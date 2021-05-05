24 Kids' Bikes from the Descend Youth Mini Downhill

May 5, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

24 Kids' Bikes
From The Descend Youth Mini Downhill
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)

With the Descend Youth Mini Downhill open to only riders aged 13 or younger, it means we all get to enjoy 24 rad kid's bikes from this event.

Erin Reid's Isla Bike

Ashton Croft's Norco Fluid

Jacob Marsh's Norco Fluid FS 1

Josh Findlay's Commencal Clash Junior 27.5

Max Ryczer's Kona Stinky 24

Xavier Watts' Commencal Clash 24

Edward Jones' Propain Yuma 24

Thomas Hawkins' Saracen Myst

Adam Bath's Saracen Myst

Adam Vines' Norco Fluid 24

Arron Brannan's Cube Stereo Rookie

Richard Rae's Scott Ransom

Macie McCarthy's Juliana Roubion

Kobe Tetley's Early Rider Hellion X 24

Bradley Hebson's Trek Fuel EX

Leo Ransom's Orange Five

Freddie Hall's Transition Sentinel

Reid Simpson's Santa Cruz Nomad CC

Olivia Taylor's Mondraker Summum

Jack Goodwin's Specialised Demo 8

Alexander Ryan's Santa Cruz Fifty10

Ty Simpson's Beast

Thor Simpson's MiniBeast

Noah Killeen's Trek Remedy 9.9 RSL


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


21 Comments

  • 12 4
 Kids these days.. if i could afford to give my kid a Yeti, i would still give them a Huffy until they could go buy their own.
  • 4 1
 And let them pay for every broken part or sliced tube until they are really stoked on bikes and about riding with dad -oh wait.
  • 7 0
 Why ? My lad has a 2016 SWorks enduro. He does massive gaps and is racing in this series in Sept. He loves riding his bike and him and his mates put in as many hours digging as they do jumping... Nothing wrong with treating your kids, being mean to them doesn't encourage them to get better, supporting them physically, emotionally and with kit, that does.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqAC8kqt2yg
  • 1 1
 or buy a good value good quality bike with a good resale value to have fun and stuff, but i guess this would be too easy
  • 1 0
 Disagree... I'm not putting my 11, 8 and 4 year olds on janky bikes that will yield a potentially poor riding experience, not to mention the possibility of us having to walk it out of the woods. They don't get S-Works bikes, they're usually second hand and they help me build them up and also pass them down to their siblings (because you can do that with a quality bike). But it's unrealistic to expect an 8 year old to buy a proper MTB when adults struggle to do that themselves.

And FWIW, they don't have video game consoles, social media or any of that other stuff so yea... I'll buy them a proper MTB. If that means I'm over-indulgent, so be it.
  • 1 0
 @Chadimac22: In my defence, we only paid £1500 for the Sworks. He doesn't get pocket money, anything we would normally give, goes on uplift days and bike stuff. People pay £50 for Xbox games for their kids, i pay for a day at Bike Park Wales... it's all good... You simply cannot beat times on a trail with your lad, it's incredible. Especially once they get to the stage where they now destroy you on the descents but still say "daddy you're doing really well" hahahahaa.
  • 6 0
 I love that Erin is riding the hard tail for the downhill. Proper skills training.
  • 3 0
 Many people fantasise about being born earlier, in the "good old days". I wish I was born later and had access to bikes like this when I was a kid...
  • 2 0
 As a parent simply invest £3k every 2 years for the first 8 years and they too could be raking in £5k a year come year 9! Come year 15 you will start making returns of approximately 0.5%! after flights and insurance.
  • 3 0
 That Ransom looks super cute
  • 2 0
 i am actually quite shocked, can we confirm that these aren't bikes from some world cup race?
  • 3 0
 Bring on the "Back in my Day" posts.
  • 1 0
 when I was a kid, we were so poor we actually had to fly to the US to buy me a bike we could afford.
  • 2 0
 Thanks to all the parents out there getting kids into mountain biking it was one the greatest things my father did for me.
  • 1 0
 same
  • 1 0
 there were more santa cuises there too, my boy rode a mondy summum but the amount of saracens there this year was a huge diff
  • 2 0
 Companies really need to sort stack heights out on small bikes.
  • 2 0
 Erin is a badass
  • 1 0
 I’d love to see a suspension video on the Yuma
  • 1 0
 The Minibeast is amazing, 32 fork looks in proportion. Lucky kid.
  • 1 0
 That Saracen Myst is a lovely thing isn't it !!!!

