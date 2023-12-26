2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
SRAM GX Transmission
Crispy cool shifting.
You can add sprinkles and gumdrops to ice cream, but when the base elements of a delicious crème glacée are already there, why bother with the extra toppings? SRAM’s GX gives you exactly what you want in the new-fangled Transmission (T-type) drivetrain: electronic shifting, one-piece easy-install cassettes, plus durable and serviceable derailleurs, minus the sugar coating.
T-type components offer two major benefits, the construction of the derailleur and shift actuation. The system offers serious robustness to a derailleur and gear changes that can be made under the full power of an eMTB.
SRAM's GX Tranmission is 30% cheaper than the X0 series and includes all of the same features. Skid plates can be mounted to all T-type cranks too (your chain thanks you).
The derailleur eliminates the need for a hanger by bolting directly to UDH-friendly dropouts. When I first heard about this, I wondered how this would impact frames, quite literally. A typical derailleur hanger is an engineered failure point to save the derailleur and the frame, but that can often lead to the dangling mess tangling into the spokes. They’re not totally indestructible, however components of the derailleur can be replaced individually. Finding replacement parts for other derailleur types consisted of tearing through scrap bins and performing a mechanical surgery.
When it comes to the shifting performance, it’s outstanding. Even Shimano die-hards, like Henry Quinney, were shocked - you should have seen the honest look of amazement on his face after a few rides. Syncing the shifting with the ramps on the cassette is a profound execution of the electronic controls.
Weight savings can be gained by moving up to the higher T-type series, and with vaguely quieter shifts, but the main selling points are retained in the GX kit. In a blind test between GX and X0, I doubt the majority of riders could tell the difference. At 30% less than the X0 series, it’s both high in value and performance, which is why it claims Pinkbike’s Product of the Year for 2023.
And you wonder why mountain bikes are getting heavier? It is because of components like this, thought for motorized-mountain-bikes and passed on to bicyclists ...
mtb companies: batteries to everything.
it's just a derailleur and hanger together..... or a permanent derailleur mount like we did in the 90s.
bad outcome is that it bins a frame from a bad crash or an ill considered frame design.
Best outcome is .....what exaclty? can we quantify the improved "crispness"...
Never once in 35 years of mountain biking did I here myself saying..."man if only my derailleur hangar was stiffer, my shifting would be so much better"
Nor did I notice a decrease in shifting performance when switching from permanent to replaceable hangars.
except saw a few less binned frames as a mechanic
By passed pinions MGU for this replay from the 90s?.....are you kidding me?
This award was SOLD. not awarded.
You could have given this award to something actually innovative, like the Pinion motor/gearbox combo, or even the Supre drive.