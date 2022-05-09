Watch
21 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Fort William
May 9, 2022
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Downhill Bikes of
World Cup Riders
from Fort William, DH UK National Round 2
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
There were so many World Cup riders in town for the DH National Series Round 2 at Fort William it would be criminal not to have a closer at some of their bikes.
KJ Sharp's RAAW DH
Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent
Matt Walker's Saracen Myst
Phil Atwill's Propain Rage CF
Joe Breeden's Intense M29
Charlie Harrison's Trek Session
Danny Hart's Prototype Cube
Mille Johnset's Commencal Supreme DH
Dennis Luffman's Canyon Sender
Phoebe Gale's Canyon Sender
Laurie Greenland's Santa Cruz V10
Sion Margrave's Specialized Demo
Roger Vieira's Specialized Demo
Taylor Vernon's Commencal Supreme
Jim Monro's Atherton 200
Jamie Edmondson's Trek Session
Luke Williamson's RAAW DH
Mikayla Parton's Trek Session
Thibault Laly's Santa Cruz V10
Melanie Chappaz's Specialized Demo
Luke Meier-Smith's Propain Rage CF
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
British National Dh
DH Racing
22 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
artistformlyknowasdan
(49 mins ago)
Modern DH rigs have evolved into ‘choppers’
[Reply]
2
0
opignonlibre
(26 mins ago)
Definitely. They don't look like sessions anymore. Well except the one session and its cross country head angle.
[Reply]
5
0
webmeister19
(54 mins ago)
Those senders are looking fresh.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(28 mins ago)
Joe Breeden not on the prototype? Haven't we seen this story before where riders don't get along with whatever Intense cooks up for the protype and they just go back to the old production DH rig?
[Reply]
3
0
melonhead1145
(22 mins ago)
Out of all of these bikes I think the RAAWs are my favourite. Such clean lines
[Reply]
3
0
muddytreker
(33 mins ago)
Nice to see Aluminium still considered at the top level
[Reply]
1
1
kiddlivid
(19 mins ago)
Due to R&D/Carbon mold costs vs how many bikes actually sold, Aluminum will be the DH leading material again in no time if its not already.
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(3 mins ago)
But no steel bikes yet... that's not completely british without steel. I'd like to see some...
[Reply]
4
0
trelleder
(18 mins ago)
Lots of O-chains
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(33 mins ago)
The Commencal looks so good
[Reply]
1
0
Struggleteam
(11 mins ago)
why did they have to make it even sexier like a month after a bought the old version?
[Reply]
1
0
CM999
(1 mins ago)
Some of them look like they have been ridden into a wall and got squashed at the front
[Reply]
2
0
peterfoley5
(56 mins ago)
Thibault's v10 is wicked
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(4 mins ago)
It’s the best one
[Reply]
1
0
DCF
(52 mins ago)
What suspension is on that first RAAW?
[Reply]
1
0
Dudeclimbsrocks
(37 mins ago)
looks like ABP
[Reply]
1
0
fuckingsteve
(30 mins ago)
It's a DHX2 and a 40.
[Reply]
1
0
melonhead1145
(23 mins ago)
Fox 40 on the front, DHX2 on the rear. Judging from the sticker on the fork it's had some tuning from Sprung suspension, they are a tuner/service centre.
[Reply]
2
0
skintightleather
(41 mins ago)
so many sessions
[Reply]
1
0
Naero
(3 mins ago)
I like how the Atherton bikes always look like 'just a bike' to me.
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(4 mins ago)
Yellow V10 yeah
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
10
landscapeben
(52 mins ago)
I've just gone right off Specialized, in my eyes they haven't put out a good looking DH or Trail bike in a few years now...
[Reply]
