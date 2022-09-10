Watch
22 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2022
Sep 10, 2022
by
Nick Bentley
13 Comments
Bikes of
Red Bull Hardline 2022
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
We grabbed every bike we could from the pits at Red Bull Hardline for your viewing pleasure.
Andreas Kolb's Atherton AM. 200M
Taylor Vernon's Commencal Supreme DH
Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Prototype
Thibault Laly's Santa Cruz V10
Charlie Hatton's Atherton AM. 200M
Brook MacDonald's Mondraker Summum Carbon
Matt Hockenhull's Santa Cruz V10
Harry Molloy's Saracen Mist
Chris Cumming's Nukeproof Prototype
David McMillan's Specialized Demo
Florent Payet's Scott Gambler
Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10
Jim Monro's Atherton AM. 200M
Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix
Craig Evans' Santa Cruz V10
Sam Hockenhull's DH Bike
Gee Atherton's Atherton AM. 200M
Josh Lowe's YT Tues
Ronan Dunne's Nukeproof Prototype
Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler
Sam Gale's Specialized Demo
Joe Smith's Vitus Dominer
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Racing
Hardline
13 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
BiNARYBiKE
(28 mins ago)
Atherton bikes appropriately representing. What’s the story behind Sam Hockenhull's “DH Bike”?
[Reply]
2
0
trollhunter
(16 mins ago)
Atherton VS. Santa Cruz which bikes will fail during “course” of this event.
[Reply]
2
0
8tom8
(10 mins ago)
nukeproof also has 3 bikes aswell
[Reply]
2
0
Gwizard
(34 mins ago)
That vitus is actually pretty cool! Consumer direct dh bikes for the win
[Reply]
2
0
me2menow
(33 mins ago)
How much travel on the lowered 40 of that saracen??
[Reply]
1
0
munteanuHILL
(27 mins ago)
Yes man , that seems low 180ish ...
[Reply]
1
0
BamaBiscuits
(27 mins ago)
“Sam Hockenhull’s DH Bike”
But what is it?
[Reply]
4
0
ChristianToole
(24 mins ago)
It's a GT Fury. Don't know why they didn't mention it.
[Reply]
1
0
BamaBiscuits
(20 mins ago)
@ChristianToole
: ah I guess cuz he’s with Cannondale and they don’t have a downhill bike at the moment
[Reply]
1
0
WhiteroomGuardian
(27 mins ago)
Sam Hockenhull's "DH Bike" ???
[Reply]
1
0
phastlikedatnascar
(21 mins ago)
Love the look of the DH bike.
[Reply]
1
0
lewiscraik
(17 mins ago)
Why have all the wheels 180° out?
[Reply]
1
0
odbrider
(11 mins ago)
NUKEPROOF....SICK!
[Reply]
