2023 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Nominees

Dec 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Athlete of the Year Nominees

Racing in 2023 may have brought plenty of change for the competitive side of the sport but we were still treated to plenty of drama and excitement with some incredible performances across all forms of racing.

For this year we have consolidated all of our previous rider award categories into one with this selection of nominees. Included are top performers, breakout stars and those who had a return to form. From cross-country to downhill and enduro, here are our nominees for Athlete of the Year:




Jackson Goldstone finding time for a bit of fun in practice.
Jackson Goldstone


Why Jackson is nominated

What a year for Jackson Goldstone. While many riders struggle with the step-up to elite racing there was no sign of slowing down for the young Canadian as he proved he deserved the pre-season hype. Despite mid-season surgery, Jackson still took 2nd in the overall standings and ended the year with the most elite male World Cup wins, including a massive victory at his home race. The future is bright for Jackson.



Hometown hero Gloria Scarsi took home 2nd in the women s race
Gloria Scarsi


Why Gloria is nominated

Gloria Scarsi has been a podium threat in enduro racing for several years and in 2023 she stepped it up and became a consistent threat for the win with the potential to become the first rider outside of France and the UK to win an EWS/EDR World Cup race. Not only did Gloria perform well at enduro in 2023 but she proved she is one of the fastest riders in downhill taking seventh at World Champs and fifth-place finishes at both the Les Gets and Snowshoe World Cups.



Rhys Verner came out swinging with a win on Stage 1 and would battle upfront all day long to take his best every Enduro World Cup result with a 2nd
Rhys Verner


Why Rhys is nominated

Another rider threatening the top enduro riders this year was Rhys Verner who started the year with career-best a fourth-place finish, showing the world's best he was right in contention this season. By round three Rhys improved his results to take second place before following this up with his first Enduro World Cup win in Leogang. By the time the series reached the final round, Rhys was one of four riders who could mathematically take the overall title. While Rhys missed out on the overall he did finish up the season with fourth place. Rhys will be a rider to watch in 2024.



Vali Hoell held nothing back and kept it clean all the way.
Vali Höll


Why Vali is nominated

World Championships title, World Cup overall, four World Cup wins and fastest through 14 of the 40 sectors in World Cup finals, Vali Höll was unstoppable in 2023. After struggling to find a consistent level of speed in past seasons Vali finally found the secret formula in 2023 as she rocketed her way to take nearly every prize this year and never drop outside of the top 10. The elite women's field will have a lot of work to do before the 2024 season kicks off if they want to challenge the current World Champ.



Puck Pieterse unfortunately just missed out on the podium.
Puck Pieterse


Why Puck is nominated

The elite women's XC racing has been one of the most competitive categories of racing for many years, but 2023 saw Puck Pieterse move up from U23 and quickly place herself among the world's best. Across the season Puck would never drop outside of the top seven and was inside the top three in 12 of the 18 races across XC/XCC World Cups and the World Championships. Alongside four World Cup wins Puck secured both the XCC and XC overall titles for 2023.



..and into first with only one man left in the start gate.
Oisin O'Callaghan


Why Oisin is nominated

After winning the Junior World Championships title in 2020 Oisin O'Callaghan has been trying to get back to his winning ways and the Snowshoe round this year saw him put Ireland back on top. In a one-two finish for Ireland, Oisin was able to master the greasy Snowshoe course to secure his first elite World Cup win ahead of Ronan Dunne and become the seventh unique elite male race winner this season.



Schurter now just one lap away from making history and a 20 odd second gap to help seal the deal.
Nino Schurter


Why Nino is nominated

2023 was the season where Nino Schurter finally surpassed Julien Absalon's record after equalling his 33 wins at the Petrópolis World Cup last year. Not happy with going one win better Nino Schurter also put on another impressive showing in Val Di Sole to increase the new record to 35 wins, a feat which will be near-impossible to rival. Nino didn't slow down through the season with some close battles in the latter half of the year securing him the overall title for 2023. Once again we start another season of XC racing with Nino as the rider to beat.



As if she never missed a weekend away.
Rachel Atherton


Why Rachel is nominated

The biggest comeback of 2023 was Rachel Atherton's return to World Cup racing where she not only managed to place well but went all the way to the top winning the opening round of the season in Lenzerheide. Rachel would stay on the podium at round two securing third and ended the year with seventh in the overall standings based on these two results. Rachel continues to be one of the greatest World Cup downhill racers ever.



World Cup overall champion Isabeau Courdurieor flanked by Morgane Charre and Harriet Harnden
Isabeau Courdurier


Why Isabeau is nominated

Another year and another overall series win for Isabeau Courdurier. No matter what changes happened to enduro in 2023 one thing we could still count on is Isabeau's dominance in elite women's racing. Winning four of the seven races and finishing no lower than fourth Isabeau remains nearly unrivalled as the back-to-back overall EWS/EDR champion as we head into 2024.



The moment Benoit Coulanges realised he d finally done it.
Benoit Coulanges


Why Benoit is nominated

The final nomination goes to Benoit Coulanges who after years and being so close to a World Cup win finally achieved top honours after an incredible run in Les Gets. Benoit's win will be remembered for years to come as not only an incredible race run but also the wild reaction from the French fans as they stormed the finish area. We hope Benoit's recovery from a scaphoid injury is going well and he is back at full speed for the first round of the 2024 World Cup series.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Awards


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,869 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
48036 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
44809 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
42552 views
Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions
40352 views
Dario DiGiulio's 2024 Predictions
39963 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
34150 views
10 Products I Loved in 2023: Henry Quinney
33815 views
Review: BMB Reverse Raise Stem - The Stem That Wants to Change Mountain Biking
29042 views

30 Comments
  • 47 0
 I was, once again, asking for your support for an athlete of the year nomination after taking 10th on a Strava segment that challenged me dearly in 2023. I see my significant accomplishments on the bike will, once again, go unnoticed.
  • 4 1
 Is your "Local Legend" status not enough recognition for you??
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Juice got robbed!
  • 15 0
 Gold to be goldstone really, hasn’t it. What an achievement!
  • 2 0
 Can't tell if play on words or keyboard slip...
  • 2 0
 I heard that appendicitis he was dealing with ended up being pretty serious. To come back from that, handle the step up to elites like he did....that's all pretty amazing. That said, Vali's accomplishments are equally impressive. Nino also up there I'd say.
  • 1 0
 @rockandride6: I had my appendix taken out three weeks ago and I honestly can't imagine getting on a bike for another 2-3 weeks. Hats off to the kid for charging through, that takes some serious focus and tenacity.
  • 11 0
 Would have figured Emil would be on here. Said athlete of the year, not just racer.
  • 5 2
 Nino.... gotta give it to Nino right? XC overall, 2 wins, and the record? Lots of good contenders though... Rachel coming back and winning as a mom... Puck battling an insanely stacked field to win the XC and XCC titles...

A good year for racing!
  • 2 0
 Puck also podiumed Cross worlds I think, not sure if that matters for a Pinkbike. crazy good season for her first year out of u23.
  • 5 2
 Is this rider of the year or most popular???

As I see it Holl clearly tops the field as has finally put her stamp on being the undisputed fastest women on the planet.

Bruni was the fastest male. That's why he won the overall and he's not nominated??
Same for Rude, A great comeback to form against a stacked field to regain his status as the worlds best enduro racer. He also showed his chops returning to DH after a decade of inactivity.

Great to see Rach up there but this is a comeback story and I believe there is a separate category for that.


Just a bit of a lightning rod to provoke conversation. Thanks for the great content PB
  • 1 0
 yeah they've missed the mark on what it is to be athlete of the year. This isn't breakout or comeback of the year award. Somebody wins one race and is so-so, or doesn't even race rest of the year and is nominated. Loic and Richie should definitely be nominees.
  • 1 0
 At the beginning of the article- "For this year we have consolidated all of our previous rider award categories into one with this selection of nominees. Included are top performers, breakout stars and those who had a return to form. From cross-country to downhill and enduro"

I agree though its a bit confusing to leave out some of the overall winners.
  • 1 0
 I think it's got to be Jackson. No other 1st year Elite has done as well as him both in winning races and overall standing - if he hadn't had the appendectomy and forced to miss races (0 pts), he'd likely have won the overall too.
  • 3 0
 I think Puck's year of dominance is over. Even by the second half she was losing momentum. Loana is the woman to watch
  • 2 1
 Its a shame the UCI is slowly killing the sport in the U.S.. They are making it even harder for us to watch it. The U.S. is a huge market and they are wasting an opportunity.
  • 2 0
 To me Alex Rudeau was outstanding! Always improving his results as the season went by. Keep an eye on him next year
  • 3 0
 Brendog just got robbed again.
  • 4 2
 Why is Rachel nominated as Valentina ?! Wink
  • 1 0
 What a tough roster to choose from. I have my favourites but so many are deserving.
  • 2 0
 Schruter wins on thighs alone.
  • 3 2
 Didn’t know Racheal is also Valentina…
  • 3 2
 I never knew Rachel’s middle name was Valentina. So cool!
  • 1 0
 Gee whiz! No Gee Atherton?
  • 1 0
 tough one!! so many amazing athlets!!!
  • 1 0
 Moosh!
  • 1 0
 Muuuuuuuusssshhhhhhh
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032773
Mobile Version of Website