2023 Pinkbike Awards: eMTB of the Year Nominees

When I reviewed the Specialized Turbo Levo two years ago I called it the 'new benchmark', a bike that set the standard for full-powered e-bikes. That bike still holds up well, but it's no longer in a class of its own. In fact, when it comes to outright speed and range, the Wild surpasses it.



The new Wild may have been designed with racing in mind, but there's no need to ever go near a race course to enjoy it. It's fast, powerful, and incredibly composed while climbing and descending, making it an excellent all-rounder for riders who prefer their trails on the trickier, more technical side of things.” — Mike Kazimer