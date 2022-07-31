25 Hardtails from Ard Rock 2022

Jul 31, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

25 Ardtails Of
Ard Rock Enduro
from Reeth, Yorkshire, UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

Who doesn't love a hardtail? We grabbed 25 of the hardtails taking on the epic Ard Rock Enduro. It's a real mix of bikes and as always the hardtail field shows you can race on just about any bike!

Stu Bailey s Cotic BFE Max
Stu Bailey's Cotic BFE Max

Sam Barran s Vitus Sentier
Sam Barran's Vitus Sentier

Shane Ashby s Stif Squatch
Shane Ashby's Stif Squatch

Simon Varley s Orange Crush 29er
Simon Varley's Orange Crush 29er

Lindsay Cumen s Stanton Switchback
Lindsay Cumen's Stanton Switchback

Rob Needham s Nukeproof Scout
Rob Needham's Nukeproof Scout

Will Cleland s Sick Bicycle Company Gnarcissist
Will Cleland's Sick Bicycle Company Gnarcissist

Graham Stock s Sixth Element owner Pipedream Moxi
Graham Stock's (Sixth Element owner) Pipedream Moxi

Harry Firth s Stif Morf waiting for a new chain after practice
Harry Firth's Stif Morf (waiting for a new chain after practice)

Jack Scatchard s Pipedream Moxie
Jack Scatchard's Pipedream Moxie

Ewan Price s On One Hello Dave
Ewan Price's On One Hello Dave

Matt Greenwood s Cotic BFE
Matt Greenwood's Cotic BFE

Scott Barker s Orange Crush
Scott Barker's Orange Crush

Aston Gray s On One Hello Dave
Aston Gray's On One Hello Dave

Matt Ashworth s Orange Crush 29er
Matt Ashworth's Orange Crush 29er

Dan Andres Cotic BFE
Dan Andres' Cotic BFE

Tom Lyons BTR Fabrications Ranger
Tom Lyons BTR Fabrications Ranger

Thomas Owen s Ragley Marley
Thomas Owen's Ragley Marley

Matt Ryan s Cotic BFE Max
Matt Ryan's Cotic BFE Max

Sam Parker s Santa Cruz Chameleon
Sam Parker's Santa Cruz Chameleon

Tam Hamilton s BTR Fabrications Ranger
Tam Hamilton's BTR Fabrications Ranger

Jason Attwood Vitus Nucleus
Jason Attwood Vitus Nucleus

John Evans Boardman Pro 29er
John Evans' Boardman Pro 29er

Harry Hamblin s Nukeproof Scout
Harry Hamblin's Nukeproof Scout

Dan Dorrington s Stif Squatch
Dan Dorrington's Stif Squatch


  • 7 0
 Brave guy running the Sick decals in public.
  • 4 0
 Some real beauties in there. Couldn't pick a favourite. Great content!
  • 1 0
 same here. each one better than the next.
  • 3 0
 That pink Cotic is a gem.
  • 2 0
 John Evans....I salute you
  • 1 0
 Makes me want to go get my hardtail out, but then I remember that I'm now a "lazy" ebike rider lol
  • 2 1
 Six bikes are running chain guides. This pleases me.
