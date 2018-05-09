VIDEOS

Bombing Through The Summer in NZ - Video

May 8, 2018
by Kenji Yamada  

Half home-movie, half bike riding, 23 forever looks back on some of the good times shared by the brothers who have lived in the 23RR house over the years. Featuring riding footage shot in the 2018 summer across the Queenstown/Wanaka region in New Zealand and edited to a slower-paced soundtrack than your typical MTB movie, we hope this gets you stoked to go have fun on (or off) the bike.


Starting as a joke post on Instagram, the idea to make a full-length MTB movie was put into action in February, with filming finishing in May. Riders include Remy Morton, Matt Lawton, Kyle Hoysted, Loic Fery, Dalton Bell, Hamish Burrow and many more. Filmed and edited by Kenji Yamada.

Hamish Burrow with a big BMX whip in the bike park

Running trains on the big bikes and little bikes

Must Read This Week
7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST
54813 views
Feature Story: A Life Shattered by Brain Injury - Lorraine Truong
54667 views
Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review
50672 views
7 Bikes From Peaty's Steel City DH 2018
44772 views
Sarah Builds A Canyon Test Bike - Video
39646 views
Bike Check: Dan Hole's Factory Tuned Hope HB160 - Steel City DH 2018
36127 views
Online Deals - May 2018
33667 views
Finding Flow on British Columbia's Original Freeride Trails - Video
33429 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025946
Mobile Version of Website