2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales Final Results

Red Bull Hardline Wales brought incredible racing action as riders faced huge jumps and slippery natural tech. Finals day was one for the history books as Louise Ferguson became the first women's winner on this course and Asa Vermette secured a wild first victory.
A slightly later start than Saturday's seeding runs didn't make conditions any easier, as the top part of the course remained challenging, as racers hunted for grip on the exposed rocks that make up the short first track sector. Once through the first split, it was all about maintaining speed for the massive features until the finish line at the bottom of the hill.
Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.
In the men's racing, it was a long wait on the hot seat for Ronan Dunne, as he was the second rider on the course and would remain in the lead until Charlie Hatton bested his time as the third-to-last racer on the course. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory.
The rugged course wasn't as kind to every racer as Adam Brayton, Sebastian Holguin Villa, Laurie Greenland, Matteo Iniguez and Brook Macdonald were unable to finish their runs, with four of them pulling out after picking up flat tires. Dan Booker and Thibault Laly missed out on finals due to injuries.
Take a look at a breakdown of the results below.
Top 10 Results:
Rider of the Week Award:
Men:
1st. Asa Vermette: 2:24.477
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:26.158
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:29.496
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:29.673
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:30.430
6th. Sam Gale: 2:34.596
7th. George Brannigan: 2:35.525
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:36.045
9th. Gee Atherton: 2:36.693
10th. Felipe Agurto: 2:40.533
Women:
1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:44.593
Full Results:
Race UpdatesThe Race as it Happened:
3:15 PDT - Felipe Agurto is the first rider to drop in after a flat tire during seeding. The course is looking slick for the first riders to drop in.
3:18 PDT - Felipe Agurto sets the benchmark time as he crosses the line with a 2:40.533.
3:19 PDT - Flatting his rear tire seconds after starting his seeding run, the 2024 winner, Ronan Dunne, is the second rider to drop.
3:21 PDT - It's a huge run for Ronan Dunne as he goes fastest. Dunne's finals run was around 0.4 seconds slower than the top seeding time set by Asa Vermette.
3:23 PDT - We have another previous Hardline winner on course now as Bernard Kerr is also starting early after a big crash during seeding.
3:25 PDT - Bernard Kerr won't be taking another Hardline Wales victory, as he ended his finals run 0.934 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.
3:28 PDT - It's another flat tire for Sebastian Holguin Villa as he ends his race in the same spot as his seeding run.
3:29 PDT - Louise Ferguson is next on course as she will set another Hardline Wales record as the first woman to compete in finals at this venue.
3:34 PDT - It's incredible to see Louise Ferguson tick off the huge features with ease as she becomes the first Red Bull Hardline Wales women's champion.
3:38 PDT - Matt Jones slides out just before the first split as the course conditions are not making things easier for riders in finals.
3:40 PDT - Another crash for Matt Jones just after entering the woods below the road gap. Jones crosses the line with a time of 3:54.088.
3:45 PDT - A few mistakes during his run place Jono Jones in fourth place, 29.138 seconds back from Ronan Dunne.
3:50 PDT - Jeronimo Paez misses out on a top-three spot as he ends his run 14.913 seconds back in fourth place.
3:51 PDT - Dan Booker is not starting in finals after a crash during practice in the rocks.
3:54 PDT - Theo Erlangson takes fifth with a time of 2:50.499.
3:58 PDT - Harry Molloy finishes his finals run 21 seconds back from Ronan Dunne's run.
3:59 PDT - Thibault Laly is another rider skipping finals after picking up an ankle injury.
4:03 PDT - Kaos Seagrave crosses the without a bike as he crashes on the landing of the last jump. Seagrave also brought pole gate to Hardline as he set a time good enough for fifth place so far, but did he go around a pole at the top of the course?
4:04 PDT - Kaos Seagrave has been disqualified after it appeared he went outside a pole at the top of the course.
4:07 PDT - George Brannigan lays down a great run as he takes third, 6.029 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.
4:11 PDT - Joe Smith slots into sixth place after setting a time of 2:45.593.
4:13 PDT - Disaster for Brook Macdonald as he pulls out of his run before the first major feature. It looks like he got a flat tire in the same spot as Ronan Dunne during seeding.
4:17 PDT - Gee Atherton made the Hardline Wales course look easy as he stormed over the line 7.197 seconds back from Ronan Dunne. Only ten riders remain at the top of the course.
4:21 PDT - After a wild start to his run, Adam Brayton's finals ride ends with a flat tire just before the huge 90ft doubles.
4:25 PDT - It's always great to see Josh Bryceland back between the tape as he puts on a great show on his way to sixth place so far.
4:28 PDT - A few small mistakes pushed Roger Vieira outside the top three as he goes fourth, 6.549 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.
4:32 PDT - Self-supported racer Sam Gale flies into third as he crosses the line 5.1 seconds back from Ronan Dunne.
4:35 PDT - The rocks on the top part of the course claim another victim as Matteo Iniguez picks up a rear flat.
4:36 PDT - Oli Clark was flying in the first sector as he led Ronan Dunne by 0.228 before crashing just after the timing split.
4:38 PDT - Oli Clark crosses the line in ninth after an incredible start to his run before a crash.
4:41 PDT - Laurie Greenland slides out just before the crag drop.
4:45 PDT - It's a huge run from Charlie Hatton as he destroys the time of Ronan Dunne by over three seconds! With Hatton in the lead, we will be having a brand new men's winner at Hardline Wales.
4:49 PDT - Tuhoto-Ariki Pene couldn't match the raw speed of Charlie Hatton as he slots into third place, 3.515 back. Only Asa Vermette remains at the top of the course.
4:52 PDT - What a run! Asa Vermette wins Red Bull Hardline Wales by 1.681 seconds.
I'd only (maybe) be slightly more inclined to agree with you, if only one woman was invited. But that's not the case.
I mean the race run was probably the first one where everybody went super hard and not perfectly clean on the top section. And that might have been the 5% more stress which the tires couldnt handle?!
Or it could be just bad luck....
Although, Hardline Wales track is actually about 30-40 sec less for the fastest riders compared to most World Cups. Crazy amount of track packed into 2 and a half minutes at Hardline!
Edit: Just to clarify, I’m not one who thinks that we need Rob back and that the sky is falling and WB is gonna ruin downhill and blah blah blah. I’ve really enjoyed watching the new format, and happily pay to do so. However, to think that there isn’t room for substantial improvement in the broadcast is silly.
They almost entirely skipped Anna Newkirk’s run in the second race even though she got second in Poland the week before.
I agree it's nice to know, watching Hardline, that you'll see every riders full run. But unlike WC racing, there were only 25 riders in finals at Hardline, and the track is only 2 min 30-45 sec long. So a much easier feat than WC race broadcasting, where there are 75 riders to get down the hill on race day, almost all of them broadcast live.
as you say, different scale. I suppose my point is that with WBD we actually get to see full runs of the fastest racers, even on long tracks like Loudenvielle or La Thuile. Where as with RB TV that was not the case.
Charlie Hatton Would be a contender every week if the WC tracks were More difficult and Technically challenging.
Asa, what can I say that hasn't been said? Between him, the, Alran's, Ollie Davis The future is here. 6 seconds into 2 of the winningest Hardline racers? Astonishing
Of course he’s nowhere near Gee’s career accomplishments. He’s freaking 18 years old.
And of course the ability to do a backflip isn’t going to win Rampage; my point is that I can see him being the kind of guy that gets more into freeride someday, and he obviously has the talent to compete at the highest level if he puts his mind to it.
I think Asa is an incredible rider and huge talent, but the hype around him is too much. Rampage riders are another level from racers in their own discipline.
He and Asa did that crazy line during practice cutting across a bunch of berms to show it was there and then the course designers taped it off.
People love looking for something to hate on. BK rubs people the wrong way so you definitely don’t need to make something up.