2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winner (Finally)

Video of the Year Winner
Better late than never, we've FINALLY chosen the winner of the 2022 Pinkbike Video of the Year Award. 2022 was a great year for mountain bike videos, and our Video of the Year nominees
included everything from hard-hitting shredits, to cinematic wonders, to long-form documentaries. Congratulations to everyone involved!
The 2022 Pinkbike Video of the Year is... Brage Vestavik in 'Sound of Speed'.
Brage Vestavik in "Sound of Speed"
Why it's the winner.
|I want to create content that's timeless. Most things today are filmed in one day, shot quickly, and then it’s over. Dead! Due respect to those who do it, but I want people to be able to watch my videos again in 10 years and for the content to still be cool. I don't want it to be just another piece of content you watch and then forget about.—Brage Vestavik
Brage is the first rider to win Video of the Year back to back. In 2021 he blew our mind with his Real MTB submission video, and in 2022 he was somehow able to level that up. In Sound of Speed, Brage literally punishes both bike and terrain. His raw riding ability mixed with clean cinematography creates something that is worth coming back to over and over.
2nd Place - Parallel II 3rd Place - North Shore Betty
