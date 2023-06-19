Norco Announces New Fluid VLT eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Norco
E-MTB’s are evolving. Fast. And distinct categories of e-assist mountain bikes are starting to emerge to meet the specific needs of different riders.
Looking beyond the full-power models that first appeared on the trails, pedal holdouts and some well-established e-MTB riders are looking for a bike that delivers the ride feel and handling they’ve come to expect from their favourite pedal whip, but with the addition of a lightweight, natural feeling electric assist that prioritizes their sacred Trail connection.
Following a preview campaign shrouded in secrecy (and governed by VERY strict international NDA’s), Norco is excited to introduce the next evolution of e-MTB Speed & Power with the new Fluid VLT – an e-MTB engineered around a full Bosch ecosystem and the brand-new Performance Line SX drive unit.
With nimble handling and precision, personalized suspension setup that only Norco’s Ride Aligned Design System can produce, the new Fluid VLT maneuvers confidently, but swiftly over high speed and technical terrain, while its fully integrated, dedicated Bosch SX system provides the natural-feeling 55Nm of added torque, with up to 600w of customizable power.
Including the 450Wh PowerTube battery, the entire wireless Bosch Performance Line SX system weighs in around 4kg, allowing stock Fluid VLTs to weigh as little as 38 pounds – making them even more Trail-capable under even the most stalwart pedal purists.
All four Fluid VLT Models are scheduled to arrive Spring 2024, and you can learn more at www.norco.com
as more details emerge.
The wife recently tried the Sight VLT and while it was fun she found it to be a bit of a beast to handle (hefty bike). This looks like it would fit the bill a lot better.
If your battery is going to diminish over time and you only have a 450 Wh battery to start with, you're realistically capping your ride to under 90 minutes and probably under 60 minutes if you're using full power mode and climbing steep trails. Not to mention many ebike motors have issues with throttling over the last 15% of battery (cough, cough, Specialized).
After that, you're just pedaling around a bike that's 10 lbs heavier than the non-ebike version. And even on eco mode, you might as well just be riding a regular bike.
Yes, you could get a normal bike and yes, this makes ebikes even more expensive, but buying a bike without a removable battery is a non-starter for me.
loving the change from kg to lbs...
A light e-bike is such a weird move from a brand who made a name for themselves, making no-nonsense performance mountainbikes that focused on descending capability first and foremost.
www.bikeradar.com/news/bosch-performance-line-sx