, suspension, dropper, brakes, and drivetrain. I'd bet the frame rides better as well but that's not as easy to prove on paper.
I think polygon wins as the entry level riders value bike. Where a seasoned/ skilled rider would be happy spending the extra money for such an improved spec
  • 6 0
 Fezzaris are good deals too
  • 1 0
 @DCF: I think the 3k ish fluid fs A2 is better comparison with the siskiu, a few hundred more than the polygon but very solid build with TRP brakes and a float x/Z2.
  • 9 0
 this came out of nowhere!!!
  • 2 1
 This will be a much sort after bike this season. Also before people start complaining about the price, don't get good value confused with budget as they are not the same thing!
  • 4 1
 Often forgetting brands like Radon
  • 1 0
 Commencal has some pretty good offerings too.
  • 2 0
 So glad I won this on the Advent Calendar...just waiting for Pinkbike to notify me.
  • 1 0
 Norco has suspiciously often showed up as the winner in some category of bike of the year…
  • 1 0
 This bike with 210x55 and a 36 with 150mm could be a perfect bike





