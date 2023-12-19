2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

Why it's nominated

Cane Creek uses a twin tube design for this dual spring damper, including externally adjustable low-speed rebound, high and low-speed compression, plus a climb switch lever. To turn some of those dials, a nifty 3mm allen key is housed in the shock eyelet and held in place by a magnet.



Equally important, the Ramp Tube adds rigidity to the shock, making it ideal for bikes that use a clevis-mounted shock, such as the Orbea Rallon and Specialized Stumpjumper EVO.



The Tigon brings the highlights of air and coil shocks into one package - there’s no other shock on the market that can claim all of the Tigon's selling points. Most importantly, the Tigon is strong enough to withstand clevis shock mounts. Simply put, it's supple, strong, consistent, and resists bottoming. — Matt Beer

Why it's nominated

When RockShox's engineers increased the stanchion diameter though, they ran into issues in the development stages. They had to work out how to balance the 200mm-travel air spring to feel supple and consistent without being overly progressive. To achieve that, they came up with the Debonair+, a twin-tube air spring.



A small, but notable addition to the oversized stanchions are the gradients which make setting the crown heights a breeze.



Add in all the features found on the current generation of single crown RockShox forks and you end up with an impressive piece of downhill equipment. The fork looks different, feels different, and performs a hell of lot better than the previous version.



Incredibly supple and consistent. There were no sharp spikes or dead zones. This new fork has all the sensitivity you need, yet you can feel where it stands in the travel. — Matt Beer

Why it's nominated

In fact, the high-speed compression only has three positions, each with their own path to the shim stack. Ohlins' reasoning for this method is that it offers a “more proportional damping response,” as Seb Stott explained in his review.



During Shock Week, multiple tech editors took their turn handing off Santa Cruz Nomads, switching out dampers and weighing in with their thoughts. Although we wouldn’t say the TTX Air 2 is the plushest ride, it did provide a level of control that differentiated it from four other shocks.



If anything, the base tune for the TTX2 outperformed the RockShox SuperDeluxe my test bike came with, and I felt no need to dig into Öhlins' settings bank for something different. Though not the most "coil-like", the air spring is impressively supple and predictable. The lockout firmness is well-judged for off-road climbing and the high-speed compression lever is a handy feature to adjust the feel for different terrain. — Seb Stott

Why it's nominated

We’ve heard the Vivid described as more “coil-like” than coil shocks. Those words make little sense when strung together, however, it is impressively smooth and consistent throughout the stroke. To accomplish that feeling, the Vivid sets itself apart from the other shocks with an innovative design that Rockshox titles “TouchDown” technology. Oil bypasses the main piston in the initial stroke, creating that supple, low resistance feeling of a coil shock.



Included is the hydraulic bottom-out found on SuperDeluxe, rebound, as well as high and low-speed compression adjustments. Not to be outdone by Cane Creek’s trick, the rebound knob can be removed to double as a 3mm allen key to turn the HBO and HSC dials.



That quiet performance fades away nicely, but there's no mystery that the Vivid is working very well underneath you. We were hugely impressed with how well the shock performed on our test Nomads, and it has handled very different kinematics with equal composure. — Dario DiGiulio

