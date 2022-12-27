2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Value Bike Product of the Year Winner
Hunt Trail Wide Wheels
It feels like every other week there's a new release of $2,000+ carbon wheels. While they may well have their place, for most people most of the time I think alloy is more than enough. In fact, a good set of alloy wheels that you can rely upon is all any of us really need.
Yes, there might be performance gains to be had but, when it comes to value, you could spend a quarter of the price and still ride the same things on the same trails, you have to ask what kind of benefit spending four times the amount on wheels really brings you.
The alloy Trail wides are a great wheelset that will give a good ride quality and reliability. Should you want something burlier, there are the Enduro Wide wheels, too.
When we tested the Hunt Trail Wide wheels at the start of the year
, I came to this conclusion:
"When reviewing a product that offers distinctly better value than its competitors, I always come back to the same question - do they need to be better on the trail? Or merely offer similar performance at a lower cost? The Trail Wide V2s are definitely part of the second group. Bang for buck, you could do far far worse than these wheels."
