2023 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Nominees

Athlete of the Year NomineesRacing in 2023 may have brought plenty of change for the competitive side of the sport but we were still treated to plenty of drama and excitement with some incredible performances across all forms of racing.
For this year we have consolidated all of our previous rider award categories into one with this selection of nominees. Included are top performers, breakout stars and those who had a return to form. From cross-country to downhill and enduro, here are our nominees for Athlete of the Year:
Why Jackson is nominated
What a year for Jackson Goldstone. While many riders struggle with the step-up to elite racing there was no sign of slowing down for the young Canadian as he proved he deserved the pre-season hype. Despite mid-season surgery, Jackson still took 2nd in the overall standings and ended the year with the most elite male World Cup wins, including a massive victory at his home race. The future is bright for Jackson.
Why Gloria is nominated
Gloria Scarsi has been a podium threat in enduro racing for several years and in 2023 she stepped it up and became a consistent threat for the win with the potential to become the first rider outside of France and the UK to win an EWS/EDR World Cup race. Not only did Gloria perform well at enduro in 2023 but she proved she is one of the fastest riders in downhill taking seventh at World Champs and fifth-place finishes at both the Les Gets and Snowshoe World Cups.
Why Rhys is nominated
Another rider threatening the top enduro riders this year was Rhys Verner who started the year with career-best a fourth-place finish, showing the world's best he was right in contention this season. By round three Rhys improved his results to take second place before following this up with his first Enduro World Cup win in Leogang. By the time the series reached the final round, Rhys was one of four riders who could mathematically take the overall title. While Rhys missed out on the overall he did finish up the season with fourth place. Rhys will be a rider to watch in 2024.
Why Vali is nominated
World Championships title, World Cup overall, four World Cup wins and fastest through 14 of the 40 sectors in World Cup finals, Vali Höll was unstoppable in 2023. After struggling to find a consistent level of speed in past seasons Vali finally found the secret formula in 2023 as she rocketed her way to take nearly every prize this year and never drop outside of the top 10. The elite women's field will have a lot of work to do before the 2024 season kicks off if they want to challenge the current World Champ.
Why Puck is nominated
The elite women's XC racing has been one of the most competitive categories of racing for many years, but 2023 saw Puck Pieterse move up from U23 and quickly place herself among the world's best. Across the season Puck would never drop outside of the top seven and was inside the top three in 12 of the 18 races across XC/XCC World Cups and the World Championships. Alongside four World Cup wins Puck secured both the XCC and XC overall titles for 2023.
Why Oisin is nominated
After winning the Junior World Championships title in 2020 Oisin O'Callaghan has been trying to get back to his winning ways and the Snowshoe round this year saw him put Ireland back on top. In a one-two finish for Ireland, Oisin was able to master the greasy Snowshoe course to secure his first elite World Cup win ahead of Ronan Dunne and become the seventh unique elite male race winner this season.
Why Nino is nominated
2023 was the season where Nino Schurter finally surpassed Julien Absalon's record after equalling his 33 wins at the Petrópolis World Cup last year. Not happy with going one win better Nino Schurter also put on another impressive showing in Val Di Sole to increase the new record to 35 wins, a feat which will be near-impossible to rival. Nino didn't slow down through the season with some close battles in the latter half of the year securing him the overall title for 2023. Once again we start another season of XC racing with Nino as the rider to beat.
Why Rachel is nominated
The biggest comeback of 2023 was Rachel Atherton's return to World Cup racing where she not only managed to place well but went all the way to the top winning the opening round of the season in Lenzerheide. Rachel would stay on the podium at round two securing third and ended the year with seventh in the overall standings based on these two results. Rachel continues to be one of the greatest World Cup downhill racers ever.
Why Isabeau is nominated
Another year and another overall series win for Isabeau Courdurier. No matter what changes happened to enduro in 2023 one thing we could still count on is Isabeau's dominance in elite women's racing. Winning four of the seven races and finishing no lower than fourth Isabeau remains nearly unrivalled as the back-to-back overall EWS/EDR champion as we head into 2024.
Why Benoit is nominated
The final nomination goes to Benoit Coulanges who after years and being so close to a World Cup win finally achieved top honours after an incredible run in Les Gets. Benoit's win will be remembered for years to come as not only an incredible race run but also the wild reaction from the French fans as they stormed the finish area. We hope Benoit's recovery from a scaphoid injury
is going well and he is back at full speed for the first round of the 2024 World Cup series.
As I see it Holl clearly tops the field as has finally put her stamp on being the undisputed fastest women on the planet.
Bruni was the fastest male. That's why he won the overall and he's not nominated??
Same for Rude, A great comeback to form against a stacked field to regain his status as the worlds best enduro racer. He also showed his chops returning to DH after a decade of inactivity.
Great to see Rach up there but this is a comeback story and I believe there is a separate category for that.
Just a bit of a lightning rod to provoke conversation. Thanks for the great content PB
I agree though its a bit confusing to leave out some of the overall winners.