YT Industries release the all-new Capra today, which sees a whole raft of changes for the new MKIII model. You may well recognise a similar shape, as well as brand-identifying features such as the distinctive head tube, but it’s an all new bike. YT compares the Porsche 911 to the Capra, suggesting that both models occupy a similar space in each brand's line up. And, much like the 911, the Capra does have a recognisable look and shape that carries on through each iteration.
Capra, which means “goat” in Latin, is the brand’s do-it-all enduro bike. YT have tried to not only enhance its capabilities but also give riders the choice between two bikes. There is the full 29” and the mixed-wheeled MX platform. YT suggests that the 29 is the bona fide race bike with an emphasis on speed whereas the MX combines the stability of the larger wheel with the maneuverability of the 27.5 in the rear.
Frame, Geometry and Kinematics
There will be two options in regards to the material used in the frame: the ultra modulus and the high modulus frames. The materials share many of the same properties and will provide a very similar feeling, however, the ultra modulus frames will be around 300g lighter. There will be three build specs in the Capra range. The Core 3, Core 4 and the Launch Edition MX. The ultra modulus frames will be the Core 4 and limited edition release model. The Core 3 bike will use the high modulus carbon.
Both versions undergo increased reach compared to the previous version, as well as steeper seat tubes and slacker head angles. You may also see the addition of a bottle cage to these bikes. To enable this, the bike has to use a single sided wing. All bikes come with the bottle cage as stock. The bikes also undergo a complete reworking in regards to stiffness and flex. The lower parts of the bike, particularly around the downtube and BB junction, have been reinforced to give a lower centre of gravity as well as a stiffer platform.
The bikes have the same headtube design as the Izzo. You can see the box section, which not only allows for clean cable intakes but also is there to generate more stiffness in the headtube area. The internal cable routing is rattle-free and there is also new chainstay protection that aims to keep the bike quiet whilst maximising heel clearance.
The bike uses a flip chip to offer 0.3 degrees of adjustment and a SRAM universal hanger to allow for convenience should something go awry.
The two bikes share the same front triangle, but have different yokes and rear ends to not only allow for different wheel sizes but also to change length and suspension kinematics. The 29” Capra has 5mm longer chainstays as well as slightly less progression to suit air shocks whereas the MX is more progressive and will pair well with a coil shock.
Here we can see the comparative differences between the 29 and the MX, as well as their respective MKII models. Whereas the MX largely echos the curve of its predecessor, albeit at a higher leverage rate, the 29 platform has less progression than before, which should make it easier to make the most of its travel without running into any harshness in the mid- and end-stroke.
Around sag both bikes have anti squat-values above 100% but only just. In theory a value of 100% should mean that the suspension neither extends nor compresses under acceleration, but it's more complicated than that
. For comparison's sake, you can see the the MX platform has a drastically higher value that the MKII 27.5 Capra.
Capra 29
In YT's own words, this bike is their "fast" bike and summarises the 29" platform as "60% for downhill and 40% for uphill". The bike, much like the MX, is available in two main build kits: the Core 3 and the Core 4. The Core 4, pictured is the higher-spec and includes Fox Factory suspension, SRAM XO drivetrain, Code RSC brakes and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy I9 wheels.
The bike, in its slacker setting, uses a 64.2 degree head angle and a 77.6 degree seat tube angle. The 29" bike uses 5mm longer chainstays and is 3mm longer in terms of reach. The leverage ratio of the shock is also more linear compared to the MX.
Capra 29" Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel F / R: 170 / 165mm
• Ultra or High Modulous frame
• Head angle: 64.2° / 64.5°
• Sizes: S / M / L / XL/ XXL
• CS length: 438 / 438 / 438 / 443 / 443mm
• Reach: 427 / 447 / 467 / 487 / 507mm
• Base price: €4,499.00 / £3,999.00 / $4,499.00
The Core 3, pictured, is the entry level spec and includes Fox Performance suspension, SRAM GX drivetrain, Code R brakes and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy wheels.
Capra MX
The MX is their "shred" bike that places a further emphasis on downhill performance. YT say it's more of a 70% - 30% split. Apart from the launch edition which is only available in the MX, the bike is available in the same build kits as the 29".
The MX uses a more progressive leverage rate to make it well suited to coil shocks. It's 0.2 degrees slacker in the head angle but shares a very similar effective seat tube angle as the 29". It also benefits from 0.3 degrees of adjustment via a flip chip.
Capra MX Details
• Wheelsize: 29/27.5"
• Travel F / R: 170 / 170mm
• Ultra or High Modulous frame
• Head angle: 64° / 64.3°
• Sizes: S / M / L / XL/ XXL
• CS length: 433 / 433 / 433 / 438 / 438mm
• Reach: 424 / 444 / 464 / 484 / 504mm
• Base price: €4,499.00 / £3,999.00 / $4,499.00
The Lauch Edition build kit includes a RockShox ZEB Ultimate, Cane Creek DB Kitsuma, SRAM X01 Eagle expansion drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Cane Creek eeWing titanium cranks, a Renthal cockpit set-up and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon wheels. This build kit is only available in the MX. The paintwork is inspired by the "Goatman". The canon of this character, and what seems to be an interwoven approach between a comic book story and a bicycle is all a bit bewildering to me but maybe it's your bag. Think of him like Tony the Tiger or Colonel Sanders.
New Pre-Order System and Availability
YT also introduces a new way to pre-order bikes as part of the Capra launch. Customers who wish to pre-order a bike with an availability lead time longer than 8 weeks will be asked to pay a 10% fully-refundable deposit to reserve their bike, with the balance being charged four weeks before the bike ships. This deposit ensures the reservation of a bike and orders can be canceled at any time with full refund. YT expects to start shipping the first Capras in late 2021
with production volumes ramping up significantly in early 2022.
