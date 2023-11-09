Video: The 2023 'Live Like Jordie Enduro' Highlights

Nov 9, 2023
by Matthew Smith  

Words: Matthew Smith

The second annual Live Like Jordie Enduro is done and dusted! This event is always such an incredible opportunity for the community to come together and honour the legacy of Jordie at the bike park built in memory of him. This year the event hosted over 100 riders in over 8 categories with some of the youngest racers starting at 8 years old!

photo
Everyone of all ages was able to make it out on this gorgeous day to celebrate our shared love of all things riding.

bigquotesSo many people are out, everyone's having a good time, trail conditions are *chef's kiss*Dean Tennant

photo
photo

photo
Primo dirt, podiums, prize packs, pizza, what more could you ask for?

Huge thanks to the City Of Langford for supporting the park and event as well as Nolan Riding for supporting the race.

The event wouldn't have been possible without the help of so many others as well, and of course huge thanks to the community for bringing such an ecstatic energy, making it a day to be remembered!

See you next year! (or maybe even sooner...)

#roughaf #longlivejordie

photo

Video Credit: Matt Smith
Photo Credit: Jay Wallace

Regions in Article
Langford

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jordie Lunn


Author Info:
mountain-bike-matt avatar

Member since Feb 20, 2018
4 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
82222 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Must-Have Features On a New Mountain Bike?
64260 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
56542 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
45699 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Cannondale Habit
45046 views
Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More
43909 views
Check Out: Utility Belts, Tools, & More
37696 views
Video: 8 Enduro Field Test Bikes Hucked to Flat
36455 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033025
Mobile Version of Website