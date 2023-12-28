2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 28, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo


Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

The finalists for the 2023 Mountain Bike of the Year were the Reeb Steezl, Ibis HD6, Scor 2030, Forbidden Druid, Trek Slash, and the We Are One 170

The Mountain Bike of the Year award goes to...





Trek Slash


If my records are correct, 2023 marks the first year we've had a back-to-back winner for the Bike of the Year. Trek snagged the title last year for the Fuel EX, and now they've done it again with the Slash.

The Slash put down an impressive performance during the Enduro Field Test, with a blend of speed and stability that put it on every editor's list of favorites. It also happens to be very adaptable, and while steep, chunky terrain is certainly its forte, it's no one-trick pony. The head angle can be changed by a degree in either direction, it can take either a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel, and there are levels of rear shock progression to choose from, along with five different frame sizes. That all adds up to a bike that can really be fine-tuned to a rider's preference without much fuss.

The resurgence of high pivot suspension designs doesn't show any signs of slowing down, with more companies than ever hopping on the idler train. The design does add a layer of complication, but the benefits become apparent in the rough stuff, where the rearward axle path allows the bike to smooth out repeated harsh hits. Sometimes, long travel, high-pivot bikes can feel like a handful to get off the ground, but Trek stuck a very nice balance with the Slash – it'll plow when it needs to, but it can also pop into the air without much fuss.

As Dario DiGiulio wrote, “This bike can happily mow through chunky sections of trail, but is equally capable feeling when things get tight and slow, thanks in large part to the carefully-considered geometry and very predictable suspension feel.”

All of the little details that went into this bike's design add up to create something special, and for that the Trek Slash is awarded the 2023 Mountain Bike of the Year award.

photo

photo
photo



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Pinkbike Awards


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,700 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
58522 views
10 Products I Loved in 2023: Henry Quinney
54677 views
Nerding Out: The Fastest World Cup Race Bikes of 2023
48430 views
Alicia Leggett's 2024 Predictions
39104 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
38365 views
[Update: Joe Breeden Off Intense] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
35469 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
33872 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
33094 views

73 Comments
  • 79 7
 Thanks for your patience as the final bribes were tallied. We strive for fairness and transparency.
  • 18 1
 “While we really wanted to award the We Are One - ARRIVAL, their marketing budget did not match the expectations of Outside Inc. for ‘Bike of the Year’ Category.
  • 6 2
 @thehypernatural: The We Are One deserved it.
  • 3 1
 @thehypernatural: While the Arrival is a gorgeous piece of North American Manufacturing, nobody I've spoken to who has ridden one has been overly enthused by it. They've all said that it's kind of twitchy and doesn't feel planted when descending like many competing bikes do.
  • 1 0
 $$$$$$.00 graft
  • 1 0
 @Nobble: I have several friends, including myself, that relay that the bike along with their wheels are pretty impressive. A lively 170mm bike is a rarity.
  • 3 0
 “If it can be asserted without evidence, it can be dismissed without evidence” - Christopher Hitchens
  • 22 0
 Pinkbike, this is absolute comical nonsense.
  • 19 1
 I may not agree with some of the opinions out there or the reviews, but this is the first time I’ve ever truly been bewildered by a winner.
  • 8 2
 Have you ridden this bike?
  • 1 0
 @Lokirides: I was just about to edit and say..

No, I haven’t. It’s more that I don’t really hear anyone raving about it. I read good things about it, sure, but nothing that screams bike of the year. For what it’s worth I also don’t know which bike I think should have won instead.
  • 24 7
 I wonder how much trek paid to win this?
  • 8 4
 I guess a couple of years in R&D, thousands in engineering, building multiple prototypes, etc. so i guess quite a lot.
  • 18 2
 No.
  • 7 0
 A mass produced bike that’s overpriced and has drivetrain issues (reported in the PB review) that still haven’t been resolved according to multiple purchasers online. What’s not to like compared to the other options?
  • 9 0
 Sucks to see the Land Rover ads. Outside (and PB) have gotten so gucci-faux-outdoors for the upper middle class. Selling extreme 4x4 dreams to people who'll mostly use it to one-up their peers in the school pick-up line after a nice yoga session at the studio. Just more luxury planet/city destruction bullshit.
  • 1 0
 I’m getting private jet ads on my end, lol. Clearly I’m falling out of the targeted demo here.
  • 1 0
 Its called google ads
Looks like you hit the target group then?
  • 11 1
 A lot of people hating on a bike they've obviously never ridden and dissing on the "terrible" website they visit every day. Don't like the Trek, don't buy it; don't like the website, stop clicking.
  • 12 1
 Pinkers: Nothing could be more unjust than Cam Zink winning Rampage.

PB Editors: Hold our beer.
  • 12 1
 haha
  • 11 2
 Lol the Fuel EX won last year and now the Slash? Trek must have some extra marketing bucks lying around
  • 5 0
 Or they make consistently great bicycles? Don't worry, there will be new Specialized bikes to win next year so you'll have a different company to diss.
  • 10 0
 Ibis finally made a bike that's not ugly and this wins?
  • 1 0
 It's not a beauty contest, as you can see by the winner.
  • 7 1
 I'm not clear on why anyone is bewildered that this is a great bike. A.) It can be had in both 29er and MX mode, B.) The geometry range is sensible and fully modern with plenty of adjustability options for everyone, and size-specific chainstay lengths, C.) The suspension kinematics looks superb: decreasing but sensible/moderate anti-rise throughout, solid anti-squat numbers at sag, truly rearward axle path, and ideal leverage ratio with options to alter the progression, D.) carbon and aluminum frame options with internal storage.

I do not and have never owned a Trek - so I am not exactly a fanboi. But this bike seems to check all the boxes for a modern enduro bike - if I were sitting down and writing up a description of an optimal enduro bike, it would sure sound a lot like this Trek on paper.
  • 10 0
 This is why Levy left
  • 8 0
 So my question is, would Henry trade is Spire for a Slash?
  • 4 0
 Damn, smh. Paid ad. Im guessing the vote counter where the arrival 170 and druid v2 out voted every single bike on the list and either should of won, lost to the slash which was the least voted bike on the list by a far margin. The winning bike wasnt even choosen by the people. just smh
  • 4 0
 pinkbikers bewildered that the companies with the deepest pockets for R&D and product development make the best bikes. next up, confusion as to how porsche make the best cars
  • 5 0
 …… I ain’t even mad.
(and will for sure be in the minorty)

slumps away in corner>
  • 4 0
 I own a Non high pivot slash, it’s great. Not surprised the new one was chosen.?
  • 4 0
 i would have believed you guys if it didn't take 7 minutes to justify the decision...
  • 6 2
 I was surprised TREK was even nominated. I fall from my chair(n).
  • 5 0
 Boo.....
  • 4 0
 Oh, the comments will be golden…
  • 1 0
 I don’t get it…. I typically expect a bike for the people, in the poetic sense, and have a hard time grasping this when compared to previous winners. I’ve been wrong once before though.
  • 1 0
 I guess I’m wrong - looking back the past 5 years. I guess I’m just simply suprised still.
  • 5 1
 Two years of Treks, a Specialized before that. I wouldn't buy any of them.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Norco had two bikes win in the past few years... The Optic and the high pivot thingy
  • 6 2
 Slash was my pick. Just makes sense.
  • 3 0
 Screw the Trek. I'm buying a Defender and an Ebike! Marketing worked on me.
  • 1 2
 I’m frequently emailed by media people asking to our app to pay up to be included in top ten lists or to be nominated for some “award”. No doubt Pinkbike does the same and we’ll see a full supporting ad package rollout shortly. Shame.
  • 2 0
 Time to grab a king-size bucket of salty popcorn and read the comment section
  • 2 0
 trek slash and sram gx, haha such predictable bullshit. pb loosing a lot of credibility with me.
  • 1 0
 The best product will never come from a mega corporation because they need them to be replaceable rather than dependable. Do better.
  • 3 0
 WTF!
  • 2 0
 Wow, that really slashed my hopes.
  • 11 9
 I love how everyone is mad, great bike.
  • 3 2
 Most versatile, most adjustable and most boring win. But probably best choice for most if you looking for enduro bike.
  • 1 0
 We all knew this was going to happen. I still somehow got my hopes up that it wouldn't.
  • 2 0
 Bahahaha
  • 1 0
 I was the DRIVER at the launch...
  • 1 0
 Really dig what Cannondale has done with The Slash.
  • 2 0
 Lol
  • 2 0
 Ibis HD6 on top
  • 1 0
 Didn't this have a harsh shock tune?
  • 1 0
 The Trek meat riding from PB is insane
  • 1 0
 Trek is a POS ...warranty department is huge for a reason.
  • 1 0
 Oh Trek won. What a surprise!
  • 1 0
 I guess someone was Forbidden to win…
  • 1 1
 This was up on YouTube like 25 minutes ago lol
  • 3 5
 What f*ckin' bullshit is this?!?

Even if deep down you thought the Slash should be bike of the year, you STILL shouldn't have done it because the optics are so horrific.
  • 1 0
 What you're saying is actual BS. Optics should be the last thing they are thinking about when choosing the bike of the year. I haven't ridden any of the nominees and probably won't so I don't really care which one got the toy of the year award on an adult-targeted toy website but the concept that they should make a choice based on how the choice will be perceived is horrid nonsense.
  • 1 0
 What if, and I am just speculating here, the Slash is deserving of BoTY and the Pinkbike editorial staff aren't going to censor themselves because of the "optics" from a missinformed but vocal minority of readers?

I wish there was a term for that type of upstanding journalistic.....integrity?
  • 1 0
 Called it Frown
  • 1 0
 Oooooh, what a surprise
  • 1 1
 Pinkbike is getting ridiculous
  • 3 5
 Amazing rig, deservs to win! Everyone whining moaning mimimi is even better. But hey, dont feed the trolls I've heard.
  • 1 3
 Firsts
  • 1 3
 ‍♂️
  • 1 1
 Of course…
  • 1 4
 $$$$$$.00 GRAFT







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 4.116519
Mobile Version of Website