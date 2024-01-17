2023 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year

Video of the Year Winner
The 2023 Pinkbike Video of the Year is... Roadkills by Ride Or Die
"Roadkills" A Film By Ride Or Die
Why it's the winner.
|Join us on our two-week mission as we zigzag across British Columbia, Canada in our new company vehicle that we scored from Facebook Marketplace. We catch up with some of our best friends and shred a few of B.C.s finest locations, toss some barspins, crush some beers, and create memories that will keep us laughing for years to come. So grab some popcorn and get ready to join us on the best trip of our lives.—Ride Or Die
In a world full of short form video content it is rare to come across something that you can really sink into. Roadkills pays homage to the bygone era of movie segments and takes us on tour to some of British Columbia's best riding locations. The mixture of cinematic footage and dadcam moments give the video a professional, yet laid back vibe. Good friends, good trails, good times. What more do you need?
Runner Up: Flip The Switch - Georgia Astle
Pinkbike Readers Choice: In The Know - Caleb Holonko
Then, it's not a video.
Caleb got robbed!