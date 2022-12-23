2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees

Bas Van Steenbergen in "Property Lines"

Nominor's notes

Kurt Sorge in "This is Home"

Nominor's notes

Hugo Frixtalon "Tempo"

Nominor's notes

Gee Atherton in "Ridgeline II"

Nominor's notes

Betty Birrell in "North Shore Betty"

Nominor's notes

Brage Vestavik in "Sound of Speed"

Nominor's notes

Thomas Genon (Tommy G) in "Mine Line"

Nominor's notes

Brandon Semenuk in "Better Late"

Nominor's notes

Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards in "Parallel II"

Nominor's notes

Braydon Bringhurst in "8600 ft"

Nominor's notes

Steve Vanderhoek in "Risk is Reward"

Nominor's notes

Dylan Stark in "Real Heat 2 (Remix)"

Nominor's notes

Real Heat 1

Vaea Verbeeck Pushing Her Limits in Utah

Nominor's notes

Danny MacAskill in "Post Card from San Francisco"

Nominor's notes

Sterling Lorence in "Lightfall"

Nominor's notes

Your Turn

What is your 2022 Video of the Year? Bas Van Steenbergen in "Property Lines"

Kurt Sorge in "This is Home"

Hugo Frixtalon "Tempo"

Gee Atherton in "Ridgeline II"

Betty Birrell in "North Shore Betty"

Brage Vestavik in "Sound of Speed"

Thomas Genon (Tommy G) in "Mine Line"

Brandon Semenuk in "Better Late"

Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards in "Parallel II"

Braydon Bringhurst in "8600 ft"

Steve Vanderhoek in "Risk is Reward"

Dylan Stark in "Real Heat 2 (Remix)"

Vaea Verbeeck - Pushing Her Limits in Utah

Danny MacAskill in "Post Card from San Francisco"

Sterling Lorence in "Lightfall"

Other - Let us know in the comments and highly upvoted responses will be considered Responses: 780 Faves: 0 Comments: 1

When mesmerizing riding, meets top-notch cinematics, meets candid BTS, you get something special. That's exactly what Calvin Huth and Bas Van Steenbergen have cooked up with this one.Well, it starts to make sense why Kurt is such a powerhouse at events like Rampage.Hugo Frixtalon and Leon Perrin.. Need I say more? Fun concept, insane riding, and funky music.High speed, big hits, massive exposure. If this played at an IMAX my system would be so ramped up that I'd need an inhaler.Betty is a true North Shore OG. All these years later, she still gets excited to go out and ride the Shore.Alright, who gave the viking a Red Bull? Brage wanted to put out a video that could be watched 10 years down the road and still be "cool." Well, congrats Brage, you did it.Remember when nobody knew where Tommy G was? Well, as it turns out, he was tucked away in a Belgian mine building some of the sickest trails and jump lines imaginable.P.S., How can one person have so much style?Yup, Brandon Semenuk is still pretty f*#king good at riding bikes.The original, featuring Brandon Semenuk and R-Dog, won Video of the Year in 2019. Surprise, surprise,featuring Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards is nominated for the 2022 Video of the Year.pushes the limits in both a filming and riding.Sit back, relax, and enjoy the stuffer fest. Brayden attempts to climb UP the Whole Enchilada.Somehow Steve is able to extinguish, yet make, fire at the same time.made the cut last year andmakes the cut this year. I wonder what would happen if Dylan was given a road bike?..Over the last few years, Vaea has solidified herself as a top dog freerider. Vaea Verbeeck and Calvin Huth make magic in Utah.I don't get it.Sterling has been an icon name in mountain bike photography for over 20 years. I'm sure most of the cinematographers in this Video of the Year nomination list have been influenced by Sterling at some point throughout their careers.On this one, you get a say. Let us know which edit you think is best and we'll be awarding a Reader's Choice Award alongside our own.