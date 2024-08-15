2024 Red Bull Rampage Women’s Lineup Revealed

Camila Nogueria steps down into the snake pit at Red Bull Formation. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

I’m so honored and excited to get to be a part of the first ever women’s competition at Red Bull Rampage. Red Bull Rampage is the pinnacle event of freeride mountain biking, and I'm so excited for women to have a platform on this stage. I can’t wait to see everyone compete. This will elevate the sport and continue to open doors for the next generation of female mountain bikers. — Hannah Bergemann

2024 Red Bull Rampage Invited Athletes

2024 Red Bull Rampage Alternates

Eight of the top female freeride athletes in the world have been invited to the 2024 edition of Red Bull Rampage for the first time ever. The women’s competition will take place on Thursday, October 10th ahead of the men's competition on Friday, October 11th.Red Bull says that "the eight competitors in the inaugural women’s competition were selected by a committee of former Red Bull Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on a combination of recent competition results, video submissions, and overall ability."Camila Nogueira (ARG)Casey Brown (CAN)Hannah Bergemann (USA)Jess Blewitt (NZL)Robin Goomes (NZL)Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)Vero Sandler (UK)Vinny Armstrong (NZL)Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)Chelsea Kimball (USA)Georgia Astle (CAN)Micayla Gatto (CAN)The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 17 different events have taken place and there have been 9 different winners. We look forward to seeing which rider will add their name to the history books as the first-ever women’s winner come October.