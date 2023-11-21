Amelia Martin Joins Hunt Bike Wheels Team

I’m so stoked to be working with HUNT wheels next season. The wheels feel amazing and are super reliable which is just what I need for racing.



Next season I’m aiming to race the full British National Series with a goal of finishing top 3 overall. I’ll do some other races between too.



I’m also hoping to do some filming to help raise the profile of mountain biking to more girls, and particularly those from ethnic minority backgrounds. I’d love to see more people of colour at races and I hope I can help make that happen — Amelia Martin