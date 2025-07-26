Powered by Outside

2025 European XCC Continental Championships Results & Highlights

Jul 25, 2025
by Ed Spratt  



The results are in from the 2025 European XCC Championships in Melgaço, Portugal.

In the Elite/U23 women's race, Jenny Rissveds secured the 2025 XCC title as she crossed the line three seconds clear of Nicole Koller. Kooler managed to take the silver medal in a close battle against Linda Indergand and Evie Richards. Chiara Teocchi wrapped up the top five, 35 seconds behind Rissveds.

Luca Schätti took a huge win in the Elite/U23 men's race as he managed to gap the rest of the field and coast across the finish line in celebration of taking the 2025 European champ title. Thomas Litscher made it a Swiss one-two as he bested Adrien Boichis in a sprint to the line. Simon Andreassen beat Dario Lillo in a sprint finish for the fourth and fifth place positions.

Check out the results below.


Results:

Elite/U23 Women (8 Laps)

1st. Jenny Rissveds: 17:56
2nd. Nicole Koller: 17:59 // +3
3rd. Linda Indergand: 17:59 // +3
4th. Evie Richards: 17:59 // +4
5th. Chiara Teocchi: 18:30 // +35
Elite/U23 Men (9 Laps)

1st. Luca Schätti: 18:18
2nd. Thomas Litscher: 18:21 // +3
3rd. Adrien Boichis: 18:22 // +4
4th. Simon Andreassen: 18:23 // +6
5th. Dario Lillo: 18:24 // +6


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo
photo

Elite Men

photo
photo



1 Comment
  • 73
 A shame this wasn't covered live on the other evening; XC does seem to be the poor relation - and the Junior/U23 XCO races have no coverage either.........

Not good enough.







