2023 Pinkbike Awards: eMTB of the Year Winner

eMTB OF THE YEAR



Orbea Wild



The new benchmark.





Love 'em or hate 'em, electric mountain bikes might be the fastest-paced area of development in the off road bike world right now, with significant updates coming every couple years, and new technologies getting unveiled on a regular basis. It can be hard to keep up with, and like any incremental improvement it's usually worth waiting a cycle or two before jumping for that new model. That said, this year's eMTB of the Year nominees all represent impressive steps in development, be it on the motor & battery or ride quality & performance side of things.Of course, there can only be one, so without further ado, here we have the Pinkbike Award for the finest eMTB of 2023.Orbea seems to have pulled out all the stops for the new Wild, with significant updates to the kinematics and geometry, speccing one of the best motor and battery systems, and considering the finer frame details and user interface. The bike is currently available in a 29"-only setup, but given Orbea's history with aftermarket links for the Rallon, it's likely we'll see a 27.5" rear wheel option down the line. Luckily, the big wheels don't negatively affect the handling or ride quality, with a composed and confident feel that really impressed our testers.The stock build kit seemed particularly well-suited to the nature of the bike, but should you want something different, Orbea's custom builder program allows you to alter the build kit as you please. While Mike was impressed by the longevity of the 625Wh battery, there is a 750Wh option, should you want all the range available. As tested - with the sum total coming out to $11,124 USD - the Wild is as staggeringly expensive as many top eMTBs are, but you're genuinely getting a top-tier product for that top-shelf price.We're excited to see where the eMTB space evolves in the coming years, but for now the Orbea Wild represents a strong high point in the market.