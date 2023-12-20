2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Nominees

Here at Pinkbike we're lucky to spend time with some of the finest items a mountain biker could lust after, be it a $1,200 set of brakes, $15k ebikes, or even the "standard priced" $100 tires. It's a privilege to get to try such exotic items, but ultimately those high-dollar components and bikes probably aren't what we'd be purchasing if we were in the market ourselves - that's where the high-performance budget items come into play.
This category can range all over the map, but in the name of brevity we're condensing it to the best items we've tested and reviewed this calendar year with either a focus on being budget-friendly or simply posing a better value proposition than market competitors.Why it's nominated
Though Henry wrote the official review of this lid, I've been using one for about a year now and loving the light weight, excellent breathability, and smartly-chosen features. For the price, you get all the bells and whistles you really need out of a trail helmet, with equivalent models costing nearly double the asking price. Lazer's Kineticore rotational protection is backed by some excellent Virginia Tech safety scores, and provides the added benefit of better breathability than Mips or similar systems.
Mine got the paint pen treatment
, which is usually a great sign of how much I like something - in this case quite a bit. Lazer does make a higher-priced version of the Coyote, dubbed the Jackal, but side-by-side it's hard to see the latter as twice as good as the former - I'd probably stick with the more typical canid if given the choice. From the Review:
|The Lazer Coyote KinetiCore offers a strong blend of price, safety, comfort, and ventilation. Although the internal profile of the helmet might look slightly gimmicky, it really does deliver excellent ventilation. While I found a reasonably secure place for my glasses, I think that a lack of specific storage is my only real complaint and, although small, that would be my only criticism when it comes to riding in this good value proposition.”— Henry Quinney
Why it's nominated
Shimano's latest swath of components are all focused on two things: smooth sifting and longevity. Though one could argue that any drivetrain is setting out to achieve these goals, the Linkglide series of cassettes and accompanying chain-moving devices are willing to sacrifice things like weight, speed, and overall range in service of making the most robust drivetrain possible. In his review of the Linkglide XT drivetrain, Henry found all these goals to be met, and luckily you don't even need to splurge for the top-tier gruppo to reap those benefits.
As the premier Linkglide package, the XT group retails for around $350 USD, but other selections from the Cues range can get you to a similar setup for around $200 USD. I'm currently testing a Cues U6000 drivetrain, and so far the performance has been quite similar to the XT group. The only thing that really feels cheap here is Shimano's marketing efforts around the release, as even we are having a hard time deciphering the compatibility charts and component families that live under the Cues banner. I'd happily pay about $10 more per derailleur to have a better sense of what's going on, but in this case the quality is worth the research work.
From the Review
:
|For riders who feel slightly disenchanted with groupsets running into thousands of dollars with gizmos and gadgets sprouting out in every avenue, Linkglide XT might just be the tonic. It's simple, effective and performs admirably.— Henry Quinney
Why it's nominated
Aluminum wheels tend to get overlooked as upgrade items, with folks typically saving their milk money for carbon hoops, if possible. That doesn't mean there aren't excellent options in the alloy camp these days, with value beyond their simple performance and rugged durability. Positioned as a quality product with a robust guarantee, Santa Cruz's 30|HD AL wheels come with a lifetime warranty, DT Swiss 350 hubs, and the best-in-class Fillmore valves, all for $699 USD. Not necessarily cheap, but when you factor in the potentially infinite cycle of warranty replacement, the pot begins to sweeten.
In a head-to-head test with the similarly valued and warrantied Turbine wheels from Race Face, Mike came away impressed with both, but preferred the Reserves. They proved to be stiff, durable, and quiet over an extended test period, with the added assurance of replacement in the case of a ... case.
Having beaten the piss out of Mike's Reserve rear wheel during Crankworx - after destroying a similar Industry Nine offering in only a few days - I can add my two cents and give an additional vote of confidence. From the Head-to-Head Review:
|If I'd narrowed my list of options down to these two wheelsets which one would I choose? Personally, I'd go with the Reserves. They were quieter and had a reassuringly solid feel without being harsh; those traits combined with the reliability of the DT Swiss 350 hub, the added bonus of the Fillmore valve stems, and the lower price makes them my pick.— Mike Kazimer
Why it's nominated
Brakes are one of those areas on the bike where being thrifty
might not be the best idea, but that doesn't mean you need to break the bank to get something that'll slow you down safely on trail. Earlier this year I highlighted a dirt-cheap set of 4-piston brakes from Shimano, poetically dubbed the BR-MT420, heretofore referred to as just the 420s. These funny-looking stoppers are something of a sleeper, offering close to the same power as their XT/XTR rivals, at a fraction of the price. While they lack the Servo Wave linkage that gives most Shimano brakes their snappy feel, the more linear pull of the 420s has proven to be far more consistent than the now notorious wandering bite point of the fancier offerings.
If you can get past the long touring-style lever and the lumpy aesthetics, there's only one hurdle left to clear: the stock pads and rotors. These unfortunately come stock with resin-only variants of both, and I'd recommend swapping those out for metallic pads and burlier rotors to unlock the 420s full potential.
While the price was impressive at the time of review, you can now get these sleeper 4-pots for just $77 USD per side at some online retailers - and it wouldn't hurt to ask your local bike shop what it would cost to order a set through them. From the Review:
|It's been said before, but components like this really prove it: you don't need the most expensive kit to ride as well as you can. The BR-MT420 is one of the cheapest disc brakes Shimano makes, but performs nearly as well as the higher end 4-piston offerings in their catalog, even exceeding those models when it comes to long-term reliability. Aftermarket pads are a bit limited, but with a good sintered pad and a standard rotor you're good to go with a brake that offers solid power and consistent, easy-to-control lever feel.— Dario DiGiulio
Why it's nominated
This is a $500 USD dropper post. Not cheap, not even mid-price in the scheme of things. However, if you're keen on a wireless dropper this is the cheapest option out there, and it's one of two that come in a 200mm travel variant. The price significantly undercuts Sram's AXS post, but the drop exceeds it, and functionally it's not too far off the mark.
No, you don't need a wireless post, but if you really really want one, then this is a solid option at a relatively
affordable price. All in the name of installation ease and cockpit tidiness, I suppose.
My main gripe with the EPD01 doesn't come down to performance - it does everything you could want it to - but instead centers around the user interface when it comes time to update the firmware and change settings. Once you've come to terms with the fact that you're updating a seatpost
, the procedure is a bit clunky and awkward, especially compared to the AXS alternative. From the Review:
|For riders dead set on a wireless dropper, the EDP01 could fit the bill. It's still more expensive (and heavier) than the sea of fully functional cable-actuated options out there, but it's also not as pricey as a RockShox Reverb AXS, and it's available with 200mm of drop. I am glad of its existence, mainly for the ease that I can install it when a review bike inevitably arrives with a dropper that's too short. That said, I'm not entirely convinced that needing to remember to charge a battery is worth the tradeoff for a cleaner-looking cockpit.— Mike Kazimer
For the life of me I can't figure out why Shimano didn't put a charging port on the XT Di2 12spd derailleur and make it MTB (not just eMTB) compatible. The system uses the same wires as 12spd road Di2, so there's a compatible battery that already exists.
I've ridden both SRAM and Shimano drivetrains in recent form. At this stage, assuming you are interested in electric shifting controls, SRAM has it figured out. Shimano had kept some edge for a little while with the performance of HG+, but that advantage didn't last long.
If SRAM were to re-work their brake offering (which I think they'll do soon) to basically offer identical performance to Trickstuff, they'll really own the MTB market.
“Not all who wander are lost…”.
Lets see who bites on this…
I will see myself out now.
Absolutely awesome power and none of that mostly-nonsense servo wave thing. Get the cheap Shimano pads that are available in boxes of 25 (yeah, seriously) and they cost about £2 each.
Never ever go wrong, rock solid consistency
Shimano: Sorrry, but this interview is over.