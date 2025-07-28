Powered by Outside

2025 European XCO Continental Championships Highlights & Results

Jul 28, 2025
by Ed Spratt  



The results are in from the 2025 European XCC Championships in Melgaço, Portugal.

In the Elite women's race, Jenny Rissveds followed up her fresh XCC European title with the XCO race victory as she crossed the line over a minute clear of Evie Richards following eight laps of racing. Nicole Koller backed up a silver medal in the XCC European champs race with third place in the long-distance event.

Tom Pidcock secured another mountain bike title as the two-time Olympic champ and winner of the last World Cup round in Andorra, bested the elite men's field with a 37-second gap to Charlie Aldridge. Simon Andreassen completed the top three, one minute and 15 seconds behind Pidcock.

Check out the results below.


Results:

Elite Women (8 Laps)

1st. Jenny Rissveds: 1:21:47
2nd. Evie Richards: 1:23:06 // +1:19
3rd. Nicole Koller: 1:23:33 // +1:46
4th. Martina Berta: 1:25:10 // +3:23
5th. Linda Indergand: 1:25:57 // +4:10
Elite Men (9 Laps)

1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:21:02
2nd. Charlie Aldridge: 1:21:38 // +37
3rd. Simon Andreassen: 1:22:16 // +1:15
4th. Filippo Colombo: 1:22:16 // +1:15
5th. Fabio Püntener: 1:22:22 // +1:21

U23 Women (7 Laps)

1st. Valentina Corvi: 1:12:44
2nd. Anina Hutter: 1:13:15 // +32
3rd. Sina Van Thiel: 1:15:04 // +2:21
4th. Monique Halter: 1:15:06 // +2:23
5th. Katharina Sadnik: 1:15:25 // +2:42
U23 Men (8 Laps)

1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:12:43
2nd. Withen Albert Philipsen: 1:12:53 // +10
3rd. Finn Treudler: 1:12:54 // +11
4th. Alix Andre Gallis: 1:13:12 // +29
5th. Maxime Lhomme: 1:13:24 // +41


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo

U23 Women

photo

U23 Men

photo
photo



9 Comments
  • 80
 Why have the winning rider crossing the finish line as the video thumbnail? Totally takes the suspense out of watching the race highlights.
  • 40
 TNT do this on Youtube also. Very frustrating.
  • 40
 When Road & Cyclocross have live coverage of all their European championship races (including Junior & U23), one has to wonder why can't XC have similar?
  • 30
 There was live coverage on TNT in the UK. IIRC these races were broadcast for free in the past, but I suspect this might be no longer the case with a rights deal in place. I would expect the road and CX coverage to also go behind the paywall.
  • 20
 @dougfs: There was indeed live coverage, but without commentary for 70% of the womens and 100% of the mens... Bizarre. Considering it's a MASSIVE event, you'd think there'd be more coverage.
A few days earlier there was the XCC races, which didn't get ANY coverage anywhere.
This weekend is the DH version in La Molina (Spain). I'm heading off at 5am tomorrow as my boy is racing in juniors. I doubt there'll be any coverage anywhere, there certainly wasn't last year at Champery. Even PB were notoriously absent last year, so i wonder if there'll be much in the way of coverage this year.
Last years DH event was streamed like on the Dents Du Midi and UEC Youtube though, so i'm hoping that'll happen again.
  • 20
 @weeksy59: Fair comment on the lack of commentary. I couldn't work out if it was deliberate or a technical issue.

Good luck to your son in La Molina. What an experience!
  • 20
 @dougfs: Thanks Doug. He raced Champery last year in the Euro Champs but this year is a better rider (i hope) and racing in Junior. If you'd find it interesting he's on Instagram at @jamesweeks08
  • 51
 Coverage of the USA MTB nationals last week would be cool....
  • 10
 No coverage on any US network, but I was able to watch it live on lequipe.fr/tv

Tiz has the full races up.







