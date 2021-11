Almost all steerer tube cutting guides work in a similar way – by inserting the steerer tube through the O-shaped tool and then clamping it down. The new Abbey Saw Guide (US$100) takes a somewhat unique approach with its U-shape and the ability to be split in two.

This new tool is designed to assist mechanics in cutting the steerers on certain new aero-styled road and gravel bikes that have cables or hoses running through the carbon steerer. It presents a huge time-saving option for bikes that require the steerer to be trimmed in order to lower the stem. The new steerer cutter also works on regular fork steerer tubes, and can be used with the fork in a bike or it can be mounted in a vise. However, in an effort to keep the cuts precisely straight, Abbey did make a few sizing concessions in that it only fits between 1″ to 1 1/8″ tubes. Meaning the tool can’t be used to trim 22.2 mm handlebar ends. Certainly, professional workshops looking to buy this tool will want to hold onto their existing saw guides (likely the Park Tool Oversized saw guide), too.

While not a unique feature, the Abbey Saw Guide offers a slot for regular hacksaw blades for cutting metal steerers and a thicker slot to fit abrasive blades better suited to trimming carbon.

Truly a “why didn’t I think of that” idea, the Lever Setter tool (US$35) simply takes the place of the headset top cap found on most bikes and then provides a thread to accept a derailleur hanger alignment gauge. From there, the derailleur hanger alignment gauge can help ensure that your brake levers are at the ideal height to each other (or matched between bikes, too).

More complicated, bulkier, and more expensive lever setting tools already exist in the market and are commonly found in the team trucks of road WorldTour teams to aid in perfectly setting up multiple bikes for each respective rider. While this tool can’t be used with every type of steerer tube or stem design, it will work across most bikes. It’s a simple and affordable tool that I’ve been quietly using and loving for a couple of years and I’m excited to see it finally hit the market. Personally, I find this one more useful for dialling in road/gravel bike fits, but each to their own.

Here’s a tool that surprising doesn’t already exist. It’s a simple four-pin socket tool to fit the self-extracting caps found on SRAM DUB cranks (both road and MTB). Most users will never need to remove these threaded caps, but they have been known to work loose and will also need to be removed in order to change out the sometimes problematic aluminium crank bolts.

The DUB Crank Dust Cap tool (US$30) features both external wrench flats and a 3/8″ square socket drive. These caps are typically removed and installed with a simple pin spanner, but getting a secure fit and enough leverage with such a thing can be tricky, especially if the caps have been secured with thread locker (a good idea).

I like the neat touch of the laser-engraved directional arrow that reminds you the puller cap is reverse threaded.

Topeak has long offered digital torque wrenches (similar to those now sold by Pro and Unior) but obviously missing from the range was a more affordable adjustable option for workshop use. The Torq Stick 4-20 Nm (US$140) fills that gap.

This click-type torque wrench ranges from 4-20 Nm (in .5 Nm increments) and offers an impressively compact ratcheting head. The tool includes nine common size 1/4″ tool bits. Adjusting the torque is done with the locking handle at the base.

Few torque wrenches on the market offer a ratcheting head as compact as this.

Early impressions are mostly positive but this tool does suffer from one of the things I dislike about many of the click-type torque wrenches: taking a full rotation of the adjustment dial to initiate a single Nm change in set torque. Similarly, the automatic sprung design has a tendency to pull the adjuster handle into its locked position while you’re trying to turn it.

Topeak’s original SmartGauge D2 digital pressure gauge (right) is a popular pick for those seeking consistent and accurate pressure measurement without breaking the bank. The new SmartGauge D2X (left) is a higher-end version that offers a sleeker design and a 360º rotating head.

Like the original SmartGauge D2 this new model works with both Presta and Schrader valves with the simple flick of a switch.

This new model also offers the live air pressure adjust mode that lets you read the pressure in real-time while bleeding air from the tyre or suspension. This new gauge sells for US$58.

Claimed to be the world’s first lift-assisted foldable work stand, the Topeak Prepstand eUp features a foot-pedal-operated gas lift cartridge. It’s intended to provide 17 kg (37 lb) of lifting and lowering assistance for when working with e-bikes and other heavy things. In a sense, you can think of it as a massive dropper seatpost that, instead of holding a saddle, holds a bike. The stand itself is said to weigh 12 kg and has a maximum listed load rating of 35 kg (77 lb). Don’t want to lift your own bike? This stand will provide that privilege for US$950.

The TubiHead is a pump head designed specifically to aid with the inflation of stubborn tubeless tyres. It’s a product I recently reviewed along with the new Joeblow Tubi 2Stage floor pump over at CyclingTips.

Spoke pliers are a common sight in professional workshops for assistance with preventing spoke twist on lighter builds or to simply make it possible to work with round-shaped straight-pull spokes. For a long time Roval had its name on the prized spoke-holding tool, and more recently Unior made such a thing accessible and affordable. Now Park Tool has combined the best elements of the Roval and Unior tools into one with its CSH-1 Clamping Spoke Holder.

The parallel clamping jaws mean this spoke-holding plier should work with round and bladed spokes. Expect to pay US$33 for this forged steel tool.

Prior to offering click-type torque wrenches, Park Tool had its name on a couple of basic beam-style torque tools. This style of tool worked in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, didn’t require calibration, and had an affordable price to reflect the basic construction. Now Park Tool has brought back those classics.

The TW-1.2 (US$39) offers a torque range of 0-14 Nm, while the TW-2.2 (US$43) goes from 0-60 Nm. Both tools feature a 3/8″ square drive (the same size as the socket sets Park Tool has its name on).

Due to the different scales on these tools, those wanting accurate torque control below 10 Nm really should use the smaller TW-1.2.

The large TW-2.2 is designed for things like cassettes, bottom brackets, cranks, and other higher-torque items. Click-type torque wrenches still have benefits related to the ratcheting heads, compact shape, and tactile feedback, but these beam-type tools should suffice nicely for most casual users.

Here's one from the roadie world. Silca recently made a large investment into in-house 3D printing metal capabilities. The first production part to roll out of the machines was the high-priced Mensola titanium computer mount, and that was quickly followed by an equally expensive hammer, a cassette lockring tool, and a chain whip – all printed in titanium. And now Silca is offering these hand tools with Cerakote finishes (a highly durable ceramic coating) in addition to the original raw titanium finish. Currently Silca offers this Cerakote in a choice of black (pictured) or a limited edition copper colour. These are intended for race mechanics who often travel with their tools (and home mechanics who like to have the tools of race mechanics).

Abbey Bike Tools was arguably the first cycling tool brand to make products directly aimed at the travelling race mechanic and the brand’s tools have commonly been considered the best for a balance between portability and practicality. Silca’s new tools look to take the portability element to another level and are pitched at those who want the lightest tools to travel with.

The dual-sided cassette lockring tool works across Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo (for the roadies) components and weighs just 50 grams versus the 144-gram Abbey Crombie tool (made of steel) it’s clearly inspired by. Such weight savings inevitably do carry compromise and the tools are quite short in length and lack leverage compared to those found in many professional workshops. And then there are questions over the durability and strength of such tools if used on over-tightened or stuck parts.

Like the Crombie, the Silca tool is hollow to fit over long axle end caps (and quick-release skewers, if that applies).

The matching chain whip, which replaces the top span of chain with a 3D printed section, weighs just 89 grams. Compare that to the Abbey steel chain whip at 256 grams. However, unlike the Abbey cassette tools, the Silca tools cannot be stored within each other.

And then there’s the 125-gram dead blow hammer (compare to Abbey’s TI hammer at 237 g) that features free floating tungsten and stainless grit within the hammer head for additional weight and rebound reduction. A lightweight hammer is obviously an extremely niche product and isn’t the sort of thing you want for dealing with a rusted beater bike. Starting from US$165 a piece, these Silca tools are of course far more of a ‘want’ item versus ‘need.’

Pedros' new Pro Bit Drivers are modular bit-based screwdrivers designed with limit screws and other fiddly things in mind.

Pedros' offers two versions of this tool. One comes with JIS-compatible #1 and #2 crosshead bits and a 5 mm flat head. The other version comes with a T25 Torx, and 2 and 2.5 mm hex bits. Expect to pay US$42 / AU$65 for one of these.

These feature a magnetic bit holder on one end and store two extra 1/4″ bits inside its handle. The end cap for those spare bits spins on a bearing for comfortable screw driving. Meanwhile, the slim aluminium body of the tool is knurled for easy grip.

And for those wondering, JIS is a defunct Japanese variant of the Phillips head standard and is found on many older Shimano components. Newer ISO standards for cross-head screwdrivers includes cross-compatibility with JIS screws. Either way, a JIS-compatible bit can make a huge difference with certain screws.

Here’s a test to do at home: does your screwdriver hold itself into an old and worn limit screw?

Unior has also updated its BB30/PF30 bearing removal tool to work with SRAM DUB (28.99 mm) bottom brackets. The tool simply features a plate that sits behind the bearing, while a cup presses against the outside of the frame to pull the bearing (or bottom bracket cup) out. As with many tools of this type, my experience is that while it works with many DUB/30 mm press fit bottom brackets and frames on the market, it won’t work with all.

Unior has updated its Disc Brake Piston Spreader with a 30º bend that should make it easier to access a wider variety of mountain disc brake calipers. The tool is designed to simply slide between the brake pads and assist with pushing the pistons back into the caliper. Do take care when using a tool like this as it is possible to damage the brake with too much force.

German hand tool company Wera often has new tools to show off and it has steadily been growing its dedicated cycling range. One fresh addition is the Kraftform Kompakt Stubby magazine, a ratcheting screwdriver that stores six 1/4″ bits within its handle. The company offers a few variants of this tool with differing included bits.

Wheels Manufacturing has long offered a range of well-priced headsets, bottom brackets, and bearing presses. Now the company is offering a time-saving upgrade for any of its larger presses that use a 1/2″ threaded rod. The new Adjustable Press Stop is a small cube that features a large steel button that lets you quickly slide and lock the press tool into its desired length without having to wind and unwind a handle along the threaded rod.

The Adjustable Press Stop will retail for US$58 (excluding the press) and is designed as a direct fit for the company’s Press-7, Press-7-Pro, Press-8, and Press-9 Pro.

The German Pliers specialists have their name on a number of tools found in professional workshops around the world – perhaps the most obvious example being the Pliers Wrench. Previously a patented design of Knipex’s, the Pliers Wrench is effectively an adjustable wrench that grips like a pair of pliers. Knipex recently released the smallest version of the Pliers Wrench yet, and perhaps the most useful element of this is the jaw width that’s just slightly over 2 mm wide. This new Pliers Wrench XS certainly has a helpful width for many finer applications around bicycles.

The Knipex TwinGrip Slip Joint plier is a tool designed specifically for removing stripped screws and bolts. The jaws (which fit bolts from 4-22 mm in head diameter) are shaped to bite around an exposed screw head and allow you to turn it out. Personally, I’ve long used the original Japanese-made Engineer PZ-58 pliers (also sold as Vampires) for this task, something the Knipex are clearly inspired by given the original patent has likely ended. The original Engineer pliers are about half the price, while the newer Knipex offers a design that generates more force for less effort.

Wolf Tooth has been steadily growing its range of portable and ride-friendly tools, and its latest is a multi-tool that builds on the clever eight-bit pack plier concept. The 17-function 8-Bit Pack Pliers Multitool remains unchanged, but it can now be used as a slice of bread in Wolf Tooth’s new adventure tool sandwich.

The other piece of bread is the new 8-Bit Chainbreaker + Utility Knife which plays host to the two tools in its name.

The 8-Bit Chainbreaker + Utility Knife stores a tubeless tyre plug kit in the handle, along with offering room for spare plugs, a spare valve core, and an extra knife blade.

The tyre plug tool doubles as a driver for the chain breaker.

The knife is there to cut off exposed tyre plugs and for peeling Kiwi fruit mid-ride.

The plug insertion fork gains comfortable leverage from the handle.

Finally, the meat in the sandwich offers a large plastic tyre lever and a rim dent remover tool for fixing squashed alloy rims. That rim dent removal tool is based on the original and long-unavailable Morningstar Rim ‘Rench and is sure to find purpose in workshops, too. This one is just US$20. Wolf Tooth sells the tools separately or as a set for US$140.

As bikes continue to change (and sometimes progress) so do the tools that make those bikes easier and more efficient to work on. It’s this effort to continuously improve a manual task that I find so intriguing about the world of new tools. With that, here’s a collection of freshly announced cycling tools. Some are priced for the home user while others will likely remain an interesting look at what the pros spend their money on.