2023 Pinkbike Awards: eMTB of the Year Nominees

We've decided that this is the year we open up a fresh can of worms and roll out a new category for our year-end awards cycle. Regardless of where you fall on the fondness spectrum, e-bikes are a permanent fixture of the cycling world now, and after a few years of development and awkward growing pains, we've arrived at a moment where it feels like most brands are figuring things out.
You'll note that we're not differentiating lightweight from full-power models, as we're instead focusing on the bikes that really impressed us with their integration, performance, or pure ingenuity. In an increasingly competitive field, these are our four worthy nominees for the 2023 eMTB of the Year. Why it's nominated
In a world where incremental developments are rightly celebrated, Orbea rolled out the new Wild with a whole host of sweeping changes. The bike uses the updated version of Bosch's CX motor, a new battery enclosure that significantly increases the frame stiffness, and revised geometry and kinematics to make sure it's as capable as possible.
The Bosch motor system is a team favorite, thanks to its natural-feeling power delivery, nicely tuned and differentiated modes, and the wireless remote that keeps the cockpit just a bit cleaner. Geometry is in keeping with the non-motorized Rallon, with the typical tweaks we see to accommodate the extra space taken up by the motor and battery. While rear center lengths are long and identical across the size range, the inclusion of a dead-straight and relatively short seattube means riders will be able to size up or down based on preferred reach.
Climbing steep and technical pitches is made easier by the Wild's geometry numbers, with impressive range and power thanks to the Bosch motor's predictable delivery and all-day friendly Tour+ mode. On the way down, the Orbea is equally impressive, as it seems to relish high-speed smashing, withstanding some serious hits without getting hung up or knocked off line. Even when pushing the bike all the way through the stroke, the suspension remains composed and quiet; a couple qualities that luckily extended through the rest of the chassis over the test period.From the Review:
|When I reviewed the Specialized Turbo Levo two years ago I called it the 'new benchmark', a bike that set the standard for full-powered e-bikes. That bike still holds up well, but it's no longer in a class of its own. In fact, when it comes to outright speed and range, the Wild surpasses it.
The new Wild may have been designed with racing in mind, but there's no need to ever go near a race course to enjoy it. It's fast, powerful, and incredibly composed while climbing and descending, making it an excellent all-rounder for riders who prefer their trails on the trickier, more technical side of things.”— Mike Kazimer
Since the release of the first Levo SL a few years ago, the lightweight eMTB market has undergone quite the upheaval, with quite a few companies touting bikes that hit some very impressive weight, range, and power benchmarks. Specialized is keeping with the times with their new Levo SL, with an updated motor that now delivers 50Nm of torque and 320W of power, compared to the 35Nm and 240W the previous version dished out. You can still mount up a 160Wh range extender inside the frame, or simply carry some water to fuel your journey.
Much like Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO, the Levo SL is capable of some serious shape-shifting, to suit your terrain and riding style. The bike comes stock in a mixed-wheel configuration, but can be run with full 29" wheels if preferred. Head tube angle, BB height, chainstay length, seat tube angle, and reach/stack are all customizable via a series of flip chips, as well as the drop-in headset cups we've come to enjoy on the Stumpy EVO.
The Levo SL's light weight and powerful little motor make it a breeze to climb, even in those dire situations when the motor doesn't have anything left to give you. Obviously it falls behind full-power bikes in a direct comparison, but can still sprint laps around the non-motorized version as long as you have the battery life to support the effort. Descending is intuitive and natural, thanks again to bike's low weight. The rear center is a little too short for a bike with otherwise very downhill-oriented geometry, but that can be lengthened slightly in the 29" rear-end mode.From the First Ride:
|The Levo SL can comfortably take on a wide range or terrain, whether that's twisty, jump filled trails, or rougher, more natural tracks. The 150mm of travel is well managed, and the tune on the Fox Float X shock does a good job of keeping the bike from going through that travel too quickly - even off of bigger drops or on mis-timed jumps I didn't encounter any harsh bottom outs. The motor noise from the prior version has been removed, and the updated motor is much easier to live with, and I didn't find it to be distracting at all.— Mike Kazimer
You'd be forgiven for mistaking the R.X275 for a non-motorized bike, given the very sleek overall package and remarkably light build weight. At just 15.57 kg / 34.32 lbs, this stealthy little Rotwild weighs about the same as most of our trail bikes, all while delivering 50Nm of torque and a max 200W output via the TQ HPR50 motor
. With a 130mm fork and 120mm of frame travel delivered by a flex-stay layout, this is certainly a bike aimed at quick climbs and mellower trails, but there's plenty of room in the market for this lightweight approach.
Geometry is in keeping with the nature of the short travel, with long reaches, short rear centers, a 75.5° seat tube angle, and 66° head tube all coming together to make a bike that's eager to get up and go on the climbs, while remaining lively and agile on the descents.
Despite the light weight and seemingly conservative geometry, the descending capabilities of the Rotwild impressed. This is partially thanks to the low and consolidated center of gravity, which we've come to find gives e-bikes their calmer ride and better grip through sections of trail that might otherwise pose a challenge. There are some frame layout and user interface changes that we'd make if it were our bike to design, but overall the suspension layout, geometry, and electronics worked well. From the First Ride:
|The shockingly quiet motor gives off a low-frequency whir, even in the 200% assistance mode at high-cadence. Most importantly, there are no knocks or rattles on the descents and the frame itself protects chain slap very well. I expected the agile 66-degree head tube angle to be the limiting factor while descending, however, the slight increase in the center of mass, similar to much heavier e-bikes, was also apparent here. That added slightly to the bike’s ability to grip in corners and remain calm in sections of trail that pushed the limits of the bike.— Matt Beer
Canyon did a careful job turning their successful and well-loved race bike into a battery-powered machine, and that care shows in the resulting product that is the Spectral:On. The geometry is similar, with tweaks made to cater towards the ultra-technical climbs that are possible and present in e-mtb racecourses, as well as the high speed descents that are probably more your focus if you're in the market for a bike like this.
Like the Wild, the Spectral:On uses Bosch's top-of-the-line motor and battery system, with either a 625 or 750Wh battery. Canyon designed their own battery mounts, shaving 300 grams from the chassis, as well as making battery swaps a quicker and easier process.
The geometry of the Strive:On isn't too far off from its non-electric counterpart, but with the notable omission of the Strive's adjustability. There is no Shapeshifter, and no reach adjust at the headset, simply just a bike meant to go downhill fast. Starting from the Strive's DH position, the Strive:On gets longer chainstays and a steeper seat tube angle to better navigate tech climbing, plus a slightly shorter reach to try to keep the bike maneuverable.
The suspension feel is very active, providing good grip, a deep feel, and surprisingly well-managed endstroke support. They're still unavailable in North America so far, but hopefully we'll see them come to broader market in due time.From the First Ride:
|All told, the Strive:On proved to be an excellent bike for tackling some impressively gnarly terrain. There are a few tweaks to the spec that I'd make on my personal bike, but as a stock machine it's quite impressive. The Strive is eager to remind you that you're on an e-bike on the climbs, but there were plenty of moments on the descents where the extra heft and complication faded away, making for some truly excellent runs.— Dario DiGiulio
