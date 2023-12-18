2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees

Dec 18, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo


Our insatiable thirst for new products often leaves us mountain bikers guilty of wanting greater performance for less money. That's what drives innovative products, though. It seems as some brands are still holding their cards on unreleased products to absorb mistimed supply and demand waves. Regardless, here are four new products that debuted in 2023 and ticked the right boxes in our eyes.

For two drivetrain manufacturing giants, that meant launching a whole new ecosystems, the word of 2023. SRAM launched their sophisticated GX Transmission, while Shimano's Linkglide XT went for a much less complex approach. Other products on the nominee list, such as Berd's "string theory" wheels, may not be as apparent at first glance, or in the case of Schwalbe's Tacky Chan tire, they land adjacent to existing components.

Below are solid reasons why those products left lasting impressions on us.






photo
Schwalbe Tacky Chan
Developed for racers, by racers, literally


Why it's nominated

When the riders on Schwalbe’s sponsored teams started slicing up existing tire treads to create their own, I can’t imagine the marketing team was too enthused at first. The high-profile riders were looking for the cornering support from the Big Betty, yet rolled faster than the Magic Mary. The engineers at the German tire brand listened to what characteristics their riders needed and set to work to build a very specific tire. Enter the Tacky Chan.

With a large gap between the center and shoulder knobs, it requires more precision to lock into turns, but once there, it holds strong. There’s less drag than Schwalbe’s other mentioned tread options, making it an excellent choice for a front and rear tire combo in the hands of a calculated racer - a fact that can’t be denied, as the Tacky Chan took home multiple wins on the UCI Downhill World Cup circuit this season.

FULL REVIEW




photo
Berd Hawk 30 Wheels
Rims aren't the only place to find futuristic fibers


Why it's nominated

What gives? Strings for spokes? Yep, exactly that. A unique formula of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) in the Berd Hawk 30 wheels offers 12 times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel. Carbon rims have a natural tendency to retain their shape and that’s great for keeping the wheel round and straight, but that can often bring unwanted stiffness.

These woven spokes offer a serious amount of compliance to what could otherwise be an incredibly stiff wheel. You end up with a rim that elastically absorbs 200% more vibrations versus steel spokes, as stated by Berd. On top of that, the rim bead is extra thick to handle impacts well enough to survive multiple days in Whistler’s Creekside zone - a total workout for enduro bikes.

Of course, carbon rims and high-tech fabric spokes don’t come cheap ( $2,295 USD) and they might not be for the “set and forget” type of rider, but their incredible lightweight (1360g) and shock absorbing qualities meant that they could be a good fit for riders looking to save some weight while increasing performance.

FULL REVIEW






photo
Shimano LinkGlide XT
11 speeds, longer lifespan, and fewer dollars - less is more


Why it's nominated

Reverting to an 11-speed cassette seems like a step backwards in drivetrain evolution, but what if it came at the benefit of a massive jump in longevity? That’s what Shimano’s Linkglide XT is all about - the cassette is 300% more durable than their Hyperglide 12-speed version.

You can still shift in either direction under full power on the full-steek cassette. In fact, Mike Kazimer found it to shift even smoother than Hyperglide+ when shifting under load. The workhorse drivetrain still takes advantage of the replaceable derailleur hanger and 11-speeds means less finicky alignment. As Henry Quinney put it, "You really can just do what you want and it never misses a beat."

It isn’t the lightest or quite as wide of a gear range, (since the HG cassette is limited to 11-50 teeth) however, it does basically everything you need in a drivetrain for just $343 USD. That’s nearly one third of a SRAM GX Transmission drivetrain and won’t require a specific chain, although there is a LinkGlide optimized version.

FULL REVIEW





photo
SRAM GX Transmission
T-type shifting qualities at a friendlier price point


Why it's nominated

When SRAM dropped their Transmission or T-type drivetrain system, the shifting performance was significantly improved from their previous options. That’s not to say that the prior Eagle 12-speed system wasn’t up to scratch, but Transmission offered the ability to shift under load, even at the torques produced by eMTBs.

Unrivalled durability was another key feature brought forth by a new but universal standard mount, UDH. Possibly most important of all, the derailleur components are replaceable, something that's often lacking in the mountain bike world. In case you didn’t catch it, the system runs electronically, and of course, without the clutter of any wires.

All of those selling points meant a premium price, that is, until a $1,099 USD GX version came along with a price tag that's 30% less than the X0 line.

As usual, there is an incurred weight penalty when sliding down the cost scale. There’s more steel in the cassette, less material excavated from the cranks, and the GX kit isn’t as stealthy as the X0, however, we haven’t found any of those details to impact the shift performance or durability.

RIDE IMPRESSIONS



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
333 articles
Report
43 Comments
  • 43 0
 Girvin Flex Stem was robbed. Just saying.
  • 4 0
 I believe it won a Popular Mechanics Magazine award back in the day.
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: It's the pinnacle of cycling tech, especially coupled with an Allsop soft ride frame. I had the good fortune to use and sell both items whilst working in the bike industry in the 90s.

Ahhhh the good old days ;-)
  • 2 0
 @rjwspeedjunkie: I don't know guys, SaddleSpur's new saddle takes the cake for me.
  • 1 0
 @rocky-x: Good point, it's clearly a weiner!!
  • 1 0
 @rocky-x: rumor has it Mac from it's Always Sunny is preparing to file a lawsuit
  • 1 0
 AMEN - But it has to be combined with the smooth action of the Girvin Proflex Linkage Fork.....................

Thanks for that nightmare Smile
  • 27 3
 The berd, the berd is the word…
  • 4 0
 I can't read that without hearing Peter Griffin
  • 17 0
 Full-Steek Ahead!
  • 12 0
 I really hope sram trickles down transmission to mechanical groupset at some point.
  • 5 4
 Would be neat to have, but pretty tricky to engineer I think. My understanding of Transmission is that the shift doesn't happen right when you hit the button, but waits for one of the "ramp" zones on the cassette to come around and shifts then for smoother under-load shifting. Not sure how you'd do that precise wait and timing without electronics. (Please correct me if I'm wrong on how Transmission works)
  • 2 1
 They do have patents on mechanical direct mount components. Probably won't have the shift timing that AXS transmission stuff does, as I am not sure there's a way you can do that with a cable, but it would be cool.
  • 13 1
 Man, if only shimano had a mechanical alternative that shifted incredibly well, was super durable and cheap. Oh wait...
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: I pretty much run exclusively shimano drivetrains so I get it. sometimes its nice to have options.
  • 6 0
 @DPGriffin: There are no sensors on the T-type derailleurs that read or otherwise determine the position of the T-type cassette relative to its "shift lanes." Thus, this assertion that the shifts are somehow intelligent and not just time delayed -- though commonly repeated -- is preposterous.
  • 1 0
 @DPGriffin: The derailleur moves when you hit the button, then the ramp shows up and does it's thing. There can be a slight delay in all of this because of the where the ramp is in the moment, but I don't find it to be enough to worry about.
  • 8 0
 XT 11 speed link glide FTW. An upgrade for some (who don't have it already on a bike), and ultra durable, long-lasting. Biking is already not a cheap hobby and having a very sturdy and reliable drivetrain is something most people should be able to appreciate whether you're on a bike or ebike. The other items are really cool and affordable for a small percentage of people, but really just overkill in different ways, and more of a nice to have luxury.
  • 14 2
 XT because 11!!!
  • 14 4
 If GX Transmission wins I'm gonna be disappointed. No drivetrain should be more then 600 dollars.
  • 9 1
 Kinda thought the Canecreek Tigon was one of the most interesting and desirable products of 2023. SRAM Transmission not very exciting at all imo.
  • 3 0
 I'm sure PB feel justified in including the Sram, and many riders probably love it, but I agree with you. It feels like everything I hate about the bike industry condensed into one product.
  • 5 0
 Those Berd spokes are neat, but I've built a couple wheels with them now and they are a PITA to work with. Plus, tension, tension and tension again. Once they've stretched in they set up pretty well, but until then, you need to be careful.
  • 7 0
 Are they actually “new for 2023”? I could’ve sworn they had been around several years ago.
  • 1 0
 @wobblegoblin: 5+ years on the market. Not a new product.
  • 8 0
 My vote is Shimano because that's about the only thing that didn't jack prices to the ceiling.
  • 6 0
 Didn't know that mountain bikers have a "insatiable thirst for new products" . The products have become pretty damn good over the last five years.
  • 7 0
 I really hope SaddleSpur wins
  • 3 0
 A tyre mainly for racers, hugely expensive spokes, a very expensive drivetrain and a drivetrain that gives big benefits to normal riders. Surely there's only one winner?
  • 1 0
 Some odd nominations here, given the reviews they had weren't very positive. A wheel with spokes that don't stay tight and cause the whole wheel to become floppy if one breaks (as it did on review).... maybe a candidate for prototype of the year, but not product.
  • 1 1
 Just my lowly opinion, but products of the year should be something for the masses and pushes manufacturers to do better and be better.

I don't know anyone that runs a tacky chan and not a single one of my LBS's carry these. Maybe that speaks more to my Lbs than anything. I would love to try them because the name is damn hilarious though.

Berd wheels are very cool. Love that they aren't using traditional materials here. Price really kills it for me and 95% of bikers.

Similarly with the sram T-type. Sure, it's going to change how Shimano and SRAM move forward with RD's but it's a very expensive solution for a problem that didn't really exist. If it were mechanical, and at an attractive price point, it would surely be product of the year, or quite possibly decade. But just like the Berd wheels, these are out of the question for 95% of bikers out there.

Lastly, Shimano linkglide....kind of great to see but I think if they went with 12 speed with this, I'd be a lot more excited. maybe a nice departure from the last 2 since it's an affordable products for everyone, but arguably a step back going with that 11 speed.

I wish I had a better nomination but I dont, so I'll shut my mouth now
  • 3 0
 Where is Deore Linkglide 11 speed? The drivetrain for the people!
  • 2 0
 According to this list, this was an absolutely HORRIBLE year for new products.
  • 2 0
 Ztto steel cassette 50t nominated for longevity.
  • 1 0
 How are Outside+ and Trailforks not on this list? Asking for my friend NotOutsideCEO.
  • 1 0
 Schwalbe tacky min yon Chan
  • 1 0
 berd berd berd
  • 12 15
 WHERE IS THE PINKBIKE ADVENT CALENDER?
  • 24 1
 Based on how Levy's departure was handled, they'll announce that it isn't happening in March.
Below threshold threads are hidden







