2025 European XCO Continental Championships Highlights & Results

The results are in from the 2025 European XCC Championships in Melgaço, Portugal.
In the Elite women's race, Jenny Rissveds followed up her fresh XCC European title
with the XCO race victory as she crossed the line over a minute clear of Evie Richards following eight laps of racing. Nicole Koller backed up a silver medal in the XCC European champs race with third place in the long-distance event.
Tom Pidcock secured another mountain bike title as the two-time Olympic champ and winner of the last World Cup round in Andorra, bested the elite men's field with a 37-second gap to Charlie Aldridge. Simon Andreassen completed the top three, one minute and 15 seconds behind Pidcock.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Women (8 Laps)
1st. Jenny Rissveds: 1:21:47
2nd. Evie Richards: 1:23:06 // +1:19
3rd. Nicole Koller: 1:23:33 // +1:46
4th. Martina Berta: 1:25:10 // +3:23
5th. Linda Indergand: 1:25:57 // +4:10
Elite Men (9 Laps)
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:21:02
2nd. Charlie Aldridge: 1:21:38 // +37
3rd. Simon Andreassen: 1:22:16 // +1:15
4th. Filippo Colombo: 1:22:16 // +1:15
5th. Fabio Püntener: 1:22:22 // +1:21
U23 Women (7 Laps)
1st. Valentina Corvi: 1:12:44
2nd. Anina Hutter: 1:13:15 // +32
3rd. Sina Van Thiel: 1:15:04 // +2:21
4th. Monique Halter: 1:15:06 // +2:23
5th. Katharina Sadnik: 1:15:25 // +2:42
U23 Men (8 Laps)
1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:12:43
2nd. Withen Albert Philipsen: 1:12:53 // +10
3rd. Finn Treudler: 1:12:54 // +11
4th. Alix Andre Gallis: 1:13:12 // +29
5th. Maxime Lhomme: 1:13:24 // +41
Full Results:Elite WomenElite MenU23 WomenU23 Men
A few days earlier there was the XCC races, which didn't get ANY coverage anywhere.
This weekend is the DH version in La Molina (Spain). I'm heading off at 5am tomorrow as my boy is racing in juniors. I doubt there'll be any coverage anywhere, there certainly wasn't last year at Champery. Even PB were notoriously absent last year, so i wonder if there'll be much in the way of coverage this year.
Last years DH event was streamed like on the Dents Du Midi and UEC Youtube though, so i'm hoping that'll happen again.
Good luck to your son in La Molina. What an experience!
Tiz has the full races up.