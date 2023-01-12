2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winner (Finally)

Jan 12, 2023
by Max Barron  

Video of the Year Winner

Better late than never, we've FINALLY chosen the winner of the 2022 Pinkbike Video of the Year Award. 2022 was a great year for mountain bike videos, and our Video of the Year nominees included everything from hard-hitting shredits, to cinematic wonders, to long-form documentaries. Congratulations to everyone involved!

The 2022 Pinkbike Video of the Year is... Brage Vestavik in 'Sound of Speed'.




Brage Vestavik in "Sound of Speed"


bigquotesI want to create content that's timeless. Most things today are filmed in one day, shot quickly, and then it’s over. Dead! Due respect to those who do it, but I want people to be able to watch my videos again in 10 years and for the content to still be cool. I don't want it to be just another piece of content you watch and then forget about.Brage Vestavik

Why it's the winner.
Brage is the first rider to win Video of the Year back to back. In 2021 he blew our mind with his Real MTB submission video, and in 2022 he was somehow able to level that up. In Sound of Speed, Brage literally punishes both bike and terrain. His raw riding ability mixed with clean cinematography creates something that is worth coming back to over and over.




2nd Place - Parallel II


3rd Place - North Shore Betty




Posted In:
Industry News Videos Pinkbike Awards


18 Comments

  • 37 0
 BRAGE WAS.... not robbed
  • 1 0
 In the nominations PB also said they were going to announce a winner of the Readers Choice award, but Brage was also not robbed in that category.

Well, I guess they could announce a different winner of Readers Choice and rob him, but for the record the voting is here:
www.pinkbike.com/news/2022-pinkbike-awards-video-of-the-year-nominees.html
  • 1 0
 Robbed got Barged
  • 17 0
 Great to see North Shore Betty in third!
  • 4 0
 In case you missed it here's also a really good video of her riding with Remy Metailler:
www.pinkbike.com/news/video-73-years-old-north-shore-betty-rides-with-remy-metailler.html
  • 6 0
 Parallel is quite possibly my favorite edit of all time in-regards to composition. The transitions are flawless.
  • 1 0
 The riding is pretty rad too.
  • 4 0
 Did Pb really need this long to decide? I think it was pretty clear immediately which video was the winner.
  • 6 0
 Wait until you see how long it takes to announce advent calendar contest winners.
  • 2 0
 I 100% agree with this selection. This video and the riding in it is incredible! I've watched it at least 30 times
  • 3 0
 make that 32 times. amazing
  • 1 0
 Unreal video. I'm nominating it for video of the year for 2023 and 2024.
  • 2 0
 Something about that rag in his back pocket bothers me. The riding is spectacular, but that rag! Oh that rag!
  • 1 0
 The truth is,after watching that everyone got afraid of what could happen if they didn't vote for Brage.
  • 1 0
 Yeehaaa well deserved! Good choice! And congrats
  • 1 0
 I agree with all of these but what about "Lights Out" with Caleb Holonko?
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 1 0
 I love Betty.





