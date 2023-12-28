2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Trek Slash

If my records are correct, 2023 marks the first year we've had a back-to-back winner for the Bike of the Year. Trek snagged the title last year for the Fuel EX, and now they've done it again with the Slash.The Slash put down an impressive performance during the Enduro Field Test, with a blend of speed and stability that put it on every editor's list of favorites. It also happens to be very adaptable, and while steep, chunky terrain is certainly its forte, it's no one-trick pony. The head angle can be changed by a degree in either direction, it can take either a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel, and there are levels of rear shock progression to choose from, along with five different frame sizes. That all adds up to a bike that can really be fine-tuned to a rider's preference without much fuss.The resurgence of high pivot suspension designs doesn't show any signs of slowing down, with more companies than ever hopping on the idler train. The design does add a layer of complication, but the benefits become apparent in the rough stuff, where the rearward axle path allows the bike to smooth out repeated harsh hits. Sometimes, long travel, high-pivot bikes can feel like a handful to get off the ground, but Trek stuck a very nice balance with the Slash – it'll plow when it needs to, but it can also pop into the air without much fuss.As Dario DiGiulio wrote, “This bike can happily mow through chunky sections of trail, but is equally capable feeling when things get tight and slow, thanks in large part to the carefully-considered geometry and very predictable suspension feel.”All of the little details that went into this bike's design add up to create something special, and for that the Trek Slash is awarded the 2023 Mountain Bike of the Year award.