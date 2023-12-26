2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner

Dec 26, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo






photo




PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

SRAM GX Transmission

Crispy cool shifting.



You can add sprinkles and gumdrops to ice cream, but when the base elements of a delicious crème glacée are already there, why bother with the extra toppings? SRAM’s GX gives you exactly what you want in the new-fangled Transmission (T-type) drivetrain: electronic shifting, one-piece easy-install cassettes, plus durable and serviceable derailleurs, minus the sugar coating.

T-type components offer two major benefits, the construction of the derailleur and shift actuation. The system offers serious robustness to a derailleur and gear changes that can be made under the full power of an eMTB.

photo
photo
SRAM's GX Tranmission is 30% cheaper than the X0 series and includes all of the same features. Skid plates can be mounted to all T-type cranks too (your chain thanks you).

The derailleur eliminates the need for a hanger by bolting directly to UDH-friendly dropouts. When I first heard about this, I wondered how this would impact frames, quite literally. A typical derailleur hanger is an engineered failure point to save the derailleur and the frame, but that can often lead to the dangling mess tangling into the spokes. They’re not totally indestructible, however components of the derailleur can be replaced individually. Finding replacement parts for other derailleur types consisted of tearing through scrap bins and performing a mechanical surgery.

When it comes to the shifting performance, it’s outstanding. Even Shimano die-hards, like Henry Quinney, were shocked - you should have seen the honest look of amazement on his face after a few rides. Syncing the shifting with the ramps on the cassette is a profound execution of the electronic controls.

Weight savings can be gained by moving up to the higher T-type series, and with vaguely quieter shifts, but the main selling points are retained in the GX kit. In a blind test between GX and X0, I doubt the majority of riders could tell the difference. At 30% less than the X0 series, it’s both high in value and performance, which is why it claims Pinkbike’s Product of the Year for 2023.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards SRAM Sram Gx


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
336 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
51485 views
10 Products I Loved in 2023: Henry Quinney
50856 views
Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions
45429 views
Nerding Out: The Fastest World Cup Race Bikes of 2023
43777 views
Review: BMB Reverse Raise Stem - The Stem That Wants to Change Mountain Biking
42949 views
Alicia Leggett's 2024 Predictions
35740 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Matt Beer
34657 views
RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands, Confirms Rumour That Vali Höll Will Be On New Team for 2024
31385 views

44 Comments
  • 38 14
 Stupid expensive drivetrain. Should have gone to Shimano linkglide, far more people will benefit from that.
  • 6 0
 Linkglide has been around for a good few years so if it should have won, it should have won back then.
  • 9 2
 TransMEHsion.
  • 2 5
 Or Microshift, or maybe TRP. SRAM is overpriced and just not innovative
  • 2 0
 Some people are not concerned with cost. I think this a hella cool innovation. There are a lot of forward thinking design inclusions; UDH, T type ramps, wireless, etc. In the truck world, this is the 204 Rivian or Cybertruck and Linkglide would be my 09 4cyl 5spd Tacoma 4x4. Both work great, but one is more refined and aiming at a totally different crowd.
  • 15 1
 Very scientific method here! I will say if it's the "marketing hype of the year" award then hands down Transmission gets it, being able to sell so much bullsh** for so many $$.
  • 15 2
 Eurgh
  • 1 1
 Blarrgh
  • 1 1
 Beurk !
  • 1 1
 hnnngggg
  • 1 0
 Derp.
  • 1 0
 Fawk
  • 16 8
 Only Pinkbike can give product of the year to a drivetrain that costs an absurd $1,000 (exactly twice as Shimano SLX, four times than Deore), has a derailleur that weights 490 grams, for a grand total of more than 2 Kg, and requires a battery to operate.

And you wonder why mountain bikes are getting heavier? It is because of components like this, thought for motorized-mountain-bikes and passed on to bicyclists ...
  • 10 0
 mtb: be better stewards of the earth
mtb companies: batteries to everything.
  • 11 4
 Another paid product of the year I'll never go near. Pinkbike losing it's soul to the mopeds.
  • 6 0
 Press analog shifter - make Zeeet noise at same time...$ave yourself
  • 1 0
 Insert playing card in spokes (clipped with clothespin) to seat stay to mimic dirtbike.
  • 4 2
 This is not innovative....at all
it's just a derailleur and hanger together..... or a permanent derailleur mount like we did in the 90s.
bad outcome is that it bins a frame from a bad crash or an ill considered frame design.

Best outcome is .....what exaclty? can we quantify the improved "crispness"...

Never once in 35 years of mountain biking did I here myself saying..."man if only my derailleur hangar was stiffer, my shifting would be so much better"
Nor did I notice a decrease in shifting performance when switching from permanent to replaceable hangars.
except saw a few less binned frames as a mechanic


By passed pinions MGU for this replay from the 90s?.....are you kidding me?

This award was SOLD. not awarded.
  • 8 4
 Was cheering for non-cable routed headsets but this $1100 drivetrain upgrade works as well.
  • 6 3
 BOOOOOOOO

You could have given this award to something actually innovative, like the Pinion motor/gearbox combo, or even the Supre drive.
  • 3 1
 Lmao GX costs $1,100 and weighs over 2 kg
  • 6 2
 Epitomee of the decay of a whole industry. With the power you have I expected you to have a more impactful decision.
  • 4 1
 All that money and weight for a group that saves you the trouble of running 1 cable? I'll pass. So many other products could have been the winner here.
  • 4 0
 Man, looks like a lot of people did not have a merry Christmas...
  • 1 0
 My favorite is the folks who proudly yell "This didn't innovate anything, this innovation award should have gone to the company who designed _____ product 10 years ago!"
  • 2 0
 How is the shifting synced to the ramps? Is there a sensor on the cassette that only lets the shift happen when the ramps line up?
  • 2 0
 I've heard it is actually a bit slow to shift because the cpu has to wait for the ramps to line up. But if pleebs can now shift under load, they can finally ride uphill without the skill of looking ahead and soft pedaling while shifting!
  • 1 0
 Came to ask the same thing. Is there a magnet in the cassette and a sensor in the derailleur like an old school bike computer?
  • 1 0
 I thought gearboxes would get competitive because they found a way to lose weight. I never expected derailleur based drivetrains to _gain_ weight until they were closing the gap, but here we are.
  • 6 4
 Queue all the negative comments but I’m stoked to give this drivetrain a rip on my next bike.
  • 5 3
 There was no doubt in my mind GX Transmission would get the nod. Deservedly so in my opinion.
  • 4 0
 Sarcasm?
  • 2 1
 Very nice except when the AXS pins dont return which seems to be unfortunately a large warranty issue.
  • 1 0
 My transmission drivetrain is working great. I'm very happy with it. It was a worthwhile purchase.
  • 2 0
 No video of the year?
  • 1 0
 Well, I thought it was a pretty damn cool product.
  • 3 3
 That'll be no for me... Even if you gave it to me for FREE....
  • 1 0
 You think it’s that bad huh?
  • 3 0
 @Bikesbecauserunningsucks: Yes. I'd sell it, and find a lighter analog drivetrain from '22 or '23 on super clearance.
  • 1 1
 I'll take something lighter please
  • 1 2
 Lame
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.140203
Mobile Version of Website