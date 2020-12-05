24 Hour Live Stream: Watch 'The Old World' Featuring Some of Europe's Wildest Riding

Dec 5, 2020
by Andi Tillmann  


A Tillmann Brothers film co-produced by Red Bull Media House. Watch it live for 24 hours here!

It's been 4 years since we the Tillmann Brothers kicked off 'The Old World' together with the help from Flo Moser from Red Bull Media House. We would have never thought that this project will dominate our lives the way it did over the next years. It was a crazy ride with 2 years of principal photography with round about 94 days of shooting and we are more than excited to finally show you the result. We put our heart and soul into this movie to achieve something that we can be proud of and that brings biking to the people to motivate them to go out and ride.

We could have never realised this project without the help of our amazing parters like Lutz Kugler from BMW, CJ Selig from Adidas | Five Ten, Tobias Keuthen from Vitec Group and Laura Kaufmann from Leitz Cine. Also we want to thank everyone who helped us throughout this crazy shoot from crew to athletes to tourism boards. Please take your time to also check out the credits of this movie to see who helped making it possible.

Finally we want to thank our friend Julian Mittelstädt who shot all these amazing pictures for our project and who helped wherever and whenever he could. Make sure you check him out on www.jmvotography.com! If you enjoyed this free livestream, want to support the filmmakers and still need a nice 4k HDR Dolby Atmos Christmas present make sure you keep your eyes peeled on iTunes over the next weeks. Another big shout out goes to the Red Bull Media House Equipment Pool, who helped immensely with this project as well as to the internal color and audio team from RBMH who we worked together with.

We are very proud to present you The Old World. From the first idea, over screenplay writing, producing, directing, shooting to editing 'The Old World' was created by the Tillmann brother trio Toni, Andi and Michi.


RIDERS

Chris Akrigg (GB), Bienve Aguado Alba (ESP), Rachel Atherton (GB), Diego Caverzasi (ITA), Matthias Dandois (FRA), Dawid Godziek (POL), Szymon Godziek (POL), Bruno Hoffmann (GER), Emil Johansson (SWE), Simon Johansson (SWE), Moritz Nussbaumer (GER), Nico Scholze (GER), Martin Söderström (SWE), Vincent Tupin (FRA) and Nico Vink (BEL).


The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
Nico Vink can go big but also insanely low

The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
Gearing up! With the help of of Holger Herfurth and Airtime Unlimited we set up a crazy cable cam setup in La Poma bikepark to show you this legendary spot from a new perspective!

The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
Szymon doing Szymon things

The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.

The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.


The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
No pain no gain. Shooting a movie like this takes everything out of filmcrew and athletes. Left to right. Director Andi Tillmann, flatland legend Matthias Dandois and freeride boss Vincent Tupin thinking about life.


The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.


The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
The Old World is going new ways by shooting mountain bike and BMX in one movie. Building bridges no walls.

Dp Toni Tillmann and operator Michi Tillmann getting the nugs.
Michi and Toni Tillmann in the zone

Heavy hits by the German talent Nico Scholze
Bruno Hoffmann with his signature style


The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.

Vinny T riding the french alps like nobody else does This part will turn heads

Perfection by Nico and Szymon. This part will be straight fire


The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.

The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.

www.tillmannbrothers.com

The Old World - A Mindtrip through Europe www.tillmannbrothers.com For licensing requests please write an email to servus tillmannbrothers.com This image is the property of Julian Mittelstaedt and protected International copyright laws. Copying duplicating saving as a digital file printing publishing in form of media including web manipulating transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Julian Mittelstaedt is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.
Tillmann Brothers x Godziek Brothers

Family business from left to right DP Toni Tillmann Director Andi Tillmann Art Director Michi Tillmann
From left to right: Director of Photography: Toni Tillmann - Director and Executive Producer: Andi Tillmann - Head Editor: Michi Tillmann


Make sure you follow #TheOldWorldMovie to get all the updates and behind-the-scenes moments

Thanks for making it down so far and see you in the comments Wink !

Words by: Andi Tillmann/Tillmann Brothers | Photos by: Julian Mittelstädt

Make sure you check out @tillmannbrothers/ on Instagram for exclusive content or get in touch with us if you have any questions regarding the project. For more from 'The Old World', including BTS content, download the Red Bull TV app for free here: http://onelink.to/yfbct7

Posted In:
Videos Bienvenido Aguado Chris Akrigg Dawid Godziek Martin Soderstrom Nico Vink Rachel Atherton Szymon Godziek Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
73433 views
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
71596 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
63778 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
60395 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
58118 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
55700 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
53590 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
50859 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008303
Mobile Version of Website