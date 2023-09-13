2023 Red Bull Rampage Riders List Announced

Godziek, Van Steenbergen, Strait, *Brendan* Fairclough, Atherton, and Storch.

Volokhov, Riddle, Genon, Zink, Johansson, and Brandt.

Silva, Kaudela, Boggs, Turk, Alba, and Sorge.

The competition will return on Friday, October 13.

With one month to go until this year's Rampage event in the Utah desert, Red Bull has finally unveiled the rider list for the 2023 competition. There's a great mix of old and new names in there, which should make for a wild and diverse time out there on the mesa.With 18 riders competing in the event's 22nd year, there won't be any shortage of unique lines cut down the slopes.Line planning and digging will be kicking off fairly soon out there, so get stoked.