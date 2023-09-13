2023 Red Bull Rampage Riders List Announced

Sep 13, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
Boggs chucking another hefty flip and flying into fourth place backing up his podium finish last time around.

With one month to go until this year's Rampage event in the Utah desert, Red Bull has finally unveiled the rider list for the 2023 competition. There's a great mix of old and new names in there, which should make for a wild and diverse time out there on the mesa.

With 18 riders competing in the event's 22nd year, there won't be any shortage of unique lines cut down the slopes.

photo
Godziek, Van Steenbergen, Strait, *Brendan* Fairclough, Atherton, and Storch.

photo
Volokhov, Riddle, Genon, Zink, Johansson, and Brandt.

photo
Silva, Kaudela, Boggs, Turk, Alba, and Sorge.

Line planning and digging will be kicking off fairly soon out there, so get stoked.

Check out the 2022 Finals Highlights here:


The competition will return on Friday, October 13.

Posted In:
Racing and Events


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
97 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
107562 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash
83022 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz Heckler SL eMTB
56170 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
53532 views
Tire Choices & Pressures of 20 Pro Racers - Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
49342 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
38181 views
Review: Prime Rocket - Another Carbon Downhill Spaceship from Eastern Europe
35613 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
34225 views

16 Comments
  • 11 0
 Brage got robbed.
  • 1 0
 Frown (((((((((((((((
  • 6 1
 No Semenuk?
  • 1 0
 Interesting not to see Semenuk and Stark on this list. Pumped Alex is getting another shot after not being able to ride finals last year!
  • 3 1
 Where is Norbs? Robbed again.
  • 2 1
 Gee. WTF. That body is going to let you know very soon. Reed Boggs takes it!
  • 2 0
 Really hoped to see Dylan back, bummer!
  • 1 0
 super sick that C-dog got the invite, stoked to see that Silva is back at it again, and mispelled brendog is the man.
  • 2 0
 No women?
  • 2 0
 No Dylan Stark?!?!
  • 1 0
 Dylan Stark was robbed! How is he not at least an alternate?!
  • 1 0
 Very stoked to see Emil on this list!
  • 1 1
 Some heavy hitters right there.
  • 1 1
 I'm guessing there's a rally on again this year...
  • 1 1
 Brendan Fairclaw dropping
  • 1 3
 HOLY GEES OLD WASHED ASS IS IN THIS CONTEST!?! DEFINIELY THOUGHT HE WAS IN A OLD FOLKS HOME! HAHAHAHAHA

GRANDPA PAGE





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043324
Mobile Version of Website