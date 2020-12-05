24 Hour Live Stream: Watch 'The Old World' Featuring Some of Europe's Wildest Riding

A Tillmann Brothers film co-produced by Red Bull Media House. Watch it live for 24 hours here!
It's been 4 years since we the Tillmann Brothers
kicked off 'The Old World' together with the help from Flo Moser from Red Bull Media House
. We would have never thought that this project will dominate our lives the way it did over the next years. It was a crazy ride with 2 years of principal photography with round about 94 days of shooting and we are more than excited to finally show you the result. We put our heart and soul into this movie to achieve something that we can be proud of and that brings biking to the people to motivate them to go out and ride.
We could have never realised this project without the help of our amazing parters like Lutz Kugler from BMW, CJ Selig from Adidas | Five Ten, Tobias Keuthen from Vitec Group and Laura Kaufmann from Leitz Cine. Also we want to thank everyone who helped us throughout this crazy shoot from crew to athletes to tourism boards. Please take your time to also check out the credits of this movie to see who helped making it possible.
Finally we want to thank our friend Julian Mittelstädt who shot all these amazing pictures for our project and who helped wherever and whenever he could. Make sure you check him out on www.jmvotography.com
! If you enjoyed this free livestream, want to support the filmmakers and still need a nice 4k HDR Dolby Atmos
Christmas present make sure you keep your eyes peeled on iTunes over the next weeks. Another big shout out goes to the Red Bull Media House Equipment Pool, who helped immensely with this project as well as to the internal color and audio team from RBMH who we worked together with.
We are very proud to present you The Old World. From the first idea, over screenplay writing, producing, directing, shooting to editing 'The Old World' was created by the Tillmann brother trio Toni, Andi and Michi.
RIDERS
Chris Akrigg (GB), Bienve Aguado Alba (ESP), Rachel Atherton (GB), Diego Caverzasi (ITA), Matthias Dandois (FRA), Dawid Godziek (POL), Szymon Godziek (POL), Bruno Hoffmann (GER), Emil Johansson (SWE), Simon Johansson (SWE), Moritz Nussbaumer (GER), Nico Scholze (GER), Martin Söderström (SWE), Vincent Tupin (FRA) and Nico Vink (BEL).
Gearing up! With the help of of Holger Herfurth and Airtime Unlimited we set up a crazy cable cam setup in La Poma bikepark to show you this legendary spot from a new perspective!
The Old World is going new ways by shooting mountain bike and BMX in one movie. Building bridges no walls.
