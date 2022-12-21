2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike Product of the Year Nominees

Dec 21, 2022
by Henry Quinney  


Value Product of the Year

After the bedlam of 2020, its hangover extended well into 2022. Throw rising fuel prices and rising inflation into the mix and the bike industry seemed to be chasing its tail as it tried to get a handle on the rising costs that were eventually handed onto the consumer. That's not to say there aren't some good value bike parts out there. In fact, some of our favorite parts of this year offered great value, even if not a particularly low price.



TRP Trail Evo Brakes
Power to the People


Why it's nominated

The TRP Trail Evo brakes offer a lot of the same power and features as its more expensive siblings but do without the adjustment. Whereas this isn't a full downhill-spec brake and doesn't reach the same levels of power as the DHR Evo, it does offer more than enough for what it's intended - trail and enduro riding. It's also built around TRP's excellent pads and 2.3 mm rotor width to give more confidence and consistency.

The brake might have the needed power but we do feel that some people might find the lack of lever adjustment slightly problematic. It's not a big issue, however, it is something worth considering if you like to run the lever close to the bar with skinny grips.

The Trail Evo was originally reviewed at the end of 2021 but we've seen it come on plenty of our review bikes in the last 12 months and it's a very worthy nominee, albeit a slightly late one. We were always impressed with the $215 brake's performance. And yes, based purely on price alone these brakes aren't the cheapest out there, but they made their way onto this list due to their consistency and reliability.

FULL REVIEW




Hunt Wheels
No-Nonsense Alloy Options


Why it's nominated

Hunt is a UK brand that has value at its core. What started out as a direct-to-consumer wheels brand has now spawned a sister brand - Privateer bikes - that, as the name suggests, is trying to service the needs of the grass-roots racer with reliability and affordability. Their Hunt wheels are also in a similar vein.

This year, we reviewed Hunt's Trail Wide wheels, as well as seeing their Enduro Wide wheels on several bikes. The trail option weighs slightly less due to a lower spoke count and a lower rim and hub weight. The enduro wheels, conversely, feature overbuilt hubs with thicker axles, more spokes, and a burly rim. The differences add up to around 300 grams and a slightly different ride feel.

Whichever model you choose, be it the $474 Trail or the $524 Enduro wheels, you can be sure to get a no-frills wheelset that will offer performance beyond its budget.

FULL REVIEW




Specialized Cannibal Tires
World Cup Performance at Privateer Prices

Why it's nominated

While these tires aren't as cheap as many would like, they do offer a far more reasonable prospect than other brands that can run well over the $100 mark. Although the $80 tire might not be as affordable as last year's winner, the Delium versatile, it's a full-spec downhill tire that would not be out of place on the World Cup circuit. Mike Kazimer even went as far as saying that the tires are good enough to see Loic Bruni and Co banishing the sharpie from their pits for the future - the tire is that good.

FULL REVIEW




Shimano Deore
Here We Go Again


Why it's nominated

While ever-changing geometry and the latest tires might have a huge effect on your riding, I would wager that saving a dozen grams on your shifter won't. Over the years, Deore has always been an industry favorite for its performance, reliability, and price. With the latest generation going to 12-speed, it covered a huge blindspot for the groupset, which previously couldn't offer the same range as its pricier competitors.

Although not the most recent addition, if you were building a bike in 2022 from the frame up, whether racing or just riding, Deore should be worthy of your consideration. And yes, the Deore components took home the win in the Component of the Year Category in 2020, but that doesn't mean they're not deserving of additional recognition.

FULL REVIEW





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


12 Comments

  • 13 0
 Deore all day. True value parts out of all the ones listed. Making 12 speed range ACTUALLY affordable, and minimal performance hit.
  • 3 0
 Relatedly: Shimano MT420 calipers and M4100 levers. Four piston, no-nonsense brakes that perform better than my m7120 (SLX) and most other brakes I've tried, and they're less than $100 per end. Unlike XT and SLX I've used, they never change bite point. I'm interested to try the TRPs, but in terms of value, it's hard to imagine beating the no-name Shimanos.
  • 2 0
 If sram and Shimano would agree on one type freehub body that would be great
  • 1 0
 @airdonut41: 420? Sick
  • 3 0
 Agree re: Deore. I have it on my fat bike and "wow"! Shifting under pressure and just smoothness in general vs. my enduro bike's SRAM GX is very noticeable. Would consider switchover to Deore for my enduro bike in the future, esp. when you factor in cost (here in Canada, Deore cassette is significantly cheaper than GX cassette i.e. Deore ~$100 cheaper).
  • 2 0
 On the wheel front, I'm not sure that the way to go. Value isn't just about low price - it's about low total cost of ownership. DT Swiss 350s with a ratchet are probably the lowest total cost of ownership in the long run for rear hubs - so that would be a good start. And it's hard to beat some solid DT Swiss or Spank rims. Get them laced up at your local bike shop, and you end up spending a couple hundred more than you would on those Hunt wheels - but you'll have something that is Clydesdale appropriate, won't need constant trueing, allows you to service your hubs yourself (as there are no little pawls and springs flying all over the place when you open it up), and give you trouble free use for years and years. With "value" hubs and rims, you don't get what you pay for, you pay for what you get. There's a solid sweet spot - going cheaper tends to kick you in the arse later; going more expensive tends to not buy you a whole lot in terms of longevity/reliability (if you're gram counting, by all means, knock yourself out...).
  • 1 0
 Just on the consumable front, having worked in a shop, and thinking what you will of Specialized, I've thought their tires in general are a good value anyway. We always had them at their lower price point, and their patterns/compounds have been comparable without that premium. If it means you can afford an extra tire a season, that's worth a look.

IIRC, Specialized started as a tire company way back in the foundational days. Probably ruined it now, but get their tires while they're still a relative bargain/value.
  • 1 0
 The trp brakes work great except the part where mineral oil leaks through the bleed screw on the caliper. Rear failed after one month of riding, front went out this last weekend.
  • 3 4
 All Solid Contenders. I might have gone with AXS GX instead of Deore because the prices you can get the GX from certain places. But the Deore is a fantastic little groupset and its Cassette is amazing value to strength and weight.
  • 3 0
 Deore all day long!
  • 2 0
 Deore all day! Great pick Henry. Nailed it.
  • 1 0
 A $80 tire is "value"? WTF is wrong with this sport?!





