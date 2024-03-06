2024 Qualifier Events Announced for UCI Pump Track World Championships

Ryan Gilchrest on track at the 2023 World Championships / Photo: Joerg Mitter

PRESS RELEASE: 2024 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships

Christa von Niederhausern took her third title at AREA47 / Photo: Joerg Mitter

Qualifier dates



20 April - Genk, Belgium

27 April - Sepheo, Lesotho

4 May - Aigle, Switzerland

26 May - Ainsa, Spain

8 June - Sugarland, Texas, USA

15 June - Košice, Slovakia

14 July - Oktrovice, Czechia

27 July - Yantai, China

10 August - Hvidovre (Copenhagen) Denmark

24 August - Dungog, Australia

31 August - Havelock North, New Zealand

7 September - Sicamous (BC), Canada

14 September - Monthey, Switzerland

16 September - Suizhou, China

21 September - Erlangen, Germany

Alec Bob on track to take the win in 2023 / Photo: Joerg Mitter