2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

VALUE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR



Shimano CUES



Even though it stands for C reate U nique E xperience S .





Value can be a moving target, depending on what each dollar means to you and just exactly which item you're looking to buy. That spread was represented in this year's Value Product of the Year nominees , with items ranging from essential and inexpensive to frivolous and pricey - albeit much cheaper than competing products.Though everyone has different budgets and values, we chose the item that best suits the vast majority of mountain bikers, one that will optimistically keep the sport open and accessible to anybody who wants to participate.Shimano's new CUES system is inexpensive - relative to the competition and within their own lineup. Thetier group, U8000, is priced at under $290 USD for a shifter, chain, cassette, and rear derailleur. Not free, but definitely one of the cheaper wide-range drivetrains on the market these days. Not quite at Microshift's Advent X level, but competitive. Beyond its economical value, the CUES system also offers excellent performance and longevity thanks to Shimano's new hard-shifting Linkglide technology. That keeps shifting smooth up and down the cassette, even under power - plus you should get around 3x the lifespan that you'd expect from an equivalent Hyperglide product.Keep in mind, that's the price for the highest end 10-speed group, with plenty of lower-tiered options should your budget or build warrant it. The real ingenuity of the CUES approach is the cross-compatibility of the whole array of components, with a consistent pull ratio across all shifters and derailleurs, one standard chain for all cassettes, and one fereehub standard. This is meant to give consumers the ability to choose their parts from a "menu of items," as opposed to the more rigid constraints we're used to seeing.It feels worth noting that the shifting performance - though impressively smooth - isn't quite on par with the game-changing ride quality of SRAM's new Transmission gruppos; turns out the much higher price tag does earn you more than just wireless performance. That said, I do think CUES will be the drivetrain for the people, and fully expect that we'll be seeing it specced on many lower-price complete bikes in the near future. The way I see it currently, the CUES of the world represent the broad base of the pyramid, with options like Transmission occupying some position nearer to the tip of that glorious 3D triangle.