2023 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Nominees

For riders who have been on the fence about making the switch to a wireless electronic drivetrain, SRAM's Eagle Transmission makes the most compelling argument yet. Personally, SRAM's initial AXS offerings were interesting, but the cable-operated options worked well enough that I wasn't immediately rushing out to make the switch.



It's a different story with Transmission. At the moment, if I could choose any drivetrain on the market, cable actuated or electronic, I'd go with Eagle Transmission – it's that good. The extremely quick, consistent shifting and a derailleur that can take a serious amount of abuse without requiring any adjustments is tough to beat, and at the moment SRAM has taken a clear lead in the battle of the drivetrains. — Mike Kazimer