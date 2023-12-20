2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Nominees

For riders dead set on a wireless dropper, the EDP01 could fit the bill. It's still more expensive (and heavier) than the sea of fully functional cable-actuated options out there, but it's also not as pricey as a RockShox Reverb AXS, and it's available with 200mm of drop. I am glad of its existence, mainly for the ease that I can install it when a review bike inevitably arrives with a dropper that's too short. That said, I'm not entirely convinced that needing to remember to charge a battery is worth the tradeoff for a cleaner-looking cockpit. — Mike Kazimer