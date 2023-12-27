2023 Pinkbike Awards: Video Of The Year Nominees

Video Nominees
It's amazing to go back through a years worth of videos and rewatch all the fantastic content that has come out. We're lucky that our sport is littered with unbelievably creative people who can produce video projects like the ones listed below. We raise our hats to all of the nominees, thank you for contributing to the sport and keeping the stoke high.
Here are our nominees for Video of the Year.
Georgia Astle in "Flip The Switch"Why it's nominated
There are a lot of elements that make up a great mountain bike video. The storyline, riding, and cinematics are a few key ingredients that when done well can make a video truly unique. With "Flip The Switch", Georgia Astle and Scott Secco nailed these key elements and the result is a piece that's captivating from start to finish. Hats off to this hard-hitting duo.
Paul Couderc in "My War III"Why it's nominated
Anytime Paul Couderc puts out a video part, you are pretty much guaranteed to have your mind blown. Well, "My War III" is no exception. Clean AF riding, dramatic filming, and a dynamic tempo make this video hit extra hard. Not to mention the ending clip is one of the biggest mic drops we've seen in a long time.
Thomas Genon in "Above"Why it's nominated
Tommy G's riding style is always a breath of fresh air. Whenever you turn on one of his videos, the tension in your shoulders seems to be released as you slip into a zen state. "Above" follows suit and is chock full of styling riding and smooth filming.
Brendan Howey in "HWY 30"Why it's nominated
It never ceases to amaze us how smooth Howey is on a bike. He's always a favourite to watch and, with an all-star film crew, "HWY 30" is a true master class in how to produce a mountain bike video.
Caleb Holonko in "In The Know"Why it's nominated
Based just down the road from us in North Vancouver, Caleb Holonko is a true hometown hero. He is one of those riders that always seems to change your perspective of what is possible on a bike. For those of you who don't know Caleb, his "In The Know" video project will bring you up to speed pretty damn quick.
Brandon Semenuk in "Fools Gold"Why it's nominated
Brandon Semenuk, Isaac Wallen and crew put together something special here. The attention to detail in the filming, riding that makes you shake your head, and video flow make for another home run project for this all-star team.
Clemens Kaudela in "The Minister"Why it's nominated
"The Minister" feels like a Utah segment out of New World Disorder, but with a modern twist. After watching this video, it's no wonder that Clemens got the Rampage invite this year.
Hayden Zablotny in "My Way"Why it's nominated
You would have been forgiven if you hadn't of Hayden Zablotny up until recently. Over the last few years he has quietly been making a name for himself in the freeride scene, but "My Way" was his breakout performance. We know we will be seeing lots more of Hayden over the coming years and can't wait to watch his career unfold.
Tom Walker in "3 Year's Later: Tommo's Story"Why it's nominated
Tommo went viral a few years ago for unfortunate reasons. While attempting the iconic train gap near Whistler, Tommo came up short and suffered a massive crash which left him hospitalized for 6 weeks. "3 Year's Later" follows Tommo's inspiring journey through his recovery of mind and body.
Kilian Bron in "Fuego"Why it's nominated
Nat Geo meets shreddit. What's not to love?
Cam Zink in "Washed Up"Why it's nominated
Cam Zink brings freeriding to Hawaii. He also goes surfing on a bike so that's pretty cool.
Lucy Van Eesteren in "Luce Operations: Vol 1"Why it's nominated
Lucy Van Eesteren is another freerider that we can expect to see a lot more from in the coming years. Lucy comes out swinging in this one.
Peter Jamison in "Utah Is MTB Paradise | Sessions EP. 1"Why it's nominated
It has been exciting to watch Peter Jamison navigate the early stages of his career. Sessions EP.1 is a testament to his riding, laidback attitude and his eye for cinematics.
Fabio Wibmer in "Urban Freeride Lives Chile"Why it's nominated
Fabio Wibmer is back with another Urban Freerider and somehow this one is even better than the last.
"Roadkills" by Ride Or DieWhy it's nominated
These days, long-form content releases are few and far between. The Ride Or Die crew delivers big time with Roadkills. Sit back, relax and watch some of the best riders to their thing.
Finely Davies in "Kids Are Coming"Why it's nominated
Every now and then, you come across someone whose aura oozes mountain bike culture - someone who is as dedicated to building as they are riding. Finely Davies is one of those people and when you find out he's only 14 years old, your mind might short circuit a little bit. The future of our sport is in good hands with riders like Finely around.
Kade Edwards in "Lyrics 003"Why it's nominated
Not much more to say other than Kade Edwards is sick. Hands down one of the funnest people to watch ride a bike.
Gee Atherton in "The Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites"Why it's nominated
A cinematic marvel, Ridgeline IV is like nothing we've ever seen before.
Brandon Semenuk in "Balancing Act"Why it's nominated
Brandon is living proof that staying focused and dedicated to your passions can yield unbelievable results. "Balancing Act" follows him as he navigates a complicated week of attempting to win the American Rally Championship and Red Bull Rampage.
Dylan Stark in "Stark For Rampage"Why it's nominated
Dylan Stark has got to be one of the most versatile freeriders of all time. Whether it's BMX, DJ, and big bike, he can ride it all.
Kilian Bron in "Cross Countries"Why it's nominated
Kilian Bron and team go all out in this one. From Arizona deserts to the PNW forests to the street of NYC, they cover it all.
Your Turn
On this one, you get a say. Let us know which edit you think is best and we'll be awarding a Reader's Choice Award alongside our own.