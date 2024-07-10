2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash



I remember taking a big deep breath to come back as if I needed to bring life in me again.



My computer did a “force quit” then a solid “reset”, and nothing got deleted in the process. I remember my past and everything from the moment I reopened my eyes.



I’m extremely thankful for the crew with me that day, without them I wouldn’t be here to write and share this story.

@toevs @skimoneau @jadventure @jschpphoto @longshotphil @charlesetiennedesaulniers and his dad, and all the



I’m enjoying some time off at home, and still waiting for surgery of my left hand ring finger that was open and dislocated, dangling and pretty much just holding by the skin, it needs a bit of love.



I don’t really know when I’ll be biking again, but right now I’m fine with it, my brain needs to heal and to process it all.

Writing helps me as well .



Life is precious, and so are the people around you. I feel lucky today to be able to walk, to think properly and to be able to hug my beautiful wife @jennifer_manley_barelli and my kids. The universe is hard with me sometimes but not cruel, I’m thankful for the lessons it teaches me.



Thank you for the countless messages of support and love everyone, can’t wait to give you a high five with my left hand.



PS: I cut the end of the second clip to not make it too graphic, I continued to slide and fell head first into the river unconscious. It’s a bit hard to watch and not necessary on this platform. After several minutes of unconsciousness, the first thing I remember is to not remember anything.. I didn’t know my name, where I was, when we were, what I was doing, who the people around me were.. but it was peaceful, as if I was floating on a comfortable pillow.I remember taking a big deep breath to come back as if I needed to bring life in me again.My computer did a “force quit” then a solid “reset”, and nothing got deleted in the process. I remember my past and everything from the moment I reopened my eyes.I’m extremely thankful for the crew with me that day, without them I wouldn’t be here to write and share this story.@toevs @skimoneau @jadventure @jschpphoto @longshotphil @charlesetiennedesaulniers and his dad, and all the @valleebrasdunord patrol team, big love to you guys.I’m enjoying some time off at home, and still waiting for surgery of my left hand ring finger that was open and dislocated, dangling and pretty much just holding by the skin, it needs a bit of love.I don’t really know when I’ll be biking again, but right now I’m fine with it, my brain needs to heal and to process it all.Writing helps me as well .Life is precious, and so are the people around you. I feel lucky today to be able to walk, to think properly and to be able to hug my beautiful wife @jennifer_manley_barelli and my kids. The universe is hard with me sometimes but not cruel, I’m thankful for the lessons it teaches me.Thank you for the countless messages of support and love everyone, can’t wait to give you a high five with my left hand.PS: I cut the end of the second clip to not make it too graphic, I continued to slide and fell head first into the river unconscious. It’s a bit hard to watch and not necessary on this platform. — Yoann Barelli