2024 Race Calendar Announced for the iXS European Downhill Cup & iXS Downhill Cup

Press Release: iXS Downhill Cup

Myriam Nicole during the first iXS EDC in Les 2 Alpes 10 years ago

iXS European Downhill Cup



26.04.-28.04.2024

28.06.-30.06.2024

19.07.-21.07.2024

23.08.-25.08.2024

13.09.-15.09.2024

27.09.-29.09.2024



iXS European Downhill Cup 1

iXS European Downhill Cup 2

iXS European Downhill Cup 3

iXS European Downhill Cup 4

iXS European Downhill Cup 5

iXS European Downhill Cup 6

iXS European Downhill Cup 7



Losinj (CRO)

Lenzerheide (SUI)

Les 2 Alpes (FRA)

Panticosa (ESP)

Maribor (SLO)

Verbier (SUI)

Abetone (ITA)





iXS Downhill Cup



18.05.-20.05.2024

24.05.-26.05.2024

14.06.-16.06.2024

05.07.-07.07.2024

16.08.-18.08.2024

06.09.-08.09.2024

04.10.-06.10.2024



iXS Downhill Cup 1

iXS Downhill Cup 2

iXS Downhill Cup 3

iXS Downhill Cup 4

iXS Downhill Cup 5

iXS Downhill Cup 6

iXS Downhill Cup 7



Winterberg (GER)

Willingen (GER)

Steinach (GER)

Spicak (CZE)

Ilmenau (GER)

Bad Tabarz (GER)

Bellwald (SUI)





Podium Elite Women - iXS DHC Winterberg (from left): Lea Kumpf (SUI), Anna Newkirk (USA), Nina Hoffmann (GER), Sian A'Hern (AUS), Charlotte Germann (GER)

The time has come, the long-awaited race dates for the 2024 season can be published. A jam-packed calendar with some new locations and popular classics means we can expect a season full of travelling and excitement. Here are the dates of the iXS series.As every year around this time, the dates for the upcoming racing season can finally be published. It was a lot of hard work, but a look at the individual series shows that it was worth it. After the Corona period had quite a strong impact on the competition industry and nobody really knew what would happen afterwards, last year's season already showed that the demand for high-quality racing events is back. The aim was therefore to offer the individual series again in full size and variety.The iXS European Downhill Cup will take place next season with a total of seven races and will once again spread across half of Europe. The flagship series from Racement will be taking place in Spain for the first time and will therefore challenge the travelling habits of the participants. A total of six countries will be visited, with the venues consisting of old favourites and interesting new destinations. One thing is for sure, anyone who ventures onto these tracks should make good use of the off-season.In the 22nd season of the iXS Downhill Cup, the popular international series for everyone will be visiting seven locations. Of course, the classics such as Winterberg, Ilmenau and Bellwald are not missing, but for the first time, a former European Cup track in Spicak in the Czech Republic will also be featured. So if you want to experience a great weekend with your racing buddies, you should make a note of these dates in your diary.So as you can see, 2024 is going to be a pretty busy year. In particular, the iXS European Downhill Cup will accompany the World Cup's steps towards more difficult access with a strong and extensive series. As always, series registrations will be open in February, so you can already book your participation in a relaxed manner. The individual registrations will then open again approx. 8 weeks before the respective race.Pictures: Racement | Thomas Dietze & Sebastian Gruber