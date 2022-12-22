2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

There's no hiding that mountain biking is an expensive sport, and inflation hasn't helped that situation. More often than not though, bike companies send out the top of the line model to test because they want us to have the best experience possible. We all love riding the latest and greatest gizmos - don't get us wrong - but what about the folks out there that don't want to splurge on all the carbon parts and electronic components? They still want to ride just as fast and far as anyone else.The truth of the matter is, those luxuries won't make up for poor suspension kinematics or goofy geometry. Pushing value bikes just as hard as their more expensive competitors can be quite humbling. Plus, we still have a ton of fun when we do test a bike that doesn't stretch to a five-digit price tag, provided it doesn't fall apart. That's why we give an award to the real hero of the bunch - the Value Bike of the Year.The nominees for the 2022 Pinkbike Value Mountain Bike of the Year, in ascending price, are the Marin Team Marin 1, Specialized Status 140, Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 and Norco Fluid FS A1.If the price wasn't a dead giveaway why the Marin Team Marin 1 was included in the nominees, let me explain - you can ride legit trails on this $1,600 bike. That was the price of my first real bike way back when and it didn't have disc brakes or a 12-speed drivetrain. A short stem and 67-degree head tube make for some quick handling, but that's what makes the Team Marin 1 such a blast in rolling single track. Yes, you might want to add a dropper post, but people rode bikes off-road for decades without them, and still do. Fortunately, building a list of upgrades is a worthwhile venture for this value bike nominee.Marin built this hardtail to bring beginners into racing cross-country and it sure as heck will help more people catch the mountain bike bug.The Specialized Status 140 is all about bopping about on the trail, which equates to tons laughs and air time. What it doesn't add up to is a lot of cash in order to do so. The barrier to entry for this bike that can pedal all day or lap jump lines is only $3,000 USD, and it can ship right to your door. That's a new method of sales from Specialized and is designed to reach riders that might reside beyond their dealer network. If the 140mm of travel isn't enough, there's also a 160mm version for the same price. Both builds include quality Specialized rubber, Fox air suspension, a SRAM NX 12-speed drivetrain, and an X-Fusion dropper post.The Specialized Status is a relatively low-cost package deal to try your hand at enduro racing or sessioning your local neighbourhood jumps.Ok, let's get the weight out of the way first. The Spectral 125 AL 6 is not a light short-travel bike, but this was never meant to be an XC featherweight. Solid DT-Swiss wheels keep the rolling components round under abusive riders and an actual full-Shimano SLX groupset (no skimping on the cassette). The angles are also quite aggressive for the 125mm of rear wheel travel. To keep you out of trouble, the build is backed by a 140mm Fox 36 and wrapped with Maxxis 3C tires. Really though, I can't find a flaw in this build, especially when you consider the price is $3,500.The Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 is capable of more than your typical short-travel bike with a strong focus on descending.Balancing the specs, pricing, geometry and appearance of a mountain bike isn't an easy task, but Norco did just that with the Fluid FS A1. At $3,999, it's the most expensive of the bunch. Remember though, we're talking about value and not budget. What you get is bang for your buck. Sharp components, the right angles, and quality suspension, plus, it's still a workhorse. In our Fall Field Test, it went up against larger trail bikes that were more than double the price and held its own. It didn't shine in any one particular corner - it simply performed well everywhere.Norco has built the Honda Civic of bikes. The Fluid FS A1 is simple, effective, well-priced and steps up the component choices in key areas.