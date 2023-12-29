2023 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner

Athlete of the Year Winner

Why Vali's the winner

2023 brought plenty of drama and excitement with some incredible performances across all forms of racing. An amazing year of racing made it pretty difficult to not only pick our nominees but also our worthy winner.So while we were impressed with plenty of riders this year, the 2023 Athlete of the Year award goes to...While there were plenty of outstanding athletes in 2023, we couldn't overlook the sheer dominance of Vali Höll this past season. Winning the highest number of races alongside the overall title and a back-to-back World Champs victory proved Vali Höll was the clear rider to beat this year. In a season full of unpredictable moments and winners, Vali remained a clear constant across the season.Any rider that can achieve such a long list of accomplishments in a single season is deserving of the Athlete of the Year title.