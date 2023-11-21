Amelia Martin Joins Hunt Bike Wheels Team

Words
: HUNT Wheels
HUNT is excited to reveal our first new signing for the 2024 season! We're truly excited to announce that rising Enduro and Downhill racing star Amelia Martin will be rolling on HUNT wheels for the next season and beyond!
At just 14 years of age, Amelia is already proving to be a force to be reckoned with on the UK race scene, holding both the current 4X National Championships and the 2023 Dual Slalom National Champs titles. Amelia has also cemented herself into the world of downhill with a 4th overall at National Champs and recently caused a stir on social media with one of the most incredible saves seen this year! (see below!)
Amelia is already putting HUNT's Enduro Wide V2 wheelset through its paces lap after lap at Caerws Bike Park and will be helping the HUNT engineering team with the testing and development of future gravity products due to be made public in the near future.
|I’m so stoked to be working with HUNT wheels next season. The wheels feel amazing and are super reliable which is just what I need for racing.
Next season I’m aiming to race the full British National Series with a goal of finishing top 3 overall. I’ll do some other races between too.
I’m also hoping to do some filming to help raise the profile of mountain biking to more girls, and particularly those from ethnic minority backgrounds. I’d love to see more people of colour at races and I hope I can help make that happen—Amelia Martin
|Since joining The Rider Firm, I've been keen to help promote up-and-coming riders, and I can't wait to see how we can help Amelia develop and keep racing through the coming season. I honestly think Amelia is one to watch!—Andi Sykes, Senior Marketing Manager, The Rider Firm