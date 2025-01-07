Powered by Outside

2024 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winner

Jan 7, 2025
by Pinkbike Originals  
photo

Video of the Year Winner

The 2024 Pinkbike Video of the Year is...



"Afterlife" - Brandon Semenuk


bigquotesIn the heart of Alberta's flatlands lies a hidden realm where prehistoric giants once roamed. We present you with "Afterlife," a mountain bike film set against the backdrop of this jurassic landscape. Take a ride with us through this strange and unfamiliar earth!Red Bull Bike

Why it's the winner.
What truly sets Afterlife apart from this years nominated videos is its remarkable attention to detail. While the riding was undeniably fantastic and the trail build impressively unique, what elevates this video above the rest is the thoughtful choice of filming during the perfect season, the use of stunning natural lighting, unpredictable and creative camera angles, and the extraordinary location. That mixed with the integration of photography, engaging pacing and perfect song choice is why this project landed the top spot.

Rider: Brandon Semenuk
Editing: Isaac Wallen
Cinematography: Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese
Additional Cinematography: Anthony Vitale
Builders: Evan Young, Justin Wyper, Kane Boyce
Photography: Toby Cowley



Runner Up: Shadows in the Understory - Dillon Butcher




Readers Choice:"Sandscape Eternal" - Brage Vestavik and Nico Vink


What is your 2024 Video of the Year?

This poll is closed



Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Awards


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,362 articles
Report
64 Comments
  • 1365
 I just watched Semenuk's video again and he is easily the best bike rider of all time. Holy smokes.
  • 160
 Yep. I don't know if there will ever be someone better at what he does. Makes everything look effortless, comfortable, and chill, regardless of the complexity. That said, I do enjoy Brage's style more, just because of the intensity and anger that comes through it.
  • 80
 He's also just going nuts for years and years and years and also winning rally titles as well. Amazing.
  • 25
 He's deffo up there Johanson, Rheeder, T1 era Ruben & Taj
  • 320
 Could do with a good pair of clipless pedals to stop his feet coming off in the air though. Save him all that bike swinging to get back on.
  • 211
flag imbiker (Jan 7, 2025 at 23:29) (Below Threshold)
 And the Brendog Bromance continues.
  • 635
 Don't know who exactly, but someone got robbed,
  • 3525
 Brendon - Deathgrip 2 was not even nominated
  • 90
 Hunter&Miles&Specialized
  • 562
 Joe Barns - The Rare Folk
  • 140
 Me and my gopro footage riding Lovey Dyfi
  • 42
 @lewiscraik: I have some small bones to pick with deathgrip 2. I would’ve liked to see different trail styles. Every track seemed to be very similar. Fresh track, fun corners and jumps but no rocky trails or slow tech. Also would’ve been good if the Les gets part was more of a bts of Luca Shaw actually undergoing the World Cup rather than a post lap. JG urban scene was the best.
  • 395
 I'm confused.. I thought the point of the poll was that the people would pick the VOTY
  • 2311
 The people did, more than double watched Semenuk than Brage.
  • 484
 Must have been the electoral vote..
  • 710
 @yakimonti: except the poll suggests otherwise....
  • 132
 votes from Canada count x2
  • 521
 PB award = PB editorial team.
PB reader's choice award = PB readers.
  • 311
 Darren must have been involved.
  • 212
 @yakimonti: very true but one is on a Red Bull YouTube account with 3.83 million subscribers and the other one is Brage's YouTube account with 45,000 subscribers. Smile
  • 60
 @dwtrust: commenters always win
  • 11
 4car
  • 74
 @yakimonti: that was the Pinkbike staff!

A votes a vote but brage is from the wrong side of the pond!
  • 258
 A lot of people levy criticism that Semenuk wins these things simply because of who he is. I am not one of those people. For the most part, he deserves all the accolades, kudos and awards he gets. That’s said, I think there were 2-3 videos nominated here that are more worthy of the recognition this time around.
  • 190
 Hey, don't blame Levy, he's not even here any more.
  • 182
 Norbs got robbed
  • 141
 Finn Iles - Framework absolutely deserves a mention imo. One of my favourite films of 2024.

youtu.be/f38t6hRePfU?si=GZmznlLYHZrDG4Yg
  • 141
 [YOUR OPINION HERE] got robbed and I wont be persuaded otherwise!
  • 30
 RTFM! In the instructions for all the comment section templates it specifically says to replace the parts in brackets before posting!
  • 131
 You forgot Dylan Stark!
  • 70
 His year in review video was so sick
  • 90
 Fools Errand and Afterlife are the only videos I have watched more than once
  • 123
 Actually the most impressive video was Johnny Walker riding redbull hardline on a dirt bike
  • 80
 Grew up in southern Alberta and never thought a VOTY would be filmed there! So sick
  • 125
 Upon a brief examination it appears "Sandscape" actually won the poll by over 200 votes.
  • 20
 Believe that is why they gave it the award
  • 60
 Last year "Roadkills" by Ride or Die won, that video now has 602K youtube views. Many were complaining Caleb Holonko got robbed. His video "In the Know" has 125k views.
  • 71
 Not hating here, all these films were awesome but I was surprised to not see Deathgrip 2? Is it because it was filmed over multiple years or something?
  • 40
 As rad as it was, just wasn't a fan of Fletcher Johnson's "down to the water, down to the river" lyric over and over. They matched a timeless video production with a song that wasn't.
  • 57
 I agree, the lyrics were pretty weak on that track. Also some of the "metal" on the brage video was horrendous as well. It sounded like a 5 year old randomly and slowly flicking a single guitar string while using a reverb pedal while some hillbilly howled incoherent nothings into the microphone.
  • 30
 From the poll, some people seem to have Semenuk fatigue. So precise and innovative, doing things no one can replicate. He is easily the most creative and talented rider of all time but has been going strong for so long kids consider him old. LOVED Brage's muscular big mountain no holds barred riding style, what a beast!! Nico is pretty amazing himself! Those lines were so rugged and full of rock, can't imagine trying to ride that stuff. It really was apples to oranges trying to compare them. Both deserved it.
  • 30
 I think the noughties retro style of Brage's video and his riding just click more with people than Semenuk's super-polished flippy-spinny video. Great riding obvs, but a little dull to watch as a production, for me.
  • 30
 Dillon Butcher would have won with a better continuity editor - he changed his underpants in at least one season and the glaring difference completely destroys this otherwise magnificent film.
  • 71
 ITHG HILL BOMB
  • 40
 Congrats to Don and the crew! I was honoured to be nominated, cheers PB.
  • 20
 I think roadkills was 2023s video of the year so Isaac wallen rode in one video of the year then filmed and edited the next one. Pretty sick.
  • 30
 Paul G still wins in my heart 3
  • 10
 I was sure the VOTY would be that one Friday Fails video where a bunch of guys wrecked, often hilariously. Fingers crossed for 2025.
  • 20
 "In the Know" was better.
  • 21
 The song in this video was such a good choice. Dopesmoker in Brage’s video was also a good choice.
  • 30
 Nuk if you buck
  • 34
 Let's vote.... Don't like the answer... Let's ignore the vote. Maybe we should do this for world cup runs.... Fastest man wins.... Didn't want him to win, give it to someone else! Kangaroo court again.
  • 10
 This Mark Mathews 2024 best of is intense! youtu.be/VTM2YE_BLUQ?si=ML7azOo4hhFNyoFT
  • 10
 "...perfect song choice" for hipsters. Haha man when did gnarly MTB get so lame? I miss the Fest videos.
  • 89
 All of these videos were amazing, but I can't see how anyone could watch Sandscape Eternal and then pick anything else as the winner.
  • 10
 Looks like Freerampageride back again.
  • 10
 Where was Friday fails number 176?
  • 20
 When Does the Trend End?
Below threshold threads are hidden







