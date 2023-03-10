The 2023 Focus Raven Carbon Hardtail Has In-Frame Storage

Frame Details
Focus Bikes’ new Raven hardtail is a relaxed carbon cross-country bike that sits atop a 120mm fork and brings a downtube storage box to the table, or internal compartment solution (I.C.S.) as they call it.
As integration becomes more prevalent in mountain bikes, Focus follows suit and directs the cables through the headset, but something else hides in this junction. Tucked away are offset headset cups that can be reversed to offer two different head tube angles; 66.5 or 67.5 degrees.
The Raven series is only available in carbon frame options with three models ranging from €2,199-3,599. Based on the intended use of this frame, it slots into the EN17406 "category 3" that states the limit for jumps and drops should be less than 60cm.
Focus Raven Details
• Carbon frame
• 120mm fork
• 29" wheels
• In-frame storage
• 66.5-67.5° head tube angle
• 74° seat tube angle
• Chainstay: 435mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 11.6 kg / 25.6 lb (Raven 8.9 - claimed)
• Price: €2,199-3,599
• focus-bikes.com
By using a longer top tube and short stem, the bike maintains a longer wheelbase with faster steering than a traditional XC race bike. Focus implemented their Cockpit Integration System, (C.I.S.) that allows for changing the stack height without disrupting the hidden cables. The stem faceplate also features a hook and just two clamping bolts for a smooth profile along the top surface.
Aside from the storage compartment and funky cable routing, standard specs like a Boost 148 hub, BSA bottom bracket, 160mm post mount brake, and full 56mm head tube are found on the Raven.Geometry
Four frame sizes bridge the size gap from 415mm on the SM to a short 485mm reach on the XL which Focus says should fit riders between 140 and 200cm. The seat tube angle is slightly relaxed compared to what we typically see in the trail and enduro bike world. This should make the seated position feel much larger than while standing on the pedals, given the shorter than average reach numbers. All frame sizes use 435mm chainstays, as that seems to be the norm for most cross-country hardtails.Specs
That is the reason that bikes continue to be overbuilt, if youre trying to use your XC race bike for something its not intended for, then break it, to complain about unrelaibility, etc.
Regardless of what is on a race course, its your responsibility as the entrant to use the correct tool for the job.
Right, almost every product you buy to ride around on (motorcycle, bicycle, lawn mower) has an intended purpose, along with restrictions to go with it.
I can put larger more aggressive tires on my wifes SUV, but it doesnt change the intended purpose of getting groceris and picking up kids
So modern XC is forbidden ? I ask for MVdP...
Plus I always see pics of Nino boosting massive jumps. i wouldn't pay 3 grand for a bike that i can only ride like a walmart bike.
You think every sponsored rider at the olympics was overly concerned about the warranty on their frame?
Add to that, that there is a massive difference between Nino, who is a master at bike control landing a jump, and the bulk of Joeys dead sailoring to flat....
We all understand what these classifications are for right, it provides a framework for people to understand what the intended use case for the bike they are buying is.
Is there a belief that Focus, or Canyon, or others are going to follow you on Strava to review the features that youre riding?
In reality, most people arent dropping any bigger than 2' on their regular rides anyway.
heres a good opportunity to purchase a quality frame, likely worth keeping for years, while you slowly upgrade parts as you see fit/fiances allow.
I know not all look at things that way, but some do.
So heres a quality carbon frame, that can be ridden daily/raced, and upgraded when you can.
Looks like good idea through that perspective, doesnt it?
My Enduro hasn't had any issues with the SWAT box - snugger fit than previously. As long as I pack my bits nicely inside, there's no rattling.
Time to reFOCUS your bike development.
I'm building my dream hardtail and that's the kind of bike I'm looking for at the moment. Carbon with 120-130mm fork and not too aggressive +-67 HA. BUT with 27.5" wheels! So that I can swap wheels and tires between my FS bike.
The only suitable candidate I found is Specialized Fuse Carbon from 2018-2019. It even has SWAT box and 27.5+ tires compatibility which is huge plus for me.
Maybe You guys can suggest something else? Or maybe somebody has 2018-2019 Fuse frame for sale?
Thanks!
Feels to me like 27.5" carbon hardtails are extinct breed
step 2: add a storage compartment which also compromises rigidity so the bike needs to be heavier
step 3: put stuff in storage compartment so the light bike is now heavy
step 4: ????????
step 5: stupid!
Running it through the actual fork leg would be tricky on a telescopic fork. You could do it on a rigid (or even linkage) fork if you really wanted.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJu22P3fk5o