First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration

Olympic years often mean new XC bikes as brands pull out all the stops to give their racers the most advanced tool for arguably the biggest prize in cross-country racing.



The Spark, now in its fourth generation, was initially launched in 2008. Since then its won several World Championships, a pile of World Cups and even Olympic golds.



With that in mind, Scott introduces the all-new, completely redesigned Spark product range. The range includes the RC race bike, the 900 trail bike, and the Contessa, as ridden by Kate Courtney This bike immediately looks very different from its predecessor, but that's not to say it doesn't look like anything else.

Scott Spark RC & 900 Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear travel: 120mm

• Carbon or aluminum frame

• Integrated suspension design

• RC head angle: 67.2-degrees

• 900 head angle w/130mm fork: 65.8-degrees

• Sizes: S-XL

• Spark RC

• Spark 900

The 900 is a trail focused version of the Spark

There is also the Contessa.

New Shock Mounting

There is an entry port to access the hardware and a sag indicator.

The removable shock cover.

Scott decided to treat the frame into halves, the lighter section and the lower part, which is reinforced to keep the center of gravity lower while also ensuring a stiff platform for the suspension.

Geometry

The RC, the XC race bike.

The 900, the trail bike.

New Integrated Handlebar and Twinloc

Bar Bar

Three's a crowd. Twinlock plus a dropper certainly gives designers a challenge but I think Scott make a good fist of it.

Models and Availability

The alloy Spark 950, 960 and 970 will have the same features as their carbon siblings, but at a lower cost.

The entry level alloy Spark 970 and the mid-range carbon Spark 940.

The Spark RC, which is only available in carbon has racing firmly in its sights. This is the entry level Comp build.