Video: Leveling Up with the Scott-SRAM Race Team

Dec 1, 2023
by SCOTT Sports  

From Drama to Glory

2023 was packed full of action and delivered a wide spread of emotions. Some were incredible, some we won't miss.

The 2023 season was a special one for the SCOTT-SRAM MTB racing team, a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences that challenged the team as a whole to go to their maximum. Starting with a successful training camp and first race action in South Africa back in early February, before almost directly heading into the first big highlight of the season and toughest challenge in mountainbiking, the Cape Epic.

A year of misfortune and serious injuries that disrupted the plans right from the start. But it was also a year of historic triumphs, a season that wrote history like in a modern MTB fairytale.

Time to reflect on what made the team suffer and celebrate during this year packed full of action.


photo

photo

photo

during stage 5 of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from Oak Valley Wine Estate to Lourensford Wine Estate Elgin South Africa on the 24th March 2023. Photo by Nick Muzik Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC


XC Bikes Scott SRAM Kate Courtney Nino Schurter


4 Comments
 I hope Kate moves to a different team when her contract is up. I think she needs a change and to be out of Nino's shadow (which I'm sure is hard for the men as well). But still looking forward to watching this tonight!
 If you go to a world cup race. She's not in the shadow at all. The line for her to sign autographs is 4x anyone at the event.
 "Time to reflect on what made the team suffer...."
...isn't that the entire point of XC? #sufferfest
Good stuff Smile
 User name checks out Smile







