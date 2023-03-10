The 2023 Focus Raven Carbon Hardtail Has In-Frame Storage

Focus Bikes’ new Raven hardtail is a relaxed carbon cross-country bike that sits atop a 120mm fork and brings a downtube storage box to the table, or internal compartment solution (I.C.S.) as they call it.



As integration becomes more prevalent in mountain bikes, Focus follows suit and directs the cables through the headset, but something else hides in this junction. Tucked away are offset headset cups that can be reversed to offer two different head tube angles; 66.5 or 67.5 degrees.



The Raven series is only available in carbon frame options with three models ranging from €2,199-3,599. Based on the intended use of this frame, it slots into the EN17406 "category 3" that states the limit for jumps and drops should be less than 60cm.



Focus Raven Details

• Carbon frame

• 120mm fork

• 29" wheels

• In-frame storage

• 66.5-67.5° head tube angle

• 74° seat tube angle

• Chainstay: 435mm

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 11.6 kg / 25.6 lb (Raven 8.9 - claimed)

• Price: €2,199-3,599

• focus-bikes.com

Frame Details

Geometry

Specs

Raven 8.9, €3,599, 11.6 kg - Rock Shox SID Select fork, SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, SRAM Level TLM 180/160mm brakes, DT Swiss X1900 wheels, Maxxis Rekon Race tires.

Raven 8.8, €2,799, 12.9 kg - Fox 34 Float Rhythm fork, Shimano Deore XT/SLX 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano SLX M7100 180/160mm brakes, RaceFace ARC27/Novatec D041 wheels, Maxxis Rekon tires. Raven 8.7, €2,199, 13.4 kg - Rock Shox Judy Silver TK fork, SRAM SX Eagle, 12-speed drivetrain, SRAM Level 180/160mm brakes, RODI 25mm,/Novatec D041 wheels, Maxxis Rekon tires.

By using a longer top tube and short stem, the bike maintains a longer wheelbase with faster steering than a traditional XC race bike. Focus implemented their Cockpit Integration System, (C.I.S.) that allows for changing the stack height without disrupting the hidden cables. The stem faceplate also features a hook and just two clamping bolts for a smooth profile along the top surface.Aside from the storage compartment and funky cable routing, standard specs like a Boost 148 hub, BSA bottom bracket, 160mm post mount brake, and full 56mm head tube are found on the Raven.Four frame sizes bridge the size gap from 415mm on the SM to a short 485mm reach on the XL which Focus says should fit riders between 140 and 200cm. The seat tube angle is slightly relaxed compared to what we typically see in the trail and enduro bike world. This should make the seated position feel much larger than while standing on the pedals, given the shorter than average reach numbers. All frame sizes use 435mm chainstays, as that seems to be the norm for most cross-country hardtails.