2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Dec 22, 2022
by Matt Beer  


Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees


There's no hiding that mountain biking is an expensive sport, and inflation hasn't helped that situation. More often than not though, bike companies send out the top of the line model to test because they want us to have the best experience possible. We all love riding the latest and greatest gizmos - don't get us wrong - but what about the folks out there that don't want to splurge on all the carbon parts and electronic components? They still want to ride just as fast and far as anyone else.

The truth of the matter is, those luxuries won't make up for poor suspension kinematics or goofy geometry. Pushing value bikes just as hard as their more expensive competitors can be quite humbling. Plus, we still have a ton of fun when we do test a bike that doesn't stretch to a five-digit price tag, provided it doesn't fall apart. That's why we give an award to the real hero of the bunch - the Value Bike of the Year.

The nominees for the 2022 Pinkbike Value Mountain Bike of the Year, in ascending price, are the Marin Team Marin 1, Specialized Status 140, Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 and Norco Fluid FS A1.




Marin Team Marin 1
$1,589 USD


Why it's nominated

If the price wasn't a dead giveaway why the Marin Team Marin 1 was included in the nominees, let me explain - you can ride legit trails on this $1,600 bike. That was the price of my first real bike way back when and it didn't have disc brakes or a 12-speed drivetrain. A short stem and 67-degree head tube make for some quick handling, but that's what makes the Team Marin 1 such a blast in rolling single track. Yes, you might want to add a dropper post, but people rode bikes off-road for decades without them, and still do. Fortunately, building a list of upgrades is a worthwhile venture for this value bike nominee.

Marin built this hardtail to bring beginners into racing cross-country and it sure as heck will help more people catch the mountain bike bug.

FULL REVIEW




Specialized Status 140
$3,000 USD


Why it's nominated

The Specialized Status 140 is all about bopping about on the trail, which equates to tons laughs and air time. What it doesn't add up to is a lot of cash in order to do so. The barrier to entry for this bike that can pedal all day or lap jump lines is only $3,000 USD, and it can ship right to your door. That's a new method of sales from Specialized and is designed to reach riders that might reside beyond their dealer network. If the 140mm of travel isn't enough, there's also a 160mm version for the same price. Both builds include quality Specialized rubber, Fox air suspension, a SRAM NX 12-speed drivetrain, and an X-Fusion dropper post.

The Specialized Status is a relatively low-cost package deal to try your hand at enduro racing or sessioning your local neighbourhood jumps.

FULL REVIEW




Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6
$3,500 USD


Why it's nominated

Ok, let's get the weight out of the way first. The Spectral 125 AL 6 is not a light short-travel bike, but this was never meant to be an XC featherweight. Solid DT-Swiss wheels keep the rolling components round under abusive riders and an actual full-Shimano SLX groupset (no skimping on the cassette). The angles are also quite aggressive for the 125mm of rear wheel travel. To keep you out of trouble, the build is backed by a 140mm Fox 36 and wrapped with Maxxis 3C tires. Really though, I can't find a flaw in this build, especially when you consider the price is $3,500.

The Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 is capable of more than your typical short-travel bike with a strong focus on descending.

FULL REVIEW




Norco Fluid FS A1
$3,999 USD


Why it's nominated

Balancing the specs, pricing, geometry and appearance of a mountain bike isn't an easy task, but Norco did just that with the Fluid FS A1. At $3,999, it's the most expensive of the bunch. Remember though, we're talking about value and not budget. What you get is bang for your buck. Sharp components, the right angles, and quality suspension, plus, it's still a workhorse. In our Fall Field Test, it went up against larger trail bikes that were more than double the price and held its own. It didn't shine in any one particular corner - it simply performed well everywhere.

Norco has built the Honda Civic of bikes. The Fluid FS A1 is simple, effective, well-priced and steps up the component choices in key areas.

FULL REVIEW






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards Canyon Marin Norco Specialized


25 Comments

  • 22 9
 Ahh 2022, the year of the value $4,000 pedal bicycle. And no this isn't a knock on the Norco but instead the bike industry as a whole.
  • 20 1
 4000 for a bike with top of the line fox suspension is definitely value in my book. That was unheard of pre pandemic. That’s like 2017 commencal prices. I’d say it’s pretty good
  • 13 1
 My first quality mtb back in 2012 was a yeti sb66 on clearance for $2700 ($3600 accounting for a conservative 3% inflation over the past 10 years). Aluminum frame, fox 32, fox rp23, SRAM x7 build kit. I thought that was a smoking deal back then. Ten years later and that Norco for only $400 (compared to the adjusted amount for inflation of course) more would absolutely blow that yeti out of the water. That’s A LOT of bike for the money.
  • 3 0
 Its not too out of whack with inflation. I was selling $1,500 bikes in 1989 with front suspension and good components, adjusted for inflation, maybe 3.6K? But arguably way less advanced. Its always been an expensive sport. We just like to remember our first beater we bought for $300.
  • 5 0
 Yeah I think “value” has a few different meanings. Is $4k a lot of money? Hell yes. Is what you’re getting with that Norco, component wise, a hell of a deal for the price compared to other bikes similarly spec’ed? Hell yes. So it’s more of a “value” compared to other bikes with similar specs, not a value relative to cheaper bikes.
  • 1 0
 @noplacelikeloam: fairly accurate, www.in2013dollars.com/us/inflation/1989?amount=1500
  • 1 0
 @olafthemoose: I concur the pricing on this bike seems like it is from another era, especially for a Norco. Commencal has definitely been shifting price points, got to pay all those athletes I suppose.

What your comment reminded me of was Vitus, a company that is very much in its golden era price-wise, I'm astounded they aren't on this list. The Sommet CRS will set you back $3,900. A carbon frame, Zeb Select, Super Deluxe Select+, SLX Drivetrain, SLX brakes, and a set of hardy Neutron V2 wheels. Vitus won't even skimp on tires, Maxxgrip Exo+ on the front, and Maxxterra DD on the back.
  • 5 0
 I think everyone should be obligated to call their XC bike the [Brand] Team [Brand] [Number].

Norco Team Norco 1
Trek Team Trek 9.9 RSL
Rocky Mountain Team Rocky Mountain 40
Canyon Team Canyon 3
Santa Cruz Team Santa Cruz 4
NS Bikes Team NS Bikes 2
  • 2 0
 Maxxis needs to call the DHR/DHF the DHT, because it's driving my OCD wild when the DHR is in the front/DHF in the back.

It would also put an end to Cool Todd, that guy at a trailhead near you who wastes way too much of your time telling you why the DHR is better in the front/the DHF is better in the back.
  • 1 0
 Is it actually the case that the Specialized Status 140 and 160 can still be had for USD 3000? At least in Europe it seems to be the case that there are only much more costly runner up versions available. I got my 160 for EUR 2.7k when it came out. Last I heard it was 3.3k, but it has been replaced now by an updated version. Haven't found confirmation on the Internet though.
  • 1 0
 www.specialized.com/at/de/status-160/p/199767?color=320387-199767
for 3.7k, which seems to be the very same bike. Doesn't matter much, since you can't get them anyway.
  • 3 0
 Just wait 6 months and there will be plenty of value new and used bikes for sale everywhere
  • 1 0
 My money is on the Status. Good price for a killer bike. Got one for my kid as an upgrade to a Transition Ripcord. Great move. The Grom is going to kick his old man’s ass on the trails pretty soon…
  • 1 0
 In the budget price range the hardtail is hard to beat, even the team 2 is cheaper than all the full sus and you get a fox fork
  • 1 0
 I would like to nominate my own bike for its exceptional features like 2 wheels, handle bars, and seat and its ability to go both up and downhill. Truly remarkable.
  • 2 0
 The new Vitus Mythique, hands down, especially the VRX model
  • 1 0
 Both Status models are pretty good for the price
  • 1 0
 ...just once I'd like to hear "it's the Glock-19 of mountain bikes'
  • 1 0
 Solid choices here
  • 2 5
 my 13k specialized stumpjumper is soo great!! I saved a whole .8 seconds on my strava segments! yaay
  • 1 0
 But outside of Vegas, was .8 seconds worth 13K?
  • 3 6
 2023 Norco is 2022 Value Bike of the Year Nominee.
  • 3 2
 True. Because it launched and was available in 2022.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: I never understand why that’s always so hard for people to understand. These aren’t categories for items with “2022” on the label, it’s items available and used in 2022.
  • 3 0
 Same comment every year/article





