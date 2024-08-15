Powered by Outside

2024 Red Bull Rampage Women’s Lineup Revealed

Aug 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Camila Nogueria steps down into the snake pit at Red Bull Formation
Camila Nogueria steps down into the snake pit at Red Bull Formation. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull


Eight of the top female freeride athletes in the world have been invited to the 2024 edition of Red Bull Rampage for the first time ever. The women’s competition will take place on Thursday, October 10th ahead of the men's competition on Friday, October 11th.

bigquotesI’m so honored and excited to get to be a part of the first ever women’s competition at Red Bull Rampage. Red Bull Rampage is the pinnacle event of freeride mountain biking, and I'm so excited for women to have a platform on this stage. I can’t wait to see everyone compete. This will elevate the sport and continue to open doors for the next generation of female mountain bikers.Hannah Bergemann

Red Bull says that "the eight competitors in the inaugural women’s competition were selected by a committee of former Red Bull Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on a combination of recent competition results, video submissions, and overall ability."


2024 Red Bull Rampage Invited Athletes

Camila Nogueira (ARG)
Casey Brown (CAN)
Hannah Bergemann (USA)
Jess Blewitt (NZL)
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Vero Sandler (UK)
Vinny Armstrong (NZL)


2024 Red Bull Rampage Alternates

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Chelsea Kimball (USA)
Georgia Astle (CAN)
Micayla Gatto (CAN)


The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 17 different events have taken place and there have been 9 different winners. We look forward to seeing which rider will add their name to the history books as the first-ever women’s winner come October.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Pb Women Red Bull Rampage 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,517 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
74934 views
Results: 2024 Leadville 100
67234 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100
48023 views
Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery
39309 views
Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs
39299 views
Review: The Rocky Mountain Altitude C90 Has Impressive Grip & Adjustability, But Isn't the Easiest to Work On
38987 views
Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing
26342 views
Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Allied BC40 - 2024 Leadville 100
25086 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

10 Comments
  • 13 0
 So sick! I am HYPED for women's rampage LET'S GOOOOOO
  • 8 0
 I LOVE WOMEN!!
  • 2 0
 I love UTAHRUS!!
  • 8 0
 Let’s go Robin!
  • 6 0
 Love it! There are some absolute shredders in the line up. Can’t wait!
  • 3 0
 This is going to be rad. I'm super stoked for this.
  • 1 0
 I really hope that they have the women competition first and then the men competition, instead of what crankworks is doing alternating the fields.
  • 2 1
 How does it work for spectators sgain? This might make it worth it to head down to watch Rampage again. Smile
  • 1 0
 Probably sold out - ticket have been on sale already
  • 1 1
 I heard Brenda Semenuk is going to be the wildcard late entry.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.061794
Mobile Version of Website