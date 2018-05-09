Bombing Through The Summer in NZ - Video

Hamish Burrow with a big BMX whip in the bike park

Half home-movie, half bike riding, 23 forever looks back on some of the good times shared by the brothers who have lived in the 23RR house over the years. Featuring riding footage shot in the 2018 summer across the Queenstown/Wanaka region in New Zealand and edited to a slower-paced soundtrack than your typical MTB movie, we hope this gets you stoked to go have fun on (or off) the bike.Starting as a joke post on Instagram, the idea to make a full-length MTB movie was put into action in February, with filming finishing in May. Riders include Remy Morton, Matt Lawton, Kyle Hoysted, Loic Fery, Dalton Bell, Hamish Burrow and many more. Filmed and edited by Kenji Yamada.