25 Hardtails from Ard Rock 2022
Jul 31, 2022
by
Nick Bentley
25 Ardtails Of
Ard Rock Enduro
from Reeth, Yorkshire, UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
Who doesn't love a hardtail? We grabbed 25 of the hardtails taking on the epic Ard Rock Enduro. It's a real mix of bikes and as always the hardtail field shows you can race on just about any bike!
Stu Bailey's Cotic BFE Max
Sam Barran's Vitus Sentier
Shane Ashby's Stif Squatch
Simon Varley's Orange Crush 29er
Lindsay Cumen's Stanton Switchback
Rob Needham's Nukeproof Scout
Will Cleland's Sick Bicycle Company Gnarcissist
Graham Stock's (Sixth Element owner) Pipedream Moxi
Harry Firth's Stif Morf (waiting for a new chain after practice)
Jack Scatchard's Pipedream Moxie
Ewan Price's On One Hello Dave
Matt Greenwood's Cotic BFE
Scott Barker's Orange Crush
Aston Gray's On One Hello Dave
Matt Ashworth's Orange Crush 29er
Dan Andres' Cotic BFE
Tom Lyons BTR Fabrications Ranger
Thomas Owen's Ragley Marley
Matt Ryan's Cotic BFE Max
Sam Parker's Santa Cruz Chameleon
Tam Hamilton's BTR Fabrications Ranger
Jason Attwood Vitus Nucleus
John Evans' Boardman Pro 29er
Harry Hamblin's Nukeproof Scout
Dan Dorrington's Stif Squatch
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Hardtails
Ard Rock
9 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
pen9-wy
(43 mins ago)
Brave guy running the Sick decals in public.
[Reply]
4
0
ullsen
(40 mins ago)
Some real beauties in there. Couldn't pick a favourite. Great content!
[Reply]
1
0
nullzwo
(27 mins ago)
same here. each one better than the next.
[Reply]
3
0
watchtower
(41 mins ago)
That pink Cotic is a gem.
[Reply]
2
0
losidan
(33 mins ago)
John Evans....I salute you
[Reply]
1
0
deli-hustler
(3 mins ago)
Makes me want to go get my hardtail out, but then I remember that I'm now a "lazy" ebike rider
[Reply]
2
1
HardtailHerold
(29 mins ago)
Six bikes are running chain guides. This pleases me.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
10
Muscovir
(48 mins ago)
„Who doesn’t love a hardtail?“
Me. I don’t love hardtails.
[Reply]
3
0
nullzwo
(27 mins ago)
why would you click an article then that says "hardtails" in its headline?
[Reply]
