2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales Final Results

Jul 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Red Bull Hardline Wales brought incredible racing action as riders faced huge jumps and slippery natural tech. Finals day was one for the history books as Louise Ferguson became the first women's winner on this course and Asa Vermette secured a wild first victory.

A slightly later start than Saturday's seeding runs didn't make conditions any easier, as the top part of the course remained challenging, as racers hunted for grip on the exposed rocks that make up the short first track sector. Once through the first split, it was all about maintaining speed for the massive features until the finish line at the bottom of the hill.

Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.

In the men's racing, it was a long wait on the hot seat for Ronan Dunne, as he was the second rider on the course and would remain in the lead until Charlie Hatton bested his time as the third-to-last racer on the course. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory.

The rugged course wasn't as kind to every racer as Adam Brayton, Sebastian Holguin Villa, Laurie Greenland, Matteo Iniguez and Brook Macdonald were unable to finish their runs, with four of them pulling out after picking up flat tires. Dan Booker and Thibault Laly missed out on finals due to injuries.

Take a look at a breakdown of the results below.


Top 10 Results:

Men:

1st. Asa Vermette: 2:24.477
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:26.158
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:29.496
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:29.673
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:30.430
6th. Sam Gale: 2:34.596
7th. George Brannigan: 2:35.525
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:36.045
9th. Gee Atherton: 2:36.693
10th. Felipe Agurto: 2:40.533
Women:

1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:44.593

photo

Rider of the Week Award: Louise Ferguson


Full Results:




Race Updates

The Race as it Happened:


3:15 PDT - Felipe Agurto is the first rider to drop in after a flat tire during seeding. The course is looking slick for the first riders to drop in.

3:18 PDT - Felipe Agurto sets the benchmark time as he crosses the line with a 2:40.533.

3:19 PDT - Flatting his rear tire seconds after starting his seeding run, the 2024 winner, Ronan Dunne, is the second rider to drop.

3:21 PDT - It's a huge run for Ronan Dunne as he goes fastest. Dunne's finals run was around 0.4 seconds slower than the top seeding time set by Asa Vermette.

3:23 PDT - We have another previous Hardline winner on course now as Bernard Kerr is also starting early after a big crash during seeding.

3:25 PDT - Bernard Kerr won't be taking another Hardline Wales victory, as he ended his finals run 0.934 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.

3:28 PDT - It's another flat tire for Sebastian Holguin Villa as he ends his race in the same spot as his seeding run.

3:29 PDT - Louise Ferguson is next on course as she will set another Hardline Wales record as the first woman to compete in finals at this venue.

3:34 PDT - It's incredible to see Louise Ferguson tick off the huge features with ease as she becomes the first Red Bull Hardline Wales women's champion.

3:38 PDT - Matt Jones slides out just before the first split as the course conditions are not making things easier for riders in finals.

3:40 PDT - Another crash for Matt Jones just after entering the woods below the road gap. Jones crosses the line with a time of 3:54.088.

3:45 PDT - A few mistakes during his run place Jono Jones in fourth place, 29.138 seconds back from Ronan Dunne.

3:50 PDT - Jeronimo Paez misses out on a top-three spot as he ends his run 14.913 seconds back in fourth place.

3:51 PDT - Dan Booker is not starting in finals after a crash during practice in the rocks.

3:54 PDT - Theo Erlangson takes fifth with a time of 2:50.499.

3:58 PDT - Harry Molloy finishes his finals run 21 seconds back from Ronan Dunne's run.

3:59 PDT - Thibault Laly is another rider skipping finals after picking up an ankle injury.

4:03 PDT - Kaos Seagrave crosses the without a bike as he crashes on the landing of the last jump. Seagrave also brought pole gate to Hardline as he set a time good enough for fifth place so far, but did he go around a pole at the top of the course?

4:04 PDT - Kaos Seagrave has been disqualified after it appeared he went outside a pole at the top of the course.

4:07 PDT - George Brannigan lays down a great run as he takes third, 6.029 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.

4:08 PDT - After ten riders, the top five are:

1st-Ronan Dunne: 2:29.496
2nd-Bernard Kerr: 2:30.430
3rd-George Brannigan: 2:35.525
4th-Felipe Agurto: 2:40.533
5th-Jeronimo Paez: 2:44.409

4:11 PDT - Joe Smith slots into sixth place after setting a time of 2:45.593.

4:13 PDT - Disaster for Brook Macdonald as he pulls out of his run before the first major feature. It looks like he got a flat tire in the same spot as Ronan Dunne during seeding.

4:17 PDT - Gee Atherton made the Hardline Wales course look easy as he stormed over the line 7.197 seconds back from Ronan Dunne. Only ten riders remain at the top of the course.

4:21 PDT - After a wild start to his run, Adam Brayton's finals ride ends with a flat tire just before the huge 90ft doubles.

4:25 PDT - It's always great to see Josh Bryceland back between the tape as he puts on a great show on his way to sixth place so far.

4:28 PDT - A few small mistakes pushed Roger Vieira outside the top three as he goes fourth, 6.549 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.

4:32 PDT - Self-supported racer Sam Gale flies into third as he crosses the line 5.1 seconds back from Ronan Dunne.

4:35 PDT - The rocks on the top part of the course claim another victim as Matteo Iniguez picks up a rear flat.

4:35 PDT - With five riders left at the top, the top five are:

1st-Ronan Dunne: 2:29.496
2nd-Bernard Kerr: 2:30.430
3rd-Sam Gale: 2:34.596
4th-George Brannigan: 2:35.525
5th-Roger Vieira: 2:36.045

4:36 PDT - Oli Clark was flying in the first sector as he led Ronan Dunne by 0.228 before crashing just after the timing split.

4:38 PDT - Oli Clark crosses the line in ninth after an incredible start to his run before a crash.

4:41 PDT - Laurie Greenland slides out just before the crag drop.

4:45 PDT - It's a huge run from Charlie Hatton as he destroys the time of Ronan Dunne by over three seconds! With Hatton in the lead, we will be having a brand new men's winner at Hardline Wales.

4:49 PDT - Tuhoto-Ariki Pene couldn't match the raw speed of Charlie Hatton as he slots into third place, 3.515 back. Only Asa Vermette remains at the top of the course.

4:52 PDT - What a run! Asa Vermette wins Red Bull Hardline Wales by 1.681 seconds.





Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline Results Hardline 2025


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
Report
229 Comments
  • 33713
 “Off faster than someone caught at a Coldplay concert” Warner brilliance reigns again
  • 2443
 Congratulations Louise!! Absolute machine
  • 9719
 Give her the Gates belted purse prize!
  • 40220
 Rob and Elliot do such a great job. They are missed on the World Cup broadcast.
  • 453
 Commentators who accurately spot what's happening and make insightful comments and predictions based on what they are seeing. Bittersweet to hear them on RB's races, and compare it to the dross we get from WBD.
  • 1431
 Shout out to Louise Ferguson, doing Scotland and women’s sport proud! Seeing her achievement covered on the news, where the general public can also read about it, is brilliant!
  • 1147
 I can’t understate how much of a pleasure it was to listen to Rob & Elliot comment on this event. They add so much more than what we get with the World Cup. Fingers crossed for the 3rd hardline event soon!
  • 732
 Elliot is the best technical commentator in the sport and its not even close. So much track, line, and rider insight.
  • 2210
 @callo2009: Gwin is solid and so is Rachel Atherton. Elliot is great and so good with Rob but to say not even close? Cmon.
  • 152
 @callo2009: Reece was arguably better, but that's not to belittle Elliott. He's great.
  • 960
 Let’s not overlook Adam Brayton’s jump off that top rock section into that berm. That looked incredible, and gutsy.

Grandad still has the Kahunas.
  • 142
 *cojones
  • 821
 Kaos = chaos! I don’t need no bike to cross the finish line!
  • 151
 ”Next 2,5 minutes of absolute Kaos!”
  • 141
 You go Ricky Bobby!
  • 10
 is it me or was he the only one to throw a t-bog on the 90s
  • 732
 Asa and Jackson are on a different level. Amazing to watch
  • 9116
  • 560
 That Lou is awesome. Massive high fives.
  • 543
 What a performance from Louise Ferguson. Unreal.
  • 452
 Asa for the WIN!
  • 390
 Huge congrats to Louise and Asa! The sport is in great hands!
  • 434
 Asa Vermette: First American to win Hardline!
  • 2730
 Second North American
  • 576
 @jokermtb: @jokermtb: …and the twelfth denizen of a landmass formerly associated with the Gondwanaland supercontinent.
  • 341
 The progress in this sport is incredible. 10 years ago you watched Hardline and it was about watching each rider and being relieved if they actually made it down the track!
Now it's at World Cup speed with every rider racing it not just riding it.
Unbelievable - where to next?!
  • 123
 Racing Rampage I guess...on hardtails
  • 290
 Amazing run, Asa! Well-earned win! Louise Ferguson: epic.
  • 280
 First rider on course and Rob is fully clipped in and on fire!!
  • 270
 Gutted for Adam Brayton, looked like he was on a mission.
  • 92
 AB was hookin’ until his tire jizzed itself
  • 240
 Mr. Masters, the tattoo chair is now open.
  • 50
 Bora Bora, Eduardo :-)
  • 6342
 Love hardline but you gotta admit it takes away from the excitement if you only have 2 or 3 riders on the hill who can realistically fight for a win
  • 221
 And two of them started in the first few riders
  • 494
 Absolutely hauled Asa.
  • 142
  • 172
 I’d be curious to see a review of which tires punctures (and which ones didn’t) to see if there’s any sort of durability pattern. Is anyone running radials?
  • 70
 Since qualies/seeding dont count - Maybe it was a bit deceiving regarding tires.
I mean the race run was probably the first one where everybody went super hard and not perfectly clean on the top section. And that might have been the 5% more stress which the tires couldnt handle?!
  • 624
 Bike checks, with pressures/inserts mentioned here - youtu.be/ZsaHTN5Q9Xw
  • 193
 There were only 4/5 riders racing. The rest was just a precession.

Please roast this appropriately.
  • 141
 Armchair critics. I enjoyed every run. In many ways hardline takes us back to our roots. Scared at the start, not sure you going to be ok by the end of your run, super chuffed to pull off some moves and cross the finish line. Results are great but dont make or break the event. As an old downhill rider from the 90s I often look at race footage and think I could ride that. Maybe not fast but rideable. Hardline I doubt most of us could make it to the first split. Many riders embrace the fear and conquer it, but even Minnaar when he commented said he would never ride hardline. We so need a hardline world series. Every rider deserves the coverage and commentary that was excellent. Long live Hardline Long live DH
  • 196
 Durango, CO stamping its authority across ALL disciplines this year. LOVE to see it. *heart hands*
  • 134
 Idk I feel like for the amount of hard work that goes in to making this event happen, they should have more top riders racing. Seems kind of rude to not allow more riders to get the experience. Rampage is different because they are all riding different lines and it's not about racing and fastest times, but I feel like on a race track it's more entertaining to have more riders competing at the event.
  • 81
 Well if this doesn't say make way for Asa... Not to mention Frameworks Racing.
  • 80
 What a relief to listen to Rob and Eliot...
  • 70
 What happened to brendog?
  • 740
 He got robbed
  • 20
 For real though?
  • 70
 Family emergency
  • 80
 @korev: This is still one of the best & funniest comments of all time, no matter what Bren is doing. Can't get enough of it... and we all know he effin shreds deep
  • 42
 @Mtn-Goat-13: haaa, so awesome he shows up, pulls a T to B, then the sneak goodbye
  • 30
 Comments about the crowd noise, I went a few years ago when Jackson won. It’s quite a difficult event to spectate and the crowd is sort of spaced out across the main features. We didn’t really get a noisy crowd vibe, even in the finish corral. Certainly, watching Jackson coming down the hill from the finish line, most watching were in awe and holding their breath.
  • 40
 Watch WynTV's post race interviews and Asa said the crowd noise was insane, whereever there was a crowd at various points on the track anyway. But probably his huge fan appeal compared to his competion at work there.
  • 60
 Flat in the High Pressure Area for Holguin, Bad Luck!
  • 22
 He was flying until psssssssst
  • 82
 Anyone one know why Sam Gale isn't sponsored and doesn't go back to Pivot?
  • 50
 interesting that asa was running air shock. Pretty much the only one in the top 20?
  • 120
 I think the FW team has been running air this season in WCs as well.
  • 40
 One of the frameworks episodes a couple months back they discussed that he preferred the air shock.
  • 60
 I can't believe Charlie Hatton didn't win. Asa, wow.
  • 50
 Post the prize money. Makes it more engaging for the readers. Keeps companies honest.
  • 20
 Louise Anna Ferguson is a total Bada**
Charlie Hatton Would be a contender every week if the WC tracks were More difficult and Technically challenging.
Asa, what can I say that hasn't been said? Between him, the, Alran's, Ollie Davis The future is here. 6 seconds into 2 of the winningest Hardline racers? Astonishing
  • 60
 So make the prize money 50k for first and see who shows up.
  • 50
 Anyone know what happened to Kade? Was so excited to see him back
  • 10
 In Ride Companion track walk video they said he had a crash on the b-line of the 90 footers, maybe injured?
  • 50
 Injured on day 1
  • 106
 Alright, I’m calling it now—Asa’s gonna win Rampage someday, too, becoming the first Red Bull Double Champion
  • 54
 Asa is good, but a single backflip isn't going to win Rampage. He should try and win a Junior DH race first.. He's a long way from being close to Gee's records. World cup Overall, World Champ, Hardline, 2nd rampage....
  • 63
 @peebeejay: Umm, he’s literally the reigning Junior DH World Champ.

Of course he’s nowhere near Gee’s career accomplishments. He’s freaking 18 years old.

And of course the ability to do a backflip isn’t going to win Rampage; my point is that I can see him being the kind of guy that gets more into freeride someday, and he obviously has the talent to compete at the highest level if he puts his mind to it.
  • 41
 @BagelMan: world champs was his last win, almost a year ago.
I think Asa is an incredible rider and huge talent, but the hype around him is too much. Rampage riders are another level from racers in their own discipline.
  • 10
 @peebeejay: Brendog
  • 40
 @suspended-flesh: great rider but zero World Cup or rampage wins
  • 10
 @BagelMan: Asa did say on WynTV he wants to ride Rampage one day. Kids today are "Why not? Do everything."
  • 10
 @peebeejay: Well....2010 Welsh DH #1 & Welsh Champs Llangollen Elite 1 / 12 Rachel won the Elite Women's that day. How soon we forget.....
  • 21
 In response to the email that linked me to this thread: I think it's awesome that Lou finished the course - a HUGE accomplishment and I love seeing women's riding progressing. There are so few people that can do what she did, men and women. To see how she handled some of the more difficult spots was terrifying which made it all the more satisfying when she succeeded. But to say that she raced, I think, is a misnomer. She rode a timed race course, but I don't think she rode like she was racing; I think she rode like she was trying to survive, which seemed appropriate. I think if she were a man, we wouldn't call that style of riding "racing." I don't want to see the bar lowered in a way that might ultimately undermine the accomplishments of women in this sport, but am curious what others think.
  • 40
 Bora bora Roger!!! Nice work 👌🏼👌🏼
  • 10
 The hyperbolic headlines were very confusing, had to look at the actual results to understand what really happened and truly appreciate what was accomplished.
  • 20
 Great event, great place. Love riding at Dyfi.
  • 31
 Why did Dan Booker DNS?
  • 12
 He looked like he was on point! Curious too why
  • 40
 Crashed in practise run before the race :-(
  • 10
 Weird. It said 1:00 PDT start for Sunday finals in another article
  • 31
 1:00am but was moved back to 3:00am
  • 20
 Weather.
  • 11
 Grande Jero!!! Vamos Argentina en Hardline!!!!
  • 1821
 That inside line really helped Bernard Kerr get the W
  • 298
 There was no inside line.

He and Asa did that crazy line during practice cutting across a bunch of berms to show it was there and then the course designers taped it off.

People love looking for something to hate on. BK rubs people the wrong way so you definitely don’t need to make something up.
  • 521
flag SPOKEn (Jul 27, 2025 at 5:03) (Below Threshold)
 @schmalzy: he literally said he found a sneaky line and wasn’t going to tell anyone.
  • 262
 @SPOKEn: he also said it was a joke and was going to get it taped off
  • 478
 @schmalzy: nobody looks for something to hate about the guy. He distributes enough findings for everyone.
  • 50
 @TheBearDen: Has there been some bigger incident at some point or it's just cause of how he is? I've wondered cause i kinda get it but i've seen the hate especially here on pb for a long time and i'm not sure if i've missed something.
  • 2617
 @flickr: He’s a groomer.
  • 47
 BK seems to have a lock on 5th! He rode great though
