2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner

VALUE BIKE OF THE YEAR



2024 YT Jeffsy Core 2



All the bike you need.





In recent years the pace of change in the bike industry has slowed. The flashiest bikes from a few years ago wouldn't look too out of place today. But when it comes to the entry-level end of the market, the latest geometry and technology have only recently filtered down from on high, which means what you can get for your money at a (relatively) modest budget is better than ever. While bikes have tended to get more expensive over the years, the performance you can get for a given price point has only improved.This year's Value Bike of the Year nominees are proof of this. The Marin Rift Zone and Merida One-Twenty are both superbly well-rounded trail bikes for around the 3,000 $/€ mark. The Devinci Chainsaw is a high-performing and versatile enduro/park/enduro bike, made in Canada for as little as $3,899 USD.YT's new Jeffsey is our top pick. For $3,299 / £2,999 / €2,999, it offers everything you need to enjoy most of what mountain biking offers. With Fox Performance suspension, a SRAM GX mechanical drivetrain, Code R brakes and DT Swiss wheels wrapped in 3C Maxxis tires, the spec list hits the sweet spot of diminishing returns, where anything fancier would offer little extra benefit.And while YT has always impressed with the parts offered for a given price, the new 2024 Jeffsey is a more rounded and polished platform than its predecessor. With 145 / 150 mm travel, 29" wheels and a steeper seat tube, it's a more comfortable climber. But thanks to a more relaxed head angle it's not afraid to get rowdy on the descents. Our tester, Dario DiGiulio, described it as "predictable, fun, and simply easy to ride. YT seems to have nailed the tricky balance of a bike that is easy to cruise on while still holding its own when pushed hard or thrown into more serious terrain. It will suit lots of people."