2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 27, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

In recent years the pace of change in the bike industry has slowed. The flashiest bikes from a few years ago wouldn't look too out of place today. But when it comes to the entry-level end of the market, the latest geometry and technology have only recently filtered down from on high, which means what you can get for your money at a (relatively) modest budget is better than ever. While bikes have tended to get more expensive over the years, the performance you can get for a given price point has only improved.

This year's Value Bike of the Year nominees are proof of this. The Marin Rift Zone and Merida One-Twenty are both superbly well-rounded trail bikes for around the 3,000 $/€ mark. The Devinci Chainsaw is a high-performing and versatile enduro/park/enduro bike, made in Canada for as little as $3,899 USD.



VALUE BIKE OF THE YEAR

2024 YT Jeffsy Core 2

All the bike you need.



photo

YT's new Jeffsey is our top pick. For $3,299 / £2,999 / €2,999, it offers everything you need to enjoy most of what mountain biking offers. With Fox Performance suspension, a SRAM GX mechanical drivetrain, Code R brakes and DT Swiss wheels wrapped in 3C Maxxis tires, the spec list hits the sweet spot of diminishing returns, where anything fancier would offer little extra benefit.

And while YT has always impressed with the parts offered for a given price, the new 2024 Jeffsey is a more rounded and polished platform than its predecessor. With 145 / 150 mm travel, 29" wheels and a steeper seat tube, it's a more comfortable climber. But thanks to a more relaxed head angle it's not afraid to get rowdy on the descents. Our tester, Dario DiGiulio, described it as "predictable, fun, and simply easy to ride. YT seems to have nailed the tricky balance of a bike that is easy to cruise on while still holding its own when pushed hard or thrown into more serious terrain. It will suit lots of people."

Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
277 articles
29 Comments
  • 43 1
 This pick makes a lot of sense and I for one, am outraged.
  • 9 0
 My friend Jeff owns this bike & he rips. Pretty sure it’s him, but I think having a bike with your name on it helps.
  • 1 0
 I need Paulsy.
  • 2 0
 @PtDiddy: Pauly Shore edition..........
  • 4 0
 @PtDiddy: Cerebral?
  • 9 1
 Would love to see a back to back with this and a Specialized Status
  • 3 5
 Can tell you right away, the status is garbage in comparison. Not a bad bike though
  • 4 0
 @Korbi777: The Status can also be bought for over $1,000 less. And no, it's not garbage in comparison. It might not be nearly as good, but that hyperbole is a disservice to those that might be considering the Status and cannot afford something like this.
  • 1 0
 @Korbi777: Quite enjoy rippin’ my Status thank you very much. It’s a great bike.
  • 9 3
 Trek marketing team punching the air and sending angry emails to pinkbike right now.
  • 1 0
 The word "value" hasn't been a part of Treks lexicon for years.
  • 6 2
 I only disagree with one point. Code R brakes don't "hit the sweet spot of diminishing returns." Nobody I know has been happy with them. I guess at this price I should appreciate it is a trail bike and they're not Guides.
  • 4 1
 My code r were fine. No issues other then I hate dot fluid. They have solid power for Most people
  • 2 0
 I've got Code R on my Izzo. Work pretty darn well to be honest. Got the bike second hand 6 months ago, not done anything to them, and they're still working exactly as they were then, now point still in the same place, still now than powerful enough for a trail bike, and as I have Code RS on the enduro bike, which frankly aren't any better, I know the R would be totally fine for enduro, Alps, etc
  • 1 0
 I loved my Code R and swapped them for Hope just for the look.
  • 5 0
 Seems like a rad bike but I can’t get past the name Jeffsy. Such an odd choice but if it rips it rips
  • 3 1
 Slap some Tacky Chans on the wheels, upgrade to Spank handlebars, and you’re good to go.
  • 1 0
 millions of white dads named Jeff in shambles rn
  • 4 1
 Good pick YT definitely hits a home run on a lot of their bikes here in socal they rule the trails
  • 3 2
 Value Bike of the year is one of the many 2022 bikes on massive clearance pricing. Often the same bike as the 2023 model. Now if only the same overproduction had happened to KTM...
  • 4 0
 The Jeffsy was re-designed for 2023, so this one falls outside the situation you described.
  • 4 0
 No SRAM Transmission? Unrideable!
  • 2 0
 Like, that’s just your opinion man.
  • 2 1
 Ok, so bike of the year is the trek slash then.
  • 1 0
 If the seat doesn’t go real low it’s no bike to me, let alone perfect
  • 2 4
 Bike of the of the year has a kinked seat tube, ok.
  • 13 0
 no kink-shaming!
  • 1 1
 @finistere: I just think they don’t give a damn about people who want to slam their seat as low as possible, majority of ‘heralded’ frames on the market today have this ‘feature’
  • 3 1
 @trifecta: they're constantly talking about how 150 dropper post is too short, so they get it. It's the value bike, not the absolutely, completely perfect bike.







