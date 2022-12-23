2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees

With this award we're celebrating the videos that go against that trend and take real craft to produce. From downhill, to slopestyle and even trail riding, we've been spoiled with some incredible edits this year. Shaving it down to 15 nominees was a brutal process, whittling that down to one deserving winner is going to be close to impossible...
Bas Van Steenbergen in "Property Lines"Nominor's notes
When mesmerizing riding, meets top-notch cinematics, meets candid BTS, you get something special. That's exactly what Calvin Huth and Bas Van Steenbergen have cooked up with this one.
Kurt Sorge in "This is Home"Nominor's notes
Well, it starts to make sense why Kurt is such a powerhouse at events like Rampage.
Hugo Frixtalon "Tempo"Nominor's notes
Hugo Frixtalon and Leon Perrin.. Need I say more? Fun concept, insane riding, and funky music.
Gee Atherton in "Ridgeline II"Nominor's notes
High speed, big hits, massive exposure. If this played at an IMAX my system would be so ramped up that I'd need an inhaler.
Betty Birrell in "North Shore Betty"Nominor's notes
Betty is a true North Shore OG. All these years later, she still gets excited to go out and ride the Shore.
Brage Vestavik in "Sound of Speed"Nominor's notes
Alright, who gave the viking a Red Bull? Brage wanted to put out a video that could be watched 10 years down the road and still be "cool." Well, congrats Brage, you did it.
Thomas Genon (Tommy G) in "Mine Line"Nominor's notes
Remember when nobody knew where Tommy G was? Well, as it turns out, he was tucked away in a Belgian mine building some of the sickest trails and jump lines imaginable.
P.S., How can one person have so much style?
Brandon Semenuk in "Better Late"Nominor's notes
Yup, Brandon Semenuk is still pretty f*#king good at riding bikes.
Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards in "Parallel II"Nominor's notes
The original Parallel
, featuring Brandon Semenuk and R-Dog, won Video of the Year in 2019. Surprise, surprise, Parallel II
featuring Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards is nominated for the 2022 Video of the Year. Parallel
pushes the limits in both a filming and riding.
Braydon Bringhurst in "8600 ft"Nominor's notes
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the stuffer fest. Brayden attempts to climb UP the Whole Enchilada.
Steve Vanderhoek in "Risk is Reward"Nominor's notes
Somehow Steve is able to extinguish, yet make, fire at the same time.
Dylan Stark in "Real Heat 2 (Remix)"Nominor's notesReal Heat 1
made the cut last year and Real Heat 2 (Remix)
makes the cut this year. I wonder what would happen if Dylan was given a road bike?..
Vaea Verbeeck Pushing Her Limits in UtahNominor's notes
Over the last few years, Vaea has solidified herself as a top dog freerider. Vaea Verbeeck and Calvin Huth make magic in Utah.
Danny MacAskill in "Post Card from San Francisco"Nominor's notes
I don't get it.
Sterling Lorence in "Lightfall"Nominor's notes
Sterling has been an icon name in mountain bike photography for over 20 years. I'm sure most of the cinematographers in this Video of the Year nomination list have been influenced by Sterling at some point throughout their careers.
Your Turn
On this one, you get a say. Let us know which edit you think is best and we'll be awarding a Reader's Choice Award alongside our own.
