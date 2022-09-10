22 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Sep 10, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

Bikes of
Red Bull Hardline 2022
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

We grabbed every bike we could from the pits at Red Bull Hardline for your viewing pleasure.

Andreas Kolb's Atherton AM. 200M

Taylor Vernon's Commencal Supreme DH

Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Prototype

Thibault Laly's Santa Cruz V10

Charlie Hatton's Atherton AM. 200M

Brook MacDonald's Mondraker Summum Carbon

Matt Hockenhull's Santa Cruz V10

Harry Molloy's Saracen Mist

Chris Cumming's Nukeproof Prototype

David McMillan's Specialized Demo

Florent Payet's Scott Gambler

Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10

Jim Monro's Atherton AM. 200M

Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix

Craig Evans' Santa Cruz V10

Sam Hockenhull's DH Bike

Gee Atherton's Atherton AM. 200M

Josh Lowe's YT Tues

Ronan Dunne's Nukeproof Prototype

Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler

Sam Gale's Specialized Demo

Joe Smith's Vitus Dominer


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Racing Hardline


13 Comments

  • 4 0
 Atherton bikes appropriately representing. What’s the story behind Sam Hockenhull's “DH Bike”?
  • 2 0
 Atherton VS. Santa Cruz which bikes will fail during “course” of this event.
  • 2 0
 nukeproof also has 3 bikes aswell
  • 2 0
 That vitus is actually pretty cool! Consumer direct dh bikes for the win
  • 2 0
 How much travel on the lowered 40 of that saracen??
  • 1 0
 Yes man , that seems low 180ish ...
  • 1 0
 “Sam Hockenhull’s DH Bike”
But what is it?
  • 4 0
 It's a GT Fury. Don't know why they didn't mention it.
  • 1 0
 @ChristianToole: ah I guess cuz he’s with Cannondale and they don’t have a downhill bike at the moment
  • 1 0
 Sam Hockenhull's "DH Bike" ???
  • 1 0
 Love the look of the DH bike.
  • 1 0
 Why have all the wheels 180° out?
  • 1 0
 NUKEPROOF....SICK!





