2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

Dec 27, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo

2023 brought exciting products and patents to the suspension world, particularly in terms of various ways to double up on air springs, both on paper and in production shocks too.

A serious amount of time was focused on reviewing suspension components this season. We debuted Shock Week, Seb tried decreasing the progression on air sprung forks, Dan Roberts took a whirl on Ohlins' new cross-country suspension, and Henry dove into the world of telemetry.

In the end, we narrowed down the candidates to Cane Creek Tigon, an air-charged coil shock, RockShox’s Boxxer fork and Vivid rear shock, their downhill centerpieces, and Ohlins TTX2 Air shock which put a spin on the usual damping adjustments.




SUSPENSION PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

RockShox Boxxer Ultimate

The cherry on top.



Tegan Cruz MY24 BOXXER Mt Prevost

Finally, after nearly two years of seeing Rockshox’s Blackbox dual-crown fork under their elite athletes, the Boxxer Ultimate was released in July, delivering on all accounts and taking home the 2023 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year.

What won us over with the redesigned Boxxer were the major improvements over the previous generation, namely, the plush and consistent nature of the air spring. That’s not to say that the prior version was a miss - there were plenty of RockShox fans, including World Cup winners, that loved it - but until now, the Fox 40 and Ohlins DH38 overshadowed it. Adding to its five-star ride impressions were the ease of setup and performance through long service intervals.

Bolting on and dialing in a Boxxer Ultimate takes little time. The Charger 3 uses more meaningful clicks than the prior damper and the air spring is said to work best without needing to add tokens - a shorter setup means more time riding.

Since our First Ride back in July at Crankworx, the Boxxer Ultimate has been hammered at race events and seen plenty of park laps. Over that period of time, it’s never let out a peep or a weep. The damper is nearly silent, if that’s of concern for you, and the seals have remained silky smooth.

Overall, Rockshox's premier downhill fork is an extremely polished product that is more than capable for the in-tune racer or the set-and-forget weekend warrior. In essence, it rides like a bigger, badder fork, yet somehow comfort and control hides behind the chiseled looks. The improvements are night and day from the previous generation, which warrants the Boxxer Ultimate taking home the 2023 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards RockShox Rockshox Boxxer


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
336 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
54645 views
10 Products I Loved in 2023: Henry Quinney
53965 views
Nerding Out: The Fastest World Cup Race Bikes of 2023
47092 views
Review: BMB Reverse Raise Stem - The Stem That Wants to Change Mountain Biking
44724 views
Alicia Leggett's 2024 Predictions
38009 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
33635 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
31968 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
29513 views

22 Comments
  • 8 2
 Should've announced on Boxing day yesterday and called it Boxxing day missed opportunity
  • 4 1
 So basically it is now on par with Fox and Ohlins? Wow, that's truly amazing.
  • 6 3
 Cane Creek Tigon was snubbed
  • 3 1
 There was never a full review of this fork, how can it win suspension product of the year?
  • 3 6
 I can think of a few rea$on$
  • 2 0
 From the PB Awards rules article: “Each nominated product must have been reviewed by, or have been the subject of a thorough first-ride opportunity by Pinkbike’s editors.”

In addition, Matt Beer has put a bunch of additional time on the fork since the initial First Ride article was published.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: yet we’ve heard nothing more about how amazing it is
  • 3 4
 What nonsense. Every Intend product performs better than any Fox/Rockshox product, is more innovative, looks better and the dude that runs it has a boss name. The Charger 3 damper needs a new piston to work for anyone that rides over bumps ffs.
  • 1 0
 To be fair, the dude that does run it has a truly boss name.
  • 3 0
 Oh yes can’t wait to get one
  • 2 0
 Easy pick. The Boxxer finally exceeds the Fox 40. It only took 20 years.
  • 1 0
 I haven't ridden the Boxxer, but I am really happy with the new Lyric.Same charger 3 damper and similar air spring.
  • 2 2
 Ah, finally, Good to read about a Boxxer that isn't Jake Paul .
  • 1 0
 Another KO on Enduro?
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.726330
Mobile Version of Website