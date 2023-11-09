Video: The 2023 'Live Like Jordie Enduro' Highlights

Words
: Matthew Smith
The second annual Live Like Jordie Enduro is done and dusted! This event is always such an incredible opportunity for the community to come together and honour the legacy of Jordie at the bike park built in memory of him. This year the event hosted over 100 riders in over 8 categories with some of the youngest racers starting at 8 years old!
|So many people are out, everyone's having a good time, trail conditions are *chef's kiss*—Dean Tennant
Primo dirt, podiums, prize packs, pizza, what more could you ask for?
Huge thanks to the City Of Langford
for supporting the park and event as well as Nolan Riding
for supporting the race.
The event wouldn't have been possible without the help of so many others as well, and of course huge thanks to the community for bringing such an ecstatic energy, making it a day to be remembered!
See you next year! (or maybe even sooner...)#roughaf
#longlivejordie
Video Credit: Matt Smith
Photo Credit: Jay Wallace