Norco Announces New Fluid VLT eMTB

Jun 19, 2023
by Norco Bicycles  
Norco Fluid VLT Gen 4

PRESS RELEASE: Norco

E-MTB’s are evolving. Fast. And distinct categories of e-assist mountain bikes are starting to emerge to meet the specific needs of different riders.

Looking beyond the full-power models that first appeared on the trails, pedal holdouts and some well-established e-MTB riders are looking for a bike that delivers the ride feel and handling they’ve come to expect from their favourite pedal whip, but with the addition of a lightweight, natural feeling electric assist that prioritizes their sacred Trail connection.


Norco Fluid VLT Gen 4
Norco Fluid VLT Gen 4


Following a preview campaign shrouded in secrecy (and governed by VERY strict international NDA’s), Norco is excited to introduce the next evolution of e-MTB Speed & Power with the new Fluid VLT – an e-MTB engineered around a full Bosch ecosystem and the brand-new Performance Line SX drive unit.


Norco Fluid VLT Gen 4

With nimble handling and precision, personalized suspension setup that only Norco’s Ride Aligned Design System can produce, the new Fluid VLT maneuvers confidently, but swiftly over high speed and technical terrain, while its fully integrated, dedicated Bosch SX system provides the natural-feeling 55Nm of added torque, with up to 600w of customizable power.


Norco Fluid VLT Gen 4

Including the 450Wh PowerTube battery, the entire wireless Bosch Performance Line SX system weighs in around 4kg, allowing stock Fluid VLTs to weigh as little as 38 pounds – making them even more Trail-capable under even the most stalwart pedal purists.


Norco Fluid VLT Gen 4

All four Fluid VLT Models are scheduled to arrive Spring 2024, and you can learn more at www.norco.com as more details emerge.

 Looks great (way sleeker than previous VLT bikes). I'm curious why they went with the Fluid moniker rather than Optic considering this is carbon only. The non-e Fluid is alloy only and the Optic is the carbon model with similar travel.

The wife recently tried the Sight VLT and while it was fun she found it to be a bit of a beast to handle (hefty bike). This looks like it would fit the bill a lot better.
 get here to try the devinci e-spartan.
 I think people underestimate the value of a removable battery in ebikes and the long-term value of owning multiple batteries.

If your battery is going to diminish over time and you only have a 450 Wh battery to start with, you're realistically capping your ride to under 90 minutes and probably under 60 minutes if you're using full power mode and climbing steep trails. Not to mention many ebike motors have issues with throttling over the last 15% of battery (cough, cough, Specialized).

After that, you're just pedaling around a bike that's 10 lbs heavier than the non-ebike version. And even on eco mode, you might as well just be riding a regular bike.

Yes, you could get a normal bike and yes, this makes ebikes even more expensive, but buying a bike without a removable battery is a non-starter for me.
 Note that no battery is ever "stuck" to the frame. In your example where the battery is that diminished, any bike can have their motor dropped and battery changed out - which will be year's down the line. At that point, you're worry should be "can I even get this battery spec anymore".
 @iJak: Yeah, by "removable" I mean I can get back to my car and swap out my battery for a new one.
 i wonder when are we gonna stop dealing with these derailleurs that just keeps getting longer and hanging like boat anchors ready to snag, there just inches off the ground lol
 Username checks out
 @Muscovir: yup. and its just common sense. 13 comes after 12, meaning cages are gonna get longer lower and slacker
 @Muscovir: doublecrownaddict burner account?
 No cable tourism. Well done boys
 Did Chat GPT create this "product launch"? Yikes...
 "Including the 450Wh PowerTube battery, the entire wireless Bosch Performance Line SX system weighs in around 4kg, allowing stock Fluid VLTs to weigh as little as 38 pounds"

loving the change from kg to lbs...
 How is this the first time we are hearing about this new SX drive?
 Same, we see it second hand in a Norco press release. Feels like someone messed up.
 Crap journalism?! Every other cycling news sites have the Bosch press release.
 I've had my SX drive since high school. Still going great.
 If a company is trying to get pedal purists to buy their new bike maybe it should be lightweight and not have an electric motor? Ahem epic evo on sale for $3199 on specialized.com
 How about a new DH frame?
 Right?!

A light e-bike is such a weird move from a brand who made a name for themselves, making no-nonsense performance mountainbikes that focused on descending capability first and foremost.
 @Muscovir: At the end of the day this e-bike will sell a lot more units than any DH bike will.
 Looks Rad.. When I can demo one tho?!? 2024 Release date TBD
 It's been released today. www.bosch-ebike.com/us/products/performance-line-sx
 They'll be on bikes from autumn onwards. Here's an article explaining everything.
www.bikeradar.com/news/bosch-performance-line-sx
 Only 38 lbs. Now we're talking!
 Just pedal no one needs a stupid motor on there bike.
 Wait, is that a 27.5“ rear wheel? What happened, Norco? I thought you guys were the brand that doesn’t do fads.
 No throttle, I'm out.
 You're on the wrong website, here you go mate www.ktm.com/en-ca.html
 All 2024 Bosch motors have a speaker that makes a braaaap sound when you pedal. Just like BMW making motor noises through the interior speakers.





