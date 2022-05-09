21 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Fort William

KJ Sharp's RAAW DH

Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent

Matt Walker's Saracen Myst

Phil Atwill's Propain Rage CF

Joe Breeden's Intense M29

Charlie Harrison's Trek Session

Danny Hart's Prototype Cube

Mille Johnset's Commencal Supreme DH

Dennis Luffman's Canyon Sender

Phoebe Gale's Canyon Sender

Laurie Greenland's Santa Cruz V10

Sion Margrave's Specialized Demo

Roger Vieira's Specialized Demo

Taylor Vernon's Commencal Supreme

Jim Monro's Atherton 200

Jamie Edmondson's Trek Session

Luke Williamson's RAAW DH

Mikayla Parton's Trek Session

Thibault Laly's Santa Cruz V10

Melanie Chappaz's Specialized Demo

Luke Meier-Smith's Propain Rage CF

There were so many World Cup riders in town for the DH National Series Round 2 at Fort William it would be criminal not to have a closer at some of their bikes.