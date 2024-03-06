2024 Qualifier Events Announced for UCI Pump Track World Championships

Athletes are seen during the UCI Pumptrack World Championship at Area 47 in Oetztal Austria on November 18 2023. The men s competition was won by Alec Bob of the United States followed by Mattia Costerman of Italy and Eddy Clert of France. Christa Von Niederhaeusen of Switzerland won the women s title ahead of Sabina Kosarkova of Czechia and Alina Beck of Germany.
Ryan Gilchrest on track at the 2023 World Championships / Photo: Joerg Mitter

PRESS RELEASE: 2024 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships

The series of 15 qualifying events for the 2024 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships is set to kick off in April. The top athletes from the Qualifiers being held on Velosolutions Pump Tracks around the globe will earn the right to compete for the coveted rainbow jersey.

After a season-opener in the heart of Genk, Belgium, the series will continue through captivating landscapes worldwide: from Sepheo in Lesotho, to the home of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) in Aigle, Switzerland, then on to the historic town of Ainsa, Spain, and the adrenaline-packed venues of Sugarland, USA and Košice, Slovakia .

Athletes are seen during the UCI Pumptrack World Championship at Area 47 in Oetztal Austria on November 18 2023. The men s competition was won by Alec Bob of the United States followed by Mattia Costerman of Italy and Eddy Clert of France. Christa Von Niederhaeusen of Switzerland won the women s title ahead of Sabina Kosarkova of Czechia and Alina Beck of Germany.
Christa von Niederhausern took her third title at AREA47 / Photo: Joerg Mitter

European charm meets pump track fervour as Otrokovice, Czechia, provides the stage for pump track specialists before the series of qualifiers moves continents: to Asia and an event in Yantai, China. Hvidovre, nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Copenhagen, Denmark, will provide the backdrop for the next exhilarating qualifier, followed by Dungog, Australia and Havelock North in New Zealand, offering a chance for Southern Hemisphere riders to shine. The competition will then traverse the natural beauty of Sicamous in British Columbia, Canada, before continuing its journey to Monthey, Switzerland; Suizhou, China; and Erlangen, Germany.

Qualifier dates

20 April - Genk, Belgium
27 April - Sepheo, Lesotho
4 May - Aigle, Switzerland
26 May - Ainsa, Spain
8 June - Sugarland, Texas, USA
15 June - Košice, Slovakia
14 July - Oktrovice, Czechia
27 July - Yantai, China
10 August - Hvidovre (Copenhagen) Denmark
24 August - Dungog, Australia
31 August - Havelock North, New Zealand
7 September - Sicamous (BC), Canada
14 September - Monthey, Switzerland
16 September - Suizhou, China
21 September - Erlangen, Germany

Athletes are seen during the UCI Pumptrack World Championship at Area 47 in Oetztal Austria on November 18 2023. The men s competition was won by Alec Bob of the United States followed by Mattia Costerman of Italy and Eddy Clert of France. Christa Von Niederh user of Switzerland won the women s title ahead of Sabina Kosarkova of Czechia and Alina Beck of Germany.
Alec Bob on track to take the win in 2023 / Photo: Joerg Mitter

The Qualifiers for the UCI Pump Track World Championships are not just competitions; they are a global celebration of skill, speed, and camaraderie. As riders from around the world converge on these various locations, fans can expect incredible performances and unforgettable moments. The venue and date of the Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships will be announced at a later date.

For more information, including event details, schedule, and participant updates, visit pumptrackworldchampionships.com.

