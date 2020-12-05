24 Hour Live Stream: Watch 'The Old World' Featuring Some of Europe's Wildest Riding

A Tillmann Brothers film co-produced by Red Bull Media House. Watch it live for 24 hours here!

Tillmann Brothers

Red Bull Media House

4k HDR Dolby Atmos

RIDERS

Nico Vink can go big but also insanely low

Gearing up! With the help of of Holger Herfurth and Airtime Unlimited we set up a crazy cable cam setup in La Poma bikepark to show you this legendary spot from a new perspective!

Szymon doing Szymon things

No pain no gain. Shooting a movie like this takes everything out of filmcrew and athletes. Left to right. Director Andi Tillmann, flatland legend Matthias Dandois and freeride boss Vincent Tupin thinking about life.

The Old World is going new ways by shooting mountain bike and BMX in one movie. Building bridges no walls.

Michi and Toni Tillmann in the zone

Tillmann Brothers x Godziek Brothers

From left to right: Director of Photography: Toni Tillmann - Director and Executive Producer: Andi Tillmann - Head Editor: Michi Tillmann

Words by:

Photos by: