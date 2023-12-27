2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

SUSPENSION PRODUCT OF THE YEAR



RockShox Boxxer Ultimate



The cherry on top.





2023 brought exciting products and patents to the suspension world, particularly in terms of various ways to double up on air springs, both on paper and in production shocks too.A serious amount of time was focused on reviewing suspension components this season. We debuted Shock Week, Seb tried decreasing the progression on air sprung forks, Dan Roberts took a whirl on Ohlins' new cross-country suspension, and Henry dove into the world of telemetry.In the end, we narrowed down the candidates to Cane Creek Tigon, an air-charged coil shock, RockShox’s Boxxer fork and Vivid rear shock, their downhill centerpieces, and Ohlins TTX2 Air shock which put a spin on the usual damping adjustments.Finally, after nearly two years of seeing Rockshox’s Blackbox dual-crown fork under their elite athletes, the Boxxer Ultimate was released in July, delivering on all accounts and taking home the 2023 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year.What won us over with the redesigned Boxxer were the major improvements over the previous generation, namely, the plush and consistent nature of the air spring. That’s not to say that the prior version was a miss - there were plenty of RockShox fans, including World Cup winners, that loved it - but until now, the Fox 40 and Ohlins DH38 overshadowed it. Adding to its five-star ride impressions were the ease of setup and performance through long service intervals.Bolting on and dialing in a Boxxer Ultimate takes little time. The Charger 3 uses more meaningful clicks than the prior damper and the air spring is said to work best without needing to add tokens - a shorter setup means more time riding.Since our First Ride back in July at Crankworx, the Boxxer Ultimate has been hammered at race events and seen plenty of park laps. Over that period of time, it’s never let out a peep or a weep. The damper is nearly silent, if that’s of concern for you, and the seals have remained silky smooth.Overall, Rockshox's premier downhill fork is an extremely polished product that is more than capable for the in-tune racer or the set-and-forget weekend warrior. In essence, it rides like a bigger, badder fork, yet somehow comfort and control hides behind the chiseled looks. The improvements are night and day from the previous generation, which warrants the Boxxer Ultimate taking home the 2023 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year.