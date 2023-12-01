Video: Leveling Up with the Scott-SRAM Race Team

From Drama to Glory2023 was packed full of action and delivered a wide spread of emotions. Some were incredible, some we won't miss.The 2023 season was a special one for the SCOTT-SRAM MTB racing team, a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences that challenged the team as a whole to go to their maximum. Starting with a successful training camp and first race action in South Africa back in early February, before almost directly heading into the first big highlight of the season and toughest challenge in mountainbiking, the Cape Epic.A year of misfortune and serious injuries that disrupted the plans right from the start. But it was also a year of historic triumphs, a season that wrote history like in a modern MTB fairytale.Time to reflect on what made the team suffer and celebrate during this year packed full of action.