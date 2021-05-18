In YT's own words, this bike is their "fast" bike and summarises the 29" platform as "60% for downhill and 40% for uphill". The bike, much like the MX, is available in two main build kits: the Core 3 and the Core 4. The Core 4, pictured is the higher-spec and includes Fox Factory suspension, SRAM XO drivetrain, Code RSC brakes and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy I9 wheels.



The bike, in its slacker setting, uses a 64.2 degree head angle and a 77.6 degree seat tube angle. The 29" bike uses 5mm longer chainstays and is 3mm longer in terms of reach. The leverage ratio of the shock is also more linear compared to the MX.



Capra 29" Details

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel F / R: 170 / 165mm

• Ultra or High Modulous frame

• Head angle: 64.2° / 64.5°

• Sizes: S / M / L / XL/ XXL

• CS length: 438 / 438 / 438 / 443 / 443mm

• Reach: 427 / 447 / 467 / 487 / 507mm

• Base price: €4,499.00 / £3,999.00 / $4,499.00

