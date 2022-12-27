2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Dec 27, 2022
by Henry Quinney  


Value Bike Product of the Year Winner



Hunt Trail Wide Wheels

It feels like every other week there's a new release of $2,000+ carbon wheels. While they may well have their place, for most people most of the time I think alloy is more than enough. In fact, a good set of alloy wheels that you can rely upon is all any of us really need.

Yes, there might be performance gains to be had but, when it comes to value, you could spend a quarter of the price and still ride the same things on the same trails, you have to ask what kind of benefit spending four times the amount on wheels really brings you.

The alloy Trail wides are a great wheelset that will give a good ride quality and reliability. Should you want something burlier, there are the Enduro Wide wheels, too.

When we tested the Hunt Trail Wide wheels at the start of the year, I came to this conclusion:

"When reviewing a product that offers distinctly better value than its competitors, I always come back to the same question - do they need to be better on the trail? Or merely offer similar performance at a lower cost? The Trail Wide V2s are definitely part of the second group. Bang for buck, you could do far far worse than these wheels."





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
54244 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
48445 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
46965 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
36536 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
35745 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
33697 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
31544 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Send of the Year Nominees - The Most Committed 360 & 2 HUGE Straight Airs
30911 views

8 Comments

  • 3 1
 Those are probably great wheels, but with the price of €459 it's hard to argue against DT M/E1900 (with Ratchet LN) which you can find for €299.
  • 1 0
 500€ for a pair of wheels that will have dents in no time isn't great value in my opinion. Like you said DT swiss entry wheelsets can be had for much less often times and are way tougher than most of the competition.
  • 1 1
 What were the other nominated products for this award? I couldn't recall seeing the list so I just took a look, but I don't see it anywhere - I only found the overall product of the year nominee list.
  • 3 0
 Good looking wheels
  • 1 0
 Amazing, I thought the Outside+ membership was sure to win best value. Guess NFTs aren't a "real product."
  • 1 0
 Enjoying my pair I got just before Christmas in some Lake District snow.
  • 1 4
 My value product of the year was a Banshee Phantom frame from 2015 for the same price as these wheels. Why has it not been nominated? Industry bias I guess?
  • 1 0
 Huh?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036329
Mobile Version of Website