2025 Sea Otter Downhill Results

Apr 14, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Elite Women

1st. Jill Kintner: 2:04.51
2nd. Rachel Atherton: 2:09.23
3rd. Kailey Skelton: 2:09.59
4th. Taylor Ostgaard: 2:09.70
5th. Jordy Scott: 2:11.94

Elite Men

1st. Asa Vermette: 1:49.81
2nd. Neko Mulally: 1:50.35
3rd. Cody Kelley: 1:50.77
4th. Luca Cometti: 1:50.97
5th. Ryan Gilchrist: 1:51.14



Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Top 40 Elite Men

photo

You can view the full results here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results Sea Otter 2025


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
100 Comments
  • 1610
 When I registered Asa for the race, my computer auto populated my age on his registration form and I must have missed it. Sorry guys! He's 18 haha
  • 230
 This sounds like all those stories of parents signing their kid up for highschool sports using a photoshopped birth certificate.

"Our little Mikey is just so excited to play junior high basketball this year. Puberty sure hit him hard right before we moved to town. I'm sure the other kids will think his beard is cool!"
  • 255
 Neko, Thank you for making USDH great again!
  • 71
 Too busy lighting up another dart I see.....
  • 160
 Sounds like an illegal entry and Asa should be disqualified. Meaning, he get's the Dale's can tattoo!
  • 30
 Oh, I thought the ages were all over the place anyway. Jill Kintner seems to have grabbed an Olympic bronze medal at the age of 17 after having taken a good few 4X titles.
  • 30
 Nice job on the race, Neko!
  • 50
 @Frameworks Could you take 14 years off my age too? I want to avoid Zimmerframeworks as long as possible.
  • 50
 lets see that new tattoo Smile
  • 10
 @mbrook: nope - neko is getting the redbull can tat - hilarious bet
  • 1632
 Impressive to see how Asa is maturing. 32 years old right now, soon enough he'll surpass Neko!
  • 220
 He'll be masters world champ this season
  • 120
 He's so fast he even ages in warp speed
  • 31
 Jill's age is wrong too, and they say never ask a woman her age-but it is worth noting she is twice the age of most of the competitors and completely smoked them as well.
  • 10
 @truthfulchainline: She dominated the 4X field as a little kid, then went on to win a bronze olympic medal at the age of 17. You mean to say I'm wrong?
  • 650
 Looks like Neko is getting a tattoo
  • 190
 Man it looks like he did absolutely everything to avoid it though!
  • 20
 whats the backstory on this haha
  • 20
 @SeanDRC: See the WynTV post-DS segment on the main page
  • 460
 Frameworks double podium is the stuff I like to see!
  • 402
 What’s going on with sea otter race coverage? Not even a podium pic kicking around these days, why would sponsors even bother wanting riders there as so little exposure (here on PB and elsewhere)
  • 36
 Is it about exposure as much as it’s about getting between the tape as much as you can while you’re stateside for other events?
  • 180
 The riders are there to promote their brands at the massive trade show. The racing isn't the important part
  • 31
 @marsh1901: yeah fair enough, just does feel similar to the enduro series races, find myself getting more riding footage / photos on social media rather than websites. At least a podium photo be good to see on these results posts. Back to insta for me!
  • 40
 Seems like they just want to sell us stuff and copy/paste result sheets.
  • 50
 If they posted a picture of the podium and it only had 3 riders….. the XC racers would turn Sea Otter into Woodstock 99.
  • 20
 WynTV is all you need
  • 240
 Asa, 17 years old with the race craft of a 32 year old.
  • 200
 Rachel is coming for the 100k. Most likely whip it out from under the mens noses. 5 rider podiums at the WCs? The men should be fighting to race before the women... That's the real battle.
  • 10
 WynTV spoiler alert!
  • 210
 Wyn with his best result in a while I think. Not a full WC field but .85s behind Gwin, beating Bernard, Remy M-S, Gee, Tegan… glad to see him in the mix.
  • 181
 Guys I have a sweet POV of my race run on my instagram 🇺🇸👊 check it out, at least some footage of the race 🤪 so good to meet you all thanks for having us & being so interested in the bikes, good times America ❤️ Rach
  • 211
 Stoked to see Neko ripping again!
  • 160
 Yeah Jill. Rippin for the bham crew
  • 211
flag dhrracer (Apr 14, 2025 at 8:00) (Below Threshold)
 It clearly says Seattle.
  • 640
flag Dtower92 (Apr 14, 2025 at 8:50) (Below Threshold)
 Asa smoked her by 15 seconds on the world's shortest track. Wow.
  • 10
 @dhrracer: I wouldn't take the 'City' as gospel e.g. Ryan Gilchrist certainly ain't from Golden.
  • 140
 Asa's looking and performing great even in his 30's, hopefully he won't retire soon
  • 130
 Asa 32 years old hahahah
  • 100
 Great job Jill and Rachel! Didn't realize Asa was that old!
  • 61
 what are they even feeding kids these days?
  • 70
 Skipped all of his 20's in just a week, wild.
  • 80
 Gee & Rach, hot dang...... Great to see them between the tapes.
  • 20
 Yeah, surprised to see them there. Got to meet both and talk with them about Atherton bikes. Both are really cool and down to earth.
  • 80
 HOLY COW JILL!! FIVE SECONDS!!!! AT SEA OTTER?!?!
  • 70
 The oldest 2007-born you might have ever seen.
  • 70
 always love seeing Rach on the podium
  • 70
 2 Athertons !
  • 60
 Looks like Neko is getting a redbull can tattoo
  • 20
 Asa just wants to be older as most kids do. And Jill apparently is aging backwards. If that's true maybe she'll race the WC once she hits 25 or so.
  • 30
 Wow racing at sea otter really ages you quickly!
  • 10
 Didn't realize Gwin talking was 38. Would have guessed 34-35.
  • 10
 He's 37. DOB is Dec 24th 1987
  • 10
 Jordy Scott cracking the top 5 with some legendary company hell yeah.
  • 10
 exposing ages haha
  • 12
 MEH... I wonder why gender is stated in Men or Women's events. Waste of a column
  • 11
 Good point, but there is a reason. In the full results it is used as a filter - one file does all categories. The results above are merely copy + paste (as can be seen by the poor resolution).
  • 10
 @iamamodel: more info would be nice in that column like team or bike ridden.
  • 47
 So Pinkbike...zero racing coverage so far? Not even slalom (actual racing, not just results or interiews)...
  • 63
 You want them to film the races?
  • 55
 @sfarnum: yes, or contract someone to. There has been plenty of coverage in years past
  • 31
 @bman33: Just looked back at previous years since 2022 and there hasn't been anything beyond results posts for the Sea Otter DH. You're criticizing PB for stopping something they never started. www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/sea-otter-2022
  • 31
 To be fair, the world died in 2020. Prior to that there was all kinds of coverage on PB, etc. Video snippets of winning runs, etc. The whole world is still WFH it seems - especially whoever designed the 'medals' LOL. People are mailing in their damn Life
  • 62
 Guys its Sea Otter DH. They're not even using DH bikes. If you're going to complain about a race that doesn't matter not getting covered from last weekend it should be this one - results.stopandgo.pro/1648/ranking/individual/4/1 The World Cup test event at Lousa. Stacked field.
  • 20
 @colinb19: Fair enough, but Pinkbike is an official Media sponsor of the Sea Otter. Maybe it's not even worth trying to compete with Wyn, but if that's the case he should be paid more.
  • 20
 @suspended-flesh: We can agree on that! Pay Wyn what he’s worth!
  • 20
 @sfarnum: I second the motion!
Below threshold threads are hidden







