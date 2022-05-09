21 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Fort William

May 9, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

Downhill Bikes of
World Cup Riders
from Fort William, DH UK National Round 2
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

There were so many World Cup riders in town for the DH National Series Round 2 at Fort William it would be criminal not to have a closer at some of their bikes.

KJ Sharp s RAAW DH
KJ Sharp's RAAW DH

Ad Brayton s Nukeproof Dissent
Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent

Matt Walker s Saracen Myst
Matt Walker's Saracen Myst

Phil Atwill s Propain Rage CF
Phil Atwill's Propain Rage CF

Joe Breeden s Intense M29
Joe Breeden's Intense M29

Charlie Harrison s Trek Session
Charlie Harrison's Trek Session

Danny Hart s Prototype Cube
Danny Hart's Prototype Cube

Mille Johnset s Commencal Supreme DH
Mille Johnset's Commencal Supreme DH

Dennis Luffman s Canyon Sender
Dennis Luffman's Canyon Sender

Phoebe Gale s Canyon Sender
Phoebe Gale's Canyon Sender

Laurie Greenland s Santa Cruz V10
Laurie Greenland's Santa Cruz V10

Sion Margrave s Specialized Demo
Sion Margrave's Specialized Demo

Roger Vieira s Specialized Demo
Roger Vieira's Specialized Demo

Taylor Vernon s Commencal Supreme
Taylor Vernon's Commencal Supreme

Jim Monro s Atherton 200
Jim Monro's Atherton 200

Jamie Edmondson s Trek Session
Jamie Edmondson's Trek Session

Luke Williamson s RAAW DH
Luke Williamson's RAAW DH

Mikayla Parton s Trek Session
Mikayla Parton's Trek Session

Thibault Laly s Santa Cruz V10
Thibault Laly's Santa Cruz V10

Melanie Chappaz s Specialized Demo
Melanie Chappaz's Specialized Demo

Luke Meier-Smith s Propain Rage CF
Luke Meier-Smith's Propain Rage CF


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks British National Dh DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
78447 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
51686 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
46988 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39175 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
36221 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
35542 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
32832 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
32260 views

22 Comments

  • 6 0
 Modern DH rigs have evolved into ‘choppers’
  • 2 0
 Definitely. They don't look like sessions anymore. Well except the one session and its cross country head angle.
  • 5 0
 Those senders are looking fresh.
  • 1 0
 Joe Breeden not on the prototype? Haven't we seen this story before where riders don't get along with whatever Intense cooks up for the protype and they just go back to the old production DH rig?
  • 3 0
 Out of all of these bikes I think the RAAWs are my favourite. Such clean lines
  • 3 0
 Nice to see Aluminium still considered at the top level
  • 1 1
 Due to R&D/Carbon mold costs vs how many bikes actually sold, Aluminum will be the DH leading material again in no time if its not already.
  • 1 0
 But no steel bikes yet... that's not completely british without steel. I'd like to see some...
  • 4 0
 Lots of O-chains
  • 2 0
 The Commencal looks so good
  • 1 0
 why did they have to make it even sexier like a month after a bought the old version?
  • 1 0
 Some of them look like they have been ridden into a wall and got squashed at the front
  • 2 0
 Thibault's v10 is wicked
  • 1 0
 It’s the best one
  • 1 0
 What suspension is on that first RAAW?
  • 1 0
 looks like ABP
  • 1 0
 It's a DHX2 and a 40.
  • 1 0
 Fox 40 on the front, DHX2 on the rear. Judging from the sticker on the fork it's had some tuning from Sprung suspension, they are a tuner/service centre.
  • 2 0
 so many sessions
  • 1 0
 I like how the Atherton bikes always look like 'just a bike' to me.
  • 1 0
 Yellow V10 yeah
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008515
Mobile Version of Website