2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees

Dec 23, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

With this award we're celebrating the videos that go against that trend and take real craft to produce. From downhill, to slopestyle and even trail riding, we've been spoiled with some incredible edits this year. Shaving it down to 15 nominees was a brutal process, whittling that down to one deserving winner is going to be close to impossible...


Bas Van Steenbergen in "Property Lines"



Nominor's notes
When mesmerizing riding, meets top-notch cinematics, meets candid BTS, you get something special. That's exactly what Calvin Huth and Bas Van Steenbergen have cooked up with this one.



Kurt Sorge in "This is Home"



Nominor's notes
Well, it starts to make sense why Kurt is such a powerhouse at events like Rampage.



Hugo Frixtalon "Tempo"



Nominor's notes
Hugo Frixtalon and Leon Perrin.. Need I say more? Fun concept, insane riding, and funky music.



Gee Atherton in "Ridgeline II"



Nominor's notes

High speed, big hits, massive exposure. If this played at an IMAX my system would be so ramped up that I'd need an inhaler.


Betty Birrell in "North Shore Betty"



Nominor's notes
Betty is a true North Shore OG. All these years later, she still gets excited to go out and ride the Shore.


Brage Vestavik in "Sound of Speed"



Nominor's notes

Alright, who gave the viking a Red Bull? Brage wanted to put out a video that could be watched 10 years down the road and still be "cool." Well, congrats Brage, you did it.


Thomas Genon (Tommy G) in "Mine Line"



Nominor's notes
Remember when nobody knew where Tommy G was? Well, as it turns out, he was tucked away in a Belgian mine building some of the sickest trails and jump lines imaginable.

P.S., How can one person have so much style?



Brandon Semenuk in "Better Late"


Nominor's notes
Yup, Brandon Semenuk is still pretty f*#king good at riding bikes.


Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards in "Parallel II"


Nominor's notes
The original Parallel, featuring Brandon Semenuk and R-Dog, won Video of the Year in 2019. Surprise, surprise, Parallel II featuring Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards is nominated for the 2022 Video of the Year. Parallel pushes the limits in both a filming and riding.



Braydon Bringhurst in "8600 ft"



Nominor's notes

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the stuffer fest. Brayden attempts to climb UP the Whole Enchilada.



Steve Vanderhoek in "Risk is Reward"



Nominor's notes
Somehow Steve is able to extinguish, yet make, fire at the same time.



Dylan Stark in "Real Heat 2 (Remix)"



Nominor's notes

Real Heat 1 made the cut last year and Real Heat 2 (Remix) makes the cut this year. I wonder what would happen if Dylan was given a road bike?..



Vaea Verbeeck Pushing Her Limits in Utah



Nominor's notes
Over the last few years, Vaea has solidified herself as a top dog freerider. Vaea Verbeeck and Calvin Huth make magic in Utah.



Danny MacAskill in "Post Card from San Francisco"


Nominor's notes
I don't get it.



Sterling Lorence in "Lightfall"



Nominor's notes

Sterling has been an icon name in mountain bike photography for over 20 years. I'm sure most of the cinematographers in this Video of the Year nomination list have been influenced by Sterling at some point throughout their careers.





Your Turn

On this one, you get a say. Let us know which edit you think is best and we'll be awarding a Reader's Choice Award alongside our own.

What is your 2022 Video of the Year?



Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Awards


36 Comments

  • 20 0
 Wow… thanks you! Holy smokes
  • 17 0
 They forgot Chris Akrigg's Akrigg on the Rocks, the best technical bicycle riding video of the year. youtu.be/M2EpYdhj9a8
  • 4 0
 Chris Akrigg more than anyone else inspires me want to go play around on my bike.
  • 1 0
 Akrigg is so underrated I don't understand how he's consistently forgotten about
  • 9 4
 I think 8600ft is dope, but the ridiculous amount of drama baked into what could be a 15min video is very over-the-top. I've had a hard time watching any media put out about it. I'd choose Betty all the way through, that film was so well done and just insanely inspiring.
  • 2 1
 I agree, like it’s an absolutely incredible feat he accomplished but I didn’t feel there was a need for 60+ minutes of emotional reflection.
  • 1 0
 Funny, everyone I know that's watched 8600 has loved it. There's a lot more to Braydon's story than just riding his bike up a technical trail.
  • 9 0
 Brage Vestavik in "Sound of Speed" - Not even a question.
  • 6 0
 Thank you for reminding me to watch Brage again. Best mtb edit ever?
  • 6 2
 Parallel 2 might be the best mtb video ever made…
  • 5 1
 Brage was robbed!....figured I'd get ahead of it before it happened.
  • 4 0
 Brage got this one right away.
  • 3 0
 This one from the last year, but still my favorite
youtu.be/vcMhIjBYFBU
  • 3 0
 What the heck does nominor mean?
  • 2 0
 The person that nominated the video or object in context
  • 3 0
 @ljXnyxfD: you learn something new every day.
  • 1 0
 The candidates were nominated- chosen, appointed, assigned, etc. You can probably now guess what a nominator does. Derived from naming.
  • 1 0
 @uponcripplecreek: Exactly. Nominator. Nominor sounds like a fantasy kingdom.
  • 3 0
 Well that was an easy choice! Sound of Speed
  • 3 0
 Let the popularity contest begin..
  • 1 0
 This is great and all but where are Friday Fails? We all know the deserving candidate never wins, so ya, just upload the fails please.
  • 1 0
 I want them all to win Smile Brage with no questions asked and Frixtalon is ripping that piece of AL into pieces with style and a cool soundtrack Smile
  • 4 4
 Fabio Wibmer - Video Game (Grand Theft Bike) should be added to the list of nominees, in my opinion: Gnarly riding (that stair flip!) and great story line and cinematography.
  • 1 0
 If we’re putting that many up then why not Caleb Holonko “lights out” youtu.be/1SrbiRzVSNs
it’s damn good
  • 1 0
 I have watched "Sound of Speed" about 100 times, that video will never be anything short of mind boggling
  • 2 1
 I miss Fabio Wibmer - video game (grand theft bike). Great mix of originality and bike skills.
  • 2 0
 sound of speed
  • 1 0
 I'm not lazy enough to watch the entirety "8600 ft"
  • 1 0
 Dude for you entertainment
  • 2 0
 Don’t rob Brage!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 It's gotta be Parallel surely! Amazing video and riding!
  • 1 0
 Thumbnail for North Shore Betty is why mullets are a thing.
  • 1 0
 Parallel Lines for pure beauty, but Bradge got my Vote for Pure Fury.
  • 1 0
 Dylan Stark first
  • 1 0
 real heat 2 for sure
  • 1 0
 Worship Odin.





