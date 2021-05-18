First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms

May 18, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

FIRST LOOK
2022 YT Capra
MX & 29
The Launch Edition will be limited to 100 units and features a no-holds-barred spec.

YT Industries release the all-new Capra today, which sees a whole raft of changes for the new MKIII model. You may well recognise a similar shape, as well as brand-identifying features such as the distinctive head tube, but it’s an all new bike. YT compares the Porsche 911 to the Capra, suggesting that both models occupy a similar space in each brand's line up. And, much like the 911, the Capra does have a recognisable look and shape that carries on through each iteration.

Capra, which means “goat” in Latin, is the brand’s do-it-all enduro bike. YT have tried to not only enhance its capabilities but also give riders the choice between two bikes. There is the full 29” and the mixed-wheeled MX platform. YT suggests that the 29 is the bona fide race bike with an emphasis on speed whereas the MX combines the stability of the larger wheel with the maneuverability of the 27.5 in the rear.


Frame, Geometry and Kinematics

There will be two options in regards to the material used in the frame: the ultra modulus and the high modulus frames. The materials share many of the same properties and will provide a very similar feeling, however, the ultra modulus frames will be around 300g lighter. There will be three build specs in the Capra range. The Core 3, Core 4 and the Launch Edition MX. The ultra modulus frames will be the Core 4 and limited edition release model. The Core 3 bike will use the high modulus carbon.

The bike does get longer than its predecessor but not dramatically so.



Both versions undergo increased reach compared to the previous version, as well as steeper seat tubes and slacker head angles. You may also see the addition of a bottle cage to these bikes. To enable this, the bike has to use a single sided wing. All bikes come with the bottle cage as stock. The bikes also undergo a complete reworking in regards to stiffness and flex. The lower parts of the bike, particularly around the downtube and BB junction, have been reinforced to give a lower centre of gravity as well as a stiffer platform.

The bikes have the same headtube design as the Izzo. You can see the box section, which not only allows for clean cable intakes but also is there to generate more stiffness in the headtube area. The internal cable routing is rattle-free and there is also new chainstay protection that aims to keep the bike quiet whilst maximising heel clearance.

The bike uses a flip chip to offer 0.3 degrees of adjustment and a SRAM universal hanger to allow for convenience should something go awry.

The two bikes share the same front triangle, but have different yokes and rear ends to not only allow for different wheel sizes but also to change length and suspension kinematics. The 29” Capra has 5mm longer chainstays as well as slightly less progression to suit air shocks whereas the MX is more progressive and will pair well with a coil shock.


Here we can see the comparative differences between the 29 and the MX, as well as their respective MKII models. Whereas the MX largely echos the curve of its predecessor, albeit at a higher leverage rate, the 29 platform has less progression than before, which should make it easier to make the most of its travel without running into any harshness in the mid- and end-stroke.


Around sag both bikes have anti squat-values above 100% but only just. In theory a value of 100% should mean that the suspension neither extends nor compresses under acceleration, but it's more complicated than that. For comparison's sake, you can see the the MX platform has a drastically higher value that the MKII 27.5 Capra.


Capra 29

The Core 4 is available in Nox Blue or Black Magic.

In YT's own words, this bike is their "fast" bike and summarises the 29" platform as "60% for downhill and 40% for uphill". The bike, much like the MX, is available in two main build kits: the Core 3 and the Core 4. The Core 4, pictured is the higher-spec and includes Fox Factory suspension, SRAM XO drivetrain, Code RSC brakes and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy I9 wheels.

The bike, in its slacker setting, uses a 64.2 degree head angle and a 77.6 degree seat tube angle. The 29" bike uses 5mm longer chainstays and is 3mm longer in terms of reach. The leverage ratio of the shock is also more linear compared to the MX.
Capra 29" Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel F / R: 170 / 165mm
• Ultra or High Modulous frame
• Head angle: 64.2° / 64.5°
• Sizes: S / M / L / XL/ XXL
• CS length: 438 / 438 / 438 / 443 / 443mm
• Reach: 427 / 447 / 467 / 487 / 507mm
• Base price: €4,499.00 / £3,999.00 / $4,499.00
The Core 3 is available in Deep Yellow, Lava Red or Black Magic. The MX build kits are the same as their larger wheeled counterparts.

The Core 3, pictured, is the entry level spec and includes Fox Performance suspension, SRAM GX drivetrain, Code R brakes and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy wheels.


Capra MX

The Launch Edition MX.


The MX is their "shred" bike that places a further emphasis on downhill performance. YT say it's more of a 70% - 30% split. Apart from the launch edition which is only available in the MX, the bike is available in the same build kits as the 29".

The MX uses a more progressive leverage rate to make it well suited to coil shocks. It's 0.2 degrees slacker in the head angle but shares a very similar effective seat tube angle as the 29". It also benefits from 0.3 degrees of adjustment via a flip chip.
Capra MX Details
• Wheelsize: 29/27.5"
• Travel F / R: 170 / 170mm
• Ultra or High Modulous frame
• Head angle: 64° / 64.3°
• Sizes: S / M / L / XL/ XXL
• CS length: 433 / 433 / 433 / 438 / 438mm
• Reach: 424 / 444 / 464 / 484 / 504mm
• Base price: €4,499.00 / £3,999.00 / $4,499.00

The Lauch Edition build kit includes a RockShox ZEB Ultimate, Cane Creek DB Kitsuma, SRAM X01 Eagle expansion drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Cane Creek eeWing titanium cranks, a Renthal cockpit set-up and Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon wheels. This build kit is only available in the MX. The paintwork is inspired by the "Goatman". The canon of this character, and what seems to be an interwoven approach between a comic book story and a bicycle is all a bit bewildering to me but maybe it's your bag. Think of him like Tony the Tiger or Colonel Sanders.


New Pre-Order System and Availability

YT also introduces a new way to pre-order bikes as part of the Capra launch. Customers who wish to pre-order a bike with an availability lead time longer than 8 weeks will be asked to pay a 10% fully-refundable deposit to reserve their bike, with the balance being charged four weeks before the bike ships. This deposit ensures the reservation of a bike and orders can be canceled at any time with full refund. YT expects to start shipping the first Capras in late 2021 with production volumes ramping up significantly in early 2022.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
82729 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
70003 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
60697 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
52078 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
50198 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
46975 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
41406 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
41176 views

65 Comments

  • 24 0
 Is it just me or are the direct brands not quite the same deal they used to be? Don't get me wrong, they are still cheaper, but unless you know a company has top notch warranty support (which I have heard YT doesn't), the calculation becomes a bit harder when choosing between a direct and shop supported bike brand.
  • 5 0
 The Capra MX seams like an amazing deal to me ! Carbon frame and high end components, I wouldn't mind about the bad warranty for this price
  • 1 0
 @BunnyR10: until you need it.
  • 1 0
 seems like you do not look at Radon Wink
  • 1 0
 @BunnyR10: dunno, last time I checked yt competed with radon and canyon. But the only company left with good value seems to be radon.
  • 1 0
 @BunnyR10: Don't get me wrong, they are still a bit better deal than other brands, but not unbelievably so. The Specialized Stumpy Evo is $5k and comes with X01/GX and Performance Elite parts, so pretty similar to the Core 3 build. Not that much more bike for the YT (especially when you consider shipping costs). Plus, I can't just go down the street and talk to the shop when something is f'ed up on the YT.
  • 1 0
 Where I miss the direct brand point is that you pay in May for January delivery, I could run a bikeshop or just walk into one and order next season bike now for wholesale price.
  • 15 0
 In your face right handed people! #lefties4eva
  • 1 0
 I would love all lefties to end up in a junk yard.
  • 1 0
 Of course I am talking about those Cannondale monsters
  • 15 6
 the bottle is mounted in factory and can conveniently be used on trails either:
- by removing the shock and drinking from the bottle itself
- through an internally routed straw that exits at the stem
  • 4 0
 I think the bar next to the bottle is sided - so its not there on the left hand side.
  • 7 0
 Tell me you are aware you can pull it out from the left site Please
  • 2 0
 Look at both sides of the bike... it's asymmetrical, and the water bottle is perfectly accessible for your left hand.
  • 2 0
 Looked at first picture. Jumped to the comment :p
  • 1 0
 @Lokirides: but im right handed and drink using right hand...
  • 1 0
 @BunnyR10: please tell me you realize they’re joking…..
  • 1 0
 I prefer just opening the bottle nozzle, hoisting the bike over my head upside down, and letting the water dribble into my mouth.
  • 1 0
 I drink from my water bottle without removing it from it's cage while I'm in the air launching big canyon gap jumps. Doesn't everyone do this?
  • 4 1
 loving the paint job on that launch edition. Getting a mark on a brand new bike always sucks, this one is pre-bashed so you don't notice.

Geo seems relatively conservative for a 'big bike' - maybe things are now long and slack enough?
  • 1 0
 I like it too, even though I despise the fact that this paint job is analogous to "distressed" jeans, which I hate...

This looks cool, but I'll beat in my own damn blue jeans.
  • 1 0
 Those pre skuffed finishes look good when new, ironically they often don't age well. The difference between fake and real wear or something. Like that vw gulf that was released with every body panel a different bright color, looks cool new, 10 years later... people are wondering what junk yard it came from.
  • 1 0
 @Lokirides: I believe the current vernacular is "rustic".
  • 3 0
 "Latest delivery March 2022" Knowing YT that will be 6 months later so over a year before delivery. Honestly this company is a joke. Selling bikes they dont have constantly and having the worst customer service. Lied to me about my bike spec and ended up in me wasting money based on their advice. Spent £7k+ and got left to rot. Dont by YT. You'll regret it.
  • 5 0
 lol, launching a bike in mid may 2021 which isn't available until late 2021 or 2022.
  • 3 0
 pre-order as in funding..
  • 6 0
 Is 'Looks Like a Yeti' a thing here yet?
  • 1 0
 It really should be...because that blue really looks like a Yeti.
  • 1 0
 But the area around the BB looks like.... a Niner?
  • 1 0
 @hburnsj: It screams sb150
  • 1 0
 @hburnsj: Yetitisn't one
  • 2 0
 core 3 model seems like the bike to own; performance elite is maximum all of us need from a suspenssion POV. rest of the components can be upgraded. too bad size L is already out of stock. Smile
  • 2 0
 It's annoying they chose a DPX2 over a Float X2 for such a progressive bike... haven't we already been through this problem?
  • 1 0
 @mnguyen1224: or the new float x
  • 5 0
 And..it's gone.
  • 2 0
 just amazing looking bikes with even care given to the water bottle people. This could be the ultimate one bike for trails and all round fun. Seems like great value.
  • 2 0
 They’re all sic af! They killed it with their geo numbers, components and colorways. Wish my wife wouldn’t send me to prison if I ordered one. Haha
  • 3 1
 Pssstttt....I don't want a nosebleed high front end on my trail bike. Staying 27.5 and having a blast. Short inseam guy. I am not alone.
  • 1 0
 Do you run a flat bar? It’s only 15mm.
  • 3 0
 0.3° of adjustment via flip chip. Most people won't feel that, should have made it a whole degree
  • 1 0
 Thought this could be the 2022 bike to have but by the look of the geo chart it’s just another average enduro bike. Glad I didn’t hold out to get one
  • 1 0
 How would the geo have made it not “another average enduro bike”? How would that have improved it?
  • 1 0
 7k EUR is quite a lot I find.. everything seems to have gotten so expensive.. 'cheaper' bikes were sold for 3-4k in the past... now everything is above 5-6k.. amazing
  • 1 0
 Looks like an old capra but just better. Not a lot to fault, this bike is going to be great for a lot of people.
  • 1 0
 Pay now, watch other brands kicking out their 2022 line up late summer, then cry till January
  • 1 0
 Capra finally gets a bottle..... Rigth handed people punching the air right now.
  • 1 0
 Kinda sucks if you usually use your right hand to grab the bottle while riding...
  • 2 0
 that relic'd look is wicked
  • 1 0
 The launch edition of the MX has a very Borderlands vibe and I'm here for it.
  • 1 0
 I’d never own another! Buyer beware. Their warranty dept just ignored emails.
  • 1 0
 I run a Capra mullet and can confirm it is insane! That blue hits different ooft
  • 2 0
 Pink is punk.
  • 1 0
 Core 4 pricing and build...wow, nice job.
  • 2 0
 Wow! It's the same!
  • 2 1
 Seems more like a MK2.5, but lots of nice changes
  • 1 0
 Colors and Specs are on the money. Want is strong.
  • 1 0
 Launch Edition looks sweet! Nice looking rides...
  • 3 2
 Looks like an SB150
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Capra
  • 1 0
 yeehaw!
  • 1 0
 Well colour me pink!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a tribe
  • 1 1
 good look'n bikes
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Yeti
  • 1 1
 Ugly af !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012793
Mobile Version of Website