24 Kids' Bikes from the Descend Youth Mini Downhill
May 5, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
24 Kids' Bikes
From The Descend Youth Mini Downhill
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)
With the Descend Youth Mini Downhill open to only riders aged 13 or younger, it means we all get to enjoy 24 rad kid's bikes from this event.
Erin Reid's Isla Bike
Ashton Croft's Norco Fluid
Jacob Marsh's Norco Fluid FS 1
Josh Findlay's Commencal Clash Junior 27.5
Max Ryczer's Kona Stinky 24
Xavier Watts' Commencal Clash 24
Edward Jones' Propain Yuma 24
Thomas Hawkins' Saracen Myst
Adam Bath's Saracen Myst
Adam Vines' Norco Fluid 24
Arron Brannan's Cube Stereo Rookie
Richard Rae's Scott Ransom
Macie McCarthy's Juliana Roubion
Kobe Tetley's Early Rider Hellion X 24
Bradley Hebson's Trek Fuel EX
Leo Ransom's Orange Five
Freddie Hall's Transition Sentinel
Reid Simpson's Santa Cruz Nomad CC
Olivia Taylor's Mondraker Summum
Jack Goodwin's Specialised Demo 8
Alexander Ryan's Santa Cruz Fifty10
Ty Simpson's Beast
Thor Simpson's MiniBeast
Noah Killeen's Trek Remedy 9.9 RSL
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
21 Comments
Score
Time
12
4
freeriderayward
(38 mins ago)
Kids these days.. if i could afford to give my kid a Yeti, i would still give them a Huffy until they could go buy their own.
[Reply]
4
1
optimumnotmaximum
(24 mins ago)
And let them pay for every broken part or sliced tube until they are really stoked on bikes and about riding with dad -oh wait.
[Reply]
7
0
weeksy59
(23 mins ago)
Why ? My lad has a 2016 SWorks enduro. He does massive gaps and is racing in this series in Sept. He loves riding his bike and him and his mates put in as many hours digging as they do jumping... Nothing wrong with treating your kids, being mean to them doesn't encourage them to get better, supporting them physically, emotionally and with kit, that does.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqAC8kqt2yg
[Reply]
1
1
optimumnotmaximum
(21 mins ago)
or buy a good value good quality bike with a good resale value to have fun and stuff, but i guess this would be too easy
[Reply]
1
0
Chadimac22
(7 mins ago)
Disagree... I'm not putting my 11, 8 and 4 year olds on janky bikes that will yield a potentially poor riding experience, not to mention the possibility of us having to walk it out of the woods. They don't get S-Works bikes, they're usually second hand and they help me build them up and also pass them down to their siblings (because you can do that with a quality bike). But it's unrealistic to expect an 8 year old to buy a proper MTB when adults struggle to do that themselves.
And FWIW, they don't have video game consoles, social media or any of that other stuff so yea... I'll buy them a proper MTB. If that means I'm over-indulgent, so be it.
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(3 mins ago)
@Chadimac22
: In my defence, we only paid £1500 for the Sworks. He doesn't get pocket money, anything we would normally give, goes on uplift days and bike stuff. People pay £50 for Xbox games for their kids, i pay for a day at Bike Park Wales... it's all good... You simply cannot beat times on a trail with your lad, it's incredible. Especially once they get to the stage where they now destroy you on the descents but still say "daddy you're doing really well" hahahahaa.
[Reply]
6
0
mitochris
(31 mins ago)
I love that Erin is riding the hard tail for the downhill. Proper skills training.
[Reply]
3
0
JonGales
(33 mins ago)
Many people fantasise about being born earlier, in the "good old days". I wish I was born later and had access to bikes like this when I was a kid...
[Reply]
2
0
browner
(23 mins ago)
As a parent simply invest £3k every 2 years for the first 8 years and they too could be raking in £5k a year come year 9! Come year 15 you will start making returns of approximately 0.5%! after flights and insurance.
[Reply]
3
0
Arierep
(37 mins ago)
That Ransom looks super cute
[Reply]
2
0
thenemesis
(29 mins ago)
i am actually quite shocked, can we confirm that these aren't bikes from some world cup race?
[Reply]
3
0
AntN
(26 mins ago)
Bring on the "Back in my Day" posts.
[Reply]
1
0
optimumnotmaximum
(14 mins ago)
when I was a kid, we were so poor we actually had to fly to the US to buy me a bike we could afford.
[Reply]
2
0
oldfaith
(8 mins ago)
Thanks to all the parents out there getting kids into mountain biking it was one the greatest things my father did for me.
[Reply]
1
0
optimumnotmaximum
(7 mins ago)
same
[Reply]
1
0
Crestofawave
(6 mins ago)
there were more santa cuises there too, my boy rode a mondy summum but the amount of saracens there this year was a huge diff
[Reply]
2
0
bigkev123
(24 mins ago)
Companies really need to sort stack heights out on small bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
GeeHad
(32 mins ago)
Erin is a badass
[Reply]
1
0
Pa-ul
(31 mins ago)
I’d love to see a suspension video on the Yuma
[Reply]
1
0
Velocipedestrian
(27 mins ago)
The Minibeast is amazing, 32 fork looks in proportion. Lucky kid.
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(26 mins ago)
That Saracen Myst is a lovely thing isn't it !!!!
[Reply]
www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqAC8kqt2yg
And FWIW, they don't have video game consoles, social media or any of that other stuff so yea... I'll buy them a proper MTB. If that means I'm over-indulgent, so be it.
Post a Comment