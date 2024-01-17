2023 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year

Jan 17, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  
photo

Video of the Year Winner

The 2023 Pinkbike Video of the Year is... Roadkills by Ride Or Die



"Roadkills" A Film By Ride Or Die


bigquotesJoin us on our two-week mission as we zigzag across British Columbia, Canada in our new company vehicle that we scored from Facebook Marketplace. We catch up with some of our best friends and shred a few of B.C.s finest locations, toss some barspins, crush some beers, and create memories that will keep us laughing for years to come. So grab some popcorn and get ready to join us on the best trip of our lives.Ride Or Die

Why it's the winner.
In a world full of short form video content it is rare to come across something that you can really sink into. Roadkills pays homage to the bygone era of movie segments and takes us on tour to some of British Columbia's best riding locations. The mixture of cinematic footage and dadcam moments give the video a professional, yet laid back vibe. Good friends, good trails, good times. What more do you need?




Runner Up: Flip The Switch - Georgia Astle





Pinkbike Readers Choice: In The Know - Caleb Holonko


What is your 2023 Video of the Year?



7 Comments
  • 4 0
 T.E.M.P.O. - Hugo Frixtalon
  • 2 0
 Well deserved, Caleb. One wild video from start to end.
  • 1 0
 When it's 30 minutes long and it says "A film..."
Then, it's not a video.

Caleb got robbed!
  • 1 0
 "X got robbed" comments incoming in 3 2 1
  • 1 0
 “When Does The Trend End?” Shoulda been somewhere on the list
  • 1 0
 I ain’t mad at this..
  • 1 0
 The readers got it right







