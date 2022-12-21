2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike Product of the Year Nominees

Value Product of the Year

Why it's nominated

Why it's nominated

Why it's nominated

Why it's nominated

After the bedlam of 2020, its hangover extended well into 2022. Throw rising fuel prices and rising inflation into the mix and the bike industry seemed to be chasing its tail as it tried to get a handle on the rising costs that were eventually handed onto the consumer. That's not to say there aren't some good value bike parts out there. In fact, some of our favorite parts of this year offered great value, even if not a particularly low price.The TRP Trail Evo brakes offer a lot of the same power and features as its more expensive siblings but do without the adjustment. Whereas this isn't a full downhill-spec brake and doesn't reach the same levels of power as the DHR Evo, it does offer more than enough for what it's intended - trail and enduro riding. It's also built around TRP's excellent pads and 2.3 mm rotor width to give more confidence and consistency.The brake might have the needed power but we do feel that some people might find the lack of lever adjustment slightly problematic. It's not a big issue, however, it is something worth considering if you like to run the lever close to the bar with skinny grips.The Trail Evo was originally reviewed at the end of 2021 but we've seen it come on plenty of our review bikes in the last 12 months and it's a very worthy nominee, albeit a slightly late one. We were always impressed with the $215 brake's performance. And yes, based purely on price alone these brakes aren't the cheapest out there, but they made their way onto this list due to their consistency and reliability.Hunt is a UK brand that has value at its core. What started out as a direct-to-consumer wheels brand has now spawned a sister brand - Privateer bikes - that, as the name suggests, is trying to service the needs of the grass-roots racer with reliability and affordability. Their Hunt wheels are also in a similar vein.This year, we reviewed Hunt's Trail Wide wheels, as well as seeing their Enduro Wide wheels on several bikes. The trail option weighs slightly less due to a lower spoke count and a lower rim and hub weight. The enduro wheels, conversely, feature overbuilt hubs with thicker axles, more spokes, and a burly rim. The differences add up to around 300 grams and a slightly different ride feel.Whichever model you choose, be it the $474 Trail or the $524 Enduro wheels, you can be sure to get a no-frills wheelset that will offer performance beyond its budget.While these tires aren't as cheap as many would like, they do offer a far more reasonable prospect than other brands that can run well over the $100 mark. Although the $80 tire might not be as affordable as last year's winner, the Delium versatile, it's a full-spec downhill tire that would not be out of place on the World Cup circuit. Mike Kazimer even went as far as saying that the tires are good enough to see Loic Bruni and Co banishing the sharpie from their pits for the future - the tire is that good.While ever-changing geometry and the latest tires might have a huge effect on your riding, I would wager that saving a dozen grams on your shifter won't. Over the years, Deore has always been an industry favorite for its performance, reliability, and price. With the latest generation going to 12-speed, it covered a huge blindspot for the groupset, which previously couldn't offer the same range as its pricier competitors.Although not the most recent addition, if you were building a bike in 2022 from the frame up, whether racing or just riding, Deore should be worthy of your consideration. And yes, the Deore components took home the win in the Component of the Year Category in 2020, but that doesn't mean they're not deserving of additional recognition.