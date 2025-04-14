Pinkbike.com
2025 Sea Otter Downhill Results
Apr 14, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
Elite Women
1st.
Jill Kintner: 2:04.51
2nd.
Rachel Atherton: 2:09.23
3rd.
Kailey Skelton: 2:09.59
4th.
Taylor Ostgaard: 2:09.70
5th.
Jordy Scott: 2:11.94
Elite Men
1st.
Asa Vermette: 1:49.81
2nd.
Neko Mulally: 1:50.35
3rd.
Cody Kelley: 1:50.77
4th.
Luca Cometti: 1:50.97
5th.
Ryan Gilchrist: 1:51.14
Full Results
Elite Women
Top 40 Elite Men
You can view the full results
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
Sea Otter 2025
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Score
Time
161
0
Frameworks
(Apr 14, 2025 at 9:13)
When I registered Asa for the race, my computer auto populated my age on his registration form and I must have missed it. Sorry guys! He's 18 haha
[Reply]
23
0
schmalzy
(Apr 14, 2025 at 9:24)
This sounds like all those stories of parents signing their kid up for highschool sports using a photoshopped birth certificate.
"Our little Mikey is just so excited to play junior high basketball this year. Puberty sure hit him hard right before we moved to town. I'm sure the other kids will think his beard is cool!"
[Reply]
25
5
fwp39
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:07)
Neko, Thank you for making USDH great again!
[Reply]
7
1
Downhill-Duke
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:09)
Too busy lighting up another dart I see.....
[Reply]
16
0
mbrook
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:39)
Sounds like an illegal entry and Asa should be disqualified. Meaning, he get's the Dale's can tattoo!
[Reply]
3
0
vinay
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 12:40)
Oh, I thought the ages were all over the place anyway. Jill Kintner seems to have grabbed an Olympic bronze medal at the age of 17 after having taken a good few 4X titles.
[Reply]
3
0
Trail6
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 14:16)
Nice job on the race, Neko!
[Reply]
5
0
iamamodel
(Apr 14, 2025 at 17:44)
@Frameworks
Could you take 14 years off my age too? I want to avoid Zimmerframeworks as long as possible.
[Reply]
5
0
rob748
FL
(Apr 15, 2025 at 5:02)
lets see that new tattoo
[Reply]
1
0
jokermtb
FL
(Apr 16, 2025 at 6:36)
@mbrook
: nope - neko is getting the redbull can tat - hilarious bet
[Reply]
163
2
vinay
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:01)
Impressive to see how Asa is maturing. 32 years old right now, soon enough he'll surpass Neko!
[Reply]
22
0
makripper6
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:14)
He'll be masters world champ this season
[Reply]
12
0
chriskneeland
(Apr 14, 2025 at 15:52)
He's so fast he even ages in warp speed
[Reply]
3
1
truthfulchainline
(Apr 15, 2025 at 6:23)
Jill's age is wrong too, and they say never ask a woman her age-but it is worth noting she is twice the age of most of the competitors and completely smoked them as well.
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
FL
(Apr 15, 2025 at 7:28)
@truthfulchainline
: She dominated the 4X field as a little kid, then went on to win a bronze olympic medal at the age of 17. You mean to say I'm wrong?
[Reply]
65
0
clipless03
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:08)
Looks like Neko is getting a tattoo
[Reply]
19
0
thingswelike
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 9:19)
Man it looks like he did absolutely everything to avoid it though!
[Reply]
2
0
SeanDRC
(Apr 14, 2025 at 14:45)
whats the backstory on this haha
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 17:47)
@SeanDRC
: See the WynTV post-DS segment on the main page
[Reply]
46
0
hardtailpunter
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:32)
Frameworks double podium is the stuff I like to see!
[Reply]
40
2
brockkeith
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:24)
What’s going on with sea otter race coverage? Not even a podium pic kicking around these days, why would sponsors even bother wanting riders there as so little exposure (here on PB and elsewhere)
[Reply]
3
6
dirtmakesmehappy
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:08)
Is it about exposure as much as it’s about getting between the tape as much as you can while you’re stateside for other events?
[Reply]
18
0
marsh1901
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:15)
The riders are there to promote their brands at the massive trade show. The racing isn't the important part
[Reply]
3
1
brockkeith
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 9:36)
@marsh1901
: yeah fair enough, just does feel similar to the enduro series races, find myself getting more riding footage / photos on social media rather than websites. At least a podium photo be good to see on these results posts. Back to insta for me!
[Reply]
4
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 12:44)
Seems like they just want to sell us stuff and copy/paste result sheets.
[Reply]
5
0
RevedOut
(Apr 14, 2025 at 19:18)
If they posted a picture of the podium and it only had 3 riders….. the XC racers would turn Sea Otter into Woodstock 99.
[Reply]
2
0
jokermtb
FL
(Apr 16, 2025 at 6:37)
WynTV is all you need
[Reply]
24
0
mcleodpulaski
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:16)
Asa, 17 years old with the race craft of a 32 year old.
[Reply]
20
0
glasvagas
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:48)
Rachel is coming for the 100k. Most likely whip it out from under the mens noses. 5 rider podiums at the WCs? The men should be fighting to race before the women... That's the real battle.
[Reply]
1
0
jokermtb
FL
(Apr 16, 2025 at 6:38)
WynTV spoiler alert!
[Reply]
21
0
sfarnum
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:21)
Wyn with his best result in a while I think. Not a full WC field but .85s behind Gwin, beating Bernard, Remy M-S, Gee, Tegan… glad to see him in the mix.
[Reply]
18
1
athertonbikes
(Apr 15, 2025 at 1:21)
Guys I have a sweet POV of my race run on my instagram 🇺🇸👊 check it out, at least some footage of the race 🤪 so good to meet you all thanks for having us & being so interested in the bikes, good times America ❤️ Rach
[Reply]
21
1
bdreynolds7
(Apr 14, 2025 at 5:54)
Stoked to see Neko ripping again!
[Reply]
16
0
zmums
(Apr 14, 2025 at 7:21)
Yeah Jill. Rippin for the bham crew
[Reply]
2
11
dhrracer
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:00)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
It clearly says Seattle.
[Reply]
6
40
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:50)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Asa smoked her by 15 seconds on the world's shortest track. Wow.
[Reply]
1
0
iamamodel
(Apr 14, 2025 at 17:46)
@dhrracer
: I wouldn't take the 'City' as gospel e.g. Ryan Gilchrist certainly ain't from Golden.
[Reply]
14
0
curtdog1999
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:17)
Asa's looking and performing great even in his 30's, hopefully he won't retire soon
[Reply]
13
0
adamw33
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:00)
Asa 32 years old hahahah
[Reply]
10
0
Vudu74
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 5:40)
Great job Jill and Rachel! Didn't realize Asa was that old!
[Reply]
6
1
catamplifier
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:09)
what are they even feeding kids these days?
[Reply]
7
0
mcleodpulaski
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:16)
Skipped all of his 20's in just a week, wild.
[Reply]
8
0
chriss78
(Apr 14, 2025 at 9:27)
Gee & Rach, hot dang...... Great to see them between the tapes.
[Reply]
2
0
tacklingdummy
(Apr 14, 2025 at 19:19)
Yeah, surprised to see them there. Got to meet both and talk with them about Atherton bikes. Both are really cool and down to earth.
[Reply]
8
0
TEAM-ROBOT
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:54)
HOLY COW JILL!! FIVE SECONDS!!!! AT SEA OTTER?!?!
[Reply]
7
0
SlurmMacKenzie
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:10)
The oldest 2007-born you might have ever seen.
[Reply]
7
0
mariomtblt
(Apr 14, 2025 at 12:30)
always love seeing Rach on the podium
[Reply]
7
0
dariusw
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:25)
2 Athertons !
[Reply]
6
0
jray152
(Apr 14, 2025 at 7:09)
Looks like Neko is getting a redbull can tattoo
[Reply]
2
0
oldedge
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:58)
Asa just wants to be older as most kids do. And Jill apparently is aging backwards. If that's true maybe she'll race the WC once she hits 25 or so.
[Reply]
3
0
etron
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 11:56)
Wow racing at sea otter really ages you quickly!
[Reply]
1
0
CantClimb
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 7:02)
Didn't realize Gwin talking was 38. Would have guessed 34-35.
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:13)
He's 37. DOB is Dec 24th 1987
[Reply]
1
0
ripridesbikes
FL
(Apr 15, 2025 at 21:23)
Jordy Scott cracking the top 5 with some legendary company hell yeah.
[Reply]
1
0
frothyloamers
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:28)
exposing ages haha
[Reply]
1
2
madmon
(Apr 14, 2025 at 19:58)
MEH... I wonder why gender is stated in Men or Women's events. Waste of a column
[Reply]
1
1
iamamodel
(Apr 14, 2025 at 20:22)
Good point, but there is a reason. In the full results it is used as a filter - one file does all categories. The results above are merely copy + paste (as can be seen by the poor resolution).
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(Apr 15, 2025 at 8:23)
@iamamodel
: more info would be nice in that column like team or bike ridden.
[Reply]
4
7
bman33
(Apr 14, 2025 at 7:44)
So Pinkbike...zero racing coverage so far? Not even slalom (actual racing, not just results or interiews)...
[Reply]
6
3
sfarnum
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:18)
You want them to film the races?
[Reply]
5
5
bman33
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:23)
@sfarnum
: yes, or contract someone to. There has been plenty of coverage in years past
[Reply]
3
1
sfarnum
(Apr 14, 2025 at 12:28)
@bman33
: Just looked back at previous years since 2022 and there hasn't been anything beyond results posts for the Sea Otter DH. You're criticizing PB for stopping something they never started.
www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/sea-otter-2022
[Reply]
3
1
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 12:50)
To be fair, the world died in 2020. Prior to that there was all kinds of coverage on PB, etc. Video snippets of winning runs, etc. The whole world is still WFH it seems - especially whoever designed the 'medals' LOL. People are mailing in their damn Life
[Reply]
6
2
colinb19
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 13:40)
Guys its Sea Otter DH. They're not even using DH bikes. If you're going to complain about a race that doesn't matter not getting covered from last weekend it should be this one -
results.stopandgo.pro/1648/ranking/individual/4/1
The World Cup test event at Lousa. Stacked field.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 14:56)
@colinb19
: Fair enough, but Pinkbike is an official Media sponsor of the Sea Otter. Maybe it's not even worth trying to compete with Wyn, but if that's the case he should be paid more.
[Reply]
2
0
sfarnum
(Apr 15, 2025 at 5:14)
@suspended-flesh
: We can agree on that! Pay Wyn what he’s worth!
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 15, 2025 at 14:47)
@sfarnum
: I second the motion!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
5
9
sharpiemtb
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:37)
Results from yesterday are "just in"
Pinkbike be going downhill since Levy left
[Reply]
6
2
sfarnum
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:38)
Or maybe it's a Sunday and many of the staff are at Sea Otter...
[Reply]
2
1
sfbaysam
(Apr 14, 2025 at 19:14)
It's not PB..it's Lifetime. They were late in posting all results in almost every category.
#pooreventmanagement
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 15, 2025 at 9:11)
Hmm, Team Big Bear (timing co the SOC uses) does an excellent job of posting results immediately after each event. I saw my own amateur results everywhere Iooked within a couple hours.
[Reply]
1
6
oneheckler
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 11:30)
All very good ,but where’s the new Bullit ?
[Reply]
2
16
Aztrail429E
(Apr 14, 2025 at 7:53)
Bk washed up , clowns at Pivot are blind .
[Reply]
3
0
markcorrigan
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:14)
Not really washed up. Still very consistent results. Just the new boys are so fucking quick.
[Reply]
12
0
marsh1901
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:17)
Its Sea Otter. Their racing a flat flow trail on trail bikes
[Reply]
6
0
alwaysOTB
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:21)
Weird take.
[Reply]
4
1
Vudu74
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 9:05)
Can't wait to see your name lighting up pro leader boards!
[Reply]
2
3
mariomtblt
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:25)
BK is goated bro wtf
[Reply]
10
0
26forlyfe
(Apr 14, 2025 at 11:54)
I'm not a fan of BK at all but he definitely isn't washed up. I don't think many people genuinely expect him to win world cups but he isn't too far off, has won multiple hardlines, and has a huge social media/youtube following. He is generally well liked and received too. Any brand would want him riding for them with the exposure and results he brings.
[Reply]
6
32
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 8:51)
Asa smoking the first place woman by 15 seconds on a track that short is wild.
[Reply]
20
3
Nevergnu
(Apr 14, 2025 at 9:29)
Yeah, you've said that twice now. How about saying how amazing it is that Jill and Rachel are still riding amazingly well and have been for a long time,
[Reply]
5
1
mariomtblt
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:26)
u r pathetic dude, kook lol
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 12:52)
@Nevergnu
: Word. Rachel surprised me even more. Jill is used to our crappy DH track.
[Reply]
1
14
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 13:06)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@mariomtblt
: Are you always outraged by facts that you don't like? Or is that something new after living in LA too long?
[Reply]
3
1
mariomtblt
(Apr 14, 2025 at 13:11)
@Dtower92
: haha I'm not outraged, give me some NBA vs WNBA, or some olympic stats while you're at it. you might notice a pattern. kook
[Reply]
1
13
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 13:13)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@mariomtblt
: Just stay in LA so you don't infect the rest of the state and country with your single digit IQ.
[Reply]
3
1
birdsandtrees
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 13:33)
@Dtower92
: dude are you not aware of the reputation the Central Valley has in the rest of the state? You may be able to say you live in the foothills but I know where you do your shopping haha
[Reply]
1
10
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 13:47)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@birdsandtrees
: I live on a lake with a wakeboat on the dock, mtb trails in all directions, and my 2 closest neighbors are a spine surgeon and an IP attorney, but please go on with your Central Valley stereotypes. I'm sure I haven't heard them all.
[Reply]
7
1
mariomtblt
(Apr 14, 2025 at 14:00)
@Dtower92
: too late bro I travel all over riding and spilling my libtard LA views : / sorry
[Reply]
2
1
birdsandtrees
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 14:04)
@Dtower92
: guys just a PSA Bass Lake has slept on trails, but you can do it all in a day on a trail bike.
[Reply]
1
8
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 14:14)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@birdsandtrees
: If you think you can do it all in a day, then you haven't even started to scratch the surface. You can't even ride all of them in a day on a moto. Trailforks has about 25% of the trails on there.
[Reply]
3
1
mtbcrosscountry-com
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 14:16)
the mens time to womens time ratio is about same as at a lot of world cups, so the women did pretty well... the length of the track isn't relevant
[Reply]
12
0
pmhobson
(Apr 14, 2025 at 15:03)
@mariomtblt
: Whoa everyone. Let's all take a breath here. Dude has a wakeboat. Show some respect.
[Reply]
1
6
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 16:38)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@pmhobson
: Portland? LOL
[Reply]
2
6
Dtower92
(Apr 14, 2025 at 16:43)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@pmhobson
: Do they let you space cadets in Oregon pump your own gas yet? Or do you still need some stoned out 15 year old to do it for you?
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(Apr 14, 2025 at 16:43)
@Dtower92
: Got me.
Dead to f*cking rights.
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(Apr 14, 2025 at 16:44)
@Dtower92
: For better or for worse, New Jersey is the only state that prohibits self-service these days.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 17:53)
@Dtower92
: I've pumped my own gas down in OR. The 'Gonians have the right nowadays. God bless their long battle to huff a little legal whiff.
[Reply]
3
0
iamamodel
(Apr 14, 2025 at 17:58)
I've been analysing the difference between men's and women's times in many sports (running, riding, swimming) and the gap is generally about 11%, so the results above are pretty consistent with that. The was no 'smoking' of Jill. The bigger the competition and the larger the fields, the more likely we see 11%.
The only sport I've found (so far) where it's consistently lower than 11% is ultra-distance swimming.
The gap was bigger in decades past, but it seems now to have steadied at 11%.
[Reply]
6
0
Joe89
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 21:13)
She still beat about 20 elite male riders…
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
