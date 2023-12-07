2024 Race Calendar Announced for the iXS European Downhill Cup & iXS Downhill Cup

Dec 7, 2023
by Racement  

photo
Race Agenda 2024


iXS European Downhill Cup
iXS Downhill Cup


Press Release: iXS Downhill Cup

The time has come, the long-awaited race dates for the 2024 season can be published. A jam-packed calendar with some new locations and popular classics means we can expect a season full of travelling and excitement. Here are the dates of the iXS series.

As every year around this time, the dates for the upcoming racing season can finally be published. It was a lot of hard work, but a look at the individual series shows that it was worth it. After the Corona period had quite a strong impact on the competition industry and nobody really knew what would happen afterwards, last year's season already showed that the demand for high-quality racing events is back. The aim was therefore to offer the individual series again in full size and variety.

photo
Myriam Nicole during the first iXS EDC in Les 2 Alpes 10 years ago



iXS European Downhill Cup


The iXS European Downhill Cup will take place next season with a total of seven races and will once again spread across half of Europe. The flagship series from Racement will be taking place in Spain for the first time and will therefore challenge the travelling habits of the participants. A total of six countries will be visited, with the venues consisting of old favourites and interesting new destinations. One thing is for sure, anyone who ventures onto these tracks should make good use of the off-season.




26.04.-28.04.2024
26.04.-28.04.2024
28.06.-30.06.2024
19.07.-21.07.2024
23.08.-25.08.2024
13.09.-15.09.2024
27.09.-29.09.2024

iXS European Downhill Cup 1
iXS European Downhill Cup 2
iXS European Downhill Cup 3
iXS European Downhill Cup 4
iXS European Downhill Cup 5
iXS European Downhill Cup 6
iXS European Downhill Cup 7

Losinj (CRO)
Lenzerheide (SUI)
Les 2 Alpes (FRA)
Panticosa (ESP)
Maribor (SLO)
Verbier (SUI)
Abetone (ITA)




iXS Downhill Cup


In the 22nd season of the iXS Downhill Cup, the popular international series for everyone will be visiting seven locations. Of course, the classics such as Winterberg, Ilmenau and Bellwald are not missing, but for the first time, a former European Cup track in Spicak in the Czech Republic will also be featured. So if you want to experience a great weekend with your racing buddies, you should make a note of these dates in your diary.

photo



18.05.-20.05.2024
24.05.-26.05.2024
14.06.-16.06.2024
05.07.-07.07.2024
16.08.-18.08.2024
06.09.-08.09.2024
04.10.-06.10.2024

iXS Downhill Cup 1
iXS Downhill Cup 2
iXS Downhill Cup 3
iXS Downhill Cup 4
iXS Downhill Cup 5
iXS Downhill Cup 6
iXS Downhill Cup 7

Winterberg (GER)
Willingen (GER)
Steinach (GER)
Spicak (CZE)
Ilmenau (GER)
Bad Tabarz (GER)
Bellwald (SUI)



Lea Kumpf SUI Anna Newkirk USA Nina Hoffmann GER Sian A Hern AUS Charlotte Germann GER
Podium Elite Women - iXS DHC Winterberg (from left): Lea Kumpf (SUI), Anna Newkirk (USA), Nina Hoffmann (GER), Sian A'Hern (AUS), Charlotte Germann (GER)


So as you can see, 2024 is going to be a pretty busy year. In particular, the iXS European Downhill Cup will accompany the World Cup's steps towards more difficult access with a strong and extensive series. As always, series registrations will be open in February, so you can already book your participation in a relaxed manner. The individual registrations will then open again approx. 8 weeks before the respective race.

ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram

Pictures: Racement | Thomas Dietze & Sebastian Gruber

photo


@ixsmtb / @Racement

5 Comments
  • 12 3
 No races in the Americas, Africa, Asia or Australia in this series. Unbelievable. /s
  • 4 7
 Maybe because it's a European series?
  • 10 0
 @neimbc: slow hand clap for the American
  • 3 0
 brexit
  • 1 0
 Is this streamed anywhere? Be sick if they hooked up with redbull







