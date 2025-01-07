2024 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winner

Video of the Year Winner
The 2024 Pinkbike Video of the Year is...
"Afterlife" - Brandon Semenuk
Why it's the winner.
|In the heart of Alberta's flatlands lies a hidden realm where prehistoric giants once roamed. We present you with "Afterlife," a mountain bike film set against the backdrop of this jurassic landscape. Take a ride with us through this strange and unfamiliar earth!—Red Bull Bike
What truly sets Afterlife apart from this years nominated videos
is its remarkable attention to detail. While the riding was undeniably fantastic and the trail build impressively unique, what elevates this video above the rest is the thoughtful choice of filming during the perfect season, the use of stunning natural lighting, unpredictable and creative camera angles, and the extraordinary location. That mixed with the integration of photography, engaging pacing and perfect song choice is why this project landed the top spot.
Rider: Brandon Semenuk
Editing: Isaac Wallen
Cinematography: Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese
Additional Cinematography: Anthony Vitale
Builders: Evan Young, Justin Wyper, Kane Boyce
Photography: Toby Cowley
Runner Up: Shadows in the Understory - Dillon Butcher
Readers Choice:"Sandscape Eternal" - Brage Vestavik and Nico Vink
