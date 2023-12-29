2023 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Athlete of the Year Winner

2023 brought plenty of drama and excitement with some incredible performances across all forms of racing. An amazing year of racing made it pretty difficult to not only pick our nominees but also our worthy winner.

So while we were impressed with plenty of riders this year, the 2023 Athlete of the Year award goes to...



Vali Hoell held nothing back and kept it clean all the way.
Vali Höll


Why Vali's the winner

While there were plenty of outstanding athletes in 2023, we couldn't overlook the sheer dominance of Vali Höll this past season. Winning the highest number of races alongside the overall title and a back-to-back World Champs victory proved Vali Höll was the clear rider to beat this year. In a season full of unpredictable moments and winners, Vali remained a clear constant across the season.

Any rider that can achieve such a long list of accomplishments in a single season is deserving of the Athlete of the Year title.

Vali s go-to victory move.

photo

Vali Hoell wanted the win on home soil more than anything.

What a day for Vali H ll.



36 Comments
  • 19 0
 This was the obvious choice. Nobody else on that list was even close to her level this past season. Except maybe Isabeau Courdurier.
  • 5 7
 Yup. NINO is a nobody.......
  • 2 3
 @numbnuts1977: Here on PB - yes, you are correct.
  • 2 1
 @numbnuts1977:
  • 2 2
 @numbnuts1977: who?
  • 21 1
 Valid.
  • 38 22
 Rider of the year also brought to you by Trek!!
  • 8 7
 So they wasted money bribing to get her AoTY on PB after disbanding their team to save money?
  • 2 3
 @FaahkEet: the athlete of the year rode a trek this year.
  • 3 14
flag FaahkEet (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @freeridemafia420: Yeah, that's obvious. The whole BoTY is filled with bribery lunacy though which this seems to follow.
  • 2 1
 @freeridemafia420: Yes, but they're saying that the TREK team was disbanded. So why would trek spend the money to give her the rider of the year if the team is shutting down. Sure do hope Trek Factory picks her up though. They would so dominant if they got her on the team
  • 2 1
 @TyBronder: See, that's just what they want you to think... (time for tin foil hats...)
  • 1 0
 Must be a solid company.
  • 2 0
 @FaahkEet: does your tinfoil hat have a chinstrap?
  • 25 5
 @FaahkEet, the conspiracy theories this year are ridiculous. It's insulting to Vali and to all of us editors to suggest that it wasn't her achievements this year that garnered her the Athlete of the Year award. Take a moment to offer some congratulations, rather than trying to undermine a stand-out season.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: the minority of conspiracy theorists on Pinkbike used to be entertaining. Now it’s just over the top and annoying as hell.
Everyone go ride whatever bike you don’t feel you were coerced to buy.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: I think @FaahkEet is saying it doesn’t make any sense that they would pay off anyone to make her AOTY under the circumstances. In other words, he’s on your side. It’s the OP of this particular thread you should take issue with if he meant it seriously. Keep up the good work.
  • 2 0
 @TheBearDen: I literally called out the bribery nonsense as lunacy.
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: I go full face tin foil hat; much safer at the bike park
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: I agree, that's why I called the bribery nonsense lunacy. I would not have used lunacy if I agreed with it.
  • 16 2
 Rigged! I should be athlete of the year.
  • 7 1
 I disagree. I'm making some assumptions based on your username, but I believe it should go to your sister, Riley.
  • 1 3
 @stravaismyracecourse: ridden hard and put away wet…
  • 8 0
 She deserves it... She was the most dominant woman on the DH side.. Her improvements were huge.. I think she has found the confidence needed to be a top contender every round.
  • 6 1
 I really dislike Fox News because their opinions, in my opinion, are bought and sold by billionaires and corporations. I never read or watch Fox News nor log on to complain about their opinions. Great pic for athlete of the year!
  • 3 0
 Well deserved for sure as a racer.
As a missed nominee, Emil won back to back in literally everything he entered (except Rampage), and only had to do a second run at one comp where he then threw three worlds firsts.
Strange no nomination.
  • 4 0
 ...and she rode on the PB suspension product of the year: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate!
  • 1 0
 This was the confirmation I needed to buy the new boxxer. Who needs to pay bills anyways?
  • 5 0
 Looks like a session
  • 2 1
 Therefore, she wont win next year.
  • 2 1
 I only came here to read the comments.
  • 1 0
 Consistency due to her main rivals being injured, discuss
  • 1 0
 YES! So deserved!
  • 8 9
 she rides for trek
  • 10 0
 Not anymore
  • 1 1
 Rode







