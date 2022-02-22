close
Our 25 Favourite Comments of 2021 - Comment Gold

Feb 22, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
If you look hard enough, there's a lot of gold in the comments. Here is a selection of our favourite comments from 2021—some top rated comments and some gems that we thought went under appreciated. Enjoy!




1. Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims




2. Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit




3. Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances



4. YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian



5. Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)




6. Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB




7. Adolf Silva Without a Frame Sponsor in 2021

Adolf Silva came out all guns blazing today and there s talk of a mid-run double flip if he s onto a good one in finals.



8. First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It

Trek Session Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot



9. Video: Jaxson Riddle's 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)

Jaxson Riddle SLC Crash (Credit: @dude_in_slc)

by jamessmurthwaite
Video credit: @dude_in_slc



10. Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?

Drawn by Taj Mihelich



11. Dakotah Norton Unable to Race in Maribor World Cup Following Positive COVID Test



12. New U.S. Congress Bill Proposes a Tax Rebate for E-Bike Purchases



13. Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest


14. Spotted: Evil's Unreleased eMTB




15. Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute



16. Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight



17. Cannondale Launches a 26" Dirt Jump Bike called Dave




18. Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock




19. Social Round Up: Custom Bikes Bonanza From the Val di Sole World Championships

Ending a 6 year dry spell by striking gold in Italy



20. Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion




21. First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined

Payson McElveen on the new Trek Top Fuel in Durango



22. Video: Top Fuel vs Element vs Jet9 vs Trance 29 vs Blur TR vs Lux Trail - Field Test Roundtable



23. Video: Czech EWS Racers Fall into a Frozen Lake on Gravel Ride

Vojtěch Bláha Ice Lake

by jamessmurthwaite
24. First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration




25. Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It



Posted In:
Other


44 Comments

  • 51 6
 Why wasn't the top comment on "Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside" added to the mix?

VtVolk (Jul 14, 2021 at 6:16) +2959 -26

"While our long term business model will evolve, a significant portion of our content will remain free."
Welp, it's been a good run. Thanks for everything Pinkbike. I fear change and can only assume this is the end as we know it.
  • 9 0
 This is "25 Favourite Comments of 2021", not the top rated.
  • 4 0
 Wonder for how long will Pinkbike ignore the fact that we don’t like outside
  • 2 0
 @simcik: which confirms VtVolk's comment. If I recall correctly, previous years' versions of this article included only the top voted comments.
  • 1 0
 Because it's the editors favorite comments... Their opinion is above ours, we are idiots... I suggest they post a MOST liked comment by we the not so smart people of PB.
  • 2 0
 @simcik: There is a reason it's not top rated, as they are all negative comments about the takeover, which probably why this article tool so long, as they had to come up with something completely different
  • 3 0
 @theoskar57: do we like anything?? Threaded BB’s maybe?
  • 51 8
 Dang it! There is always next year I guess. Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 26 1
 Hey it’s PB’s favourite comments, as opposed to previous years most popular comments.

Trying to recall again what those were in 2021…
  • 8 1
 Wow, thanks for this honor! Nearly fifteen years as a PB commenter and I finally get the recognition I deserve. This is a day I'll always remember, like that day in nineteen ninety eight when the undertaker threw mankind off hell in a cell and plummeted sixteen feet through an announcer's table.
  • 9 0
 I guess I am neither funny nor insightful. Here’s to not makings it onto the 2022 list either.
  • 6 1
 Haven't won shit in the PB holiday giveaway for several years in a row, and now even my comments aren't worthy...sigh. At least the people I keep tied up in my basement think I'm funny.....
  • 8 3
 How is news like this not behind the paywall?
  • 2 1
 Best one is the fest series comment. Still just trying to wrap my head around what darkfest was doing so differently, that other fest events were also doing, from a group of freeriders who participate in things like Rampage...

And the way of going about it. Instead of asking for revisions one on one or just each person opting out for personal reasons... A press release? Hard to tell if actually that out of touch or willingly chasing the reputation of being out of touch.
  • 2 0
 Here is my participation for the comments of the year 2022 - comment gold. Have a nice ride my friends all other the world, stay healthy but please continue to crash every weeks to make my Friday better.
  • 3 0
 So what is the that red X next to the up and downvote buttons?! Do moderators have a function to downvote several times so the comment disappears?
  • 1 0
 It would obviously be a delete button. It would be pretty odd if moderation didn’t have that ability.

How they use it is the issue. I’ve seen at least one comment critical of Pinkbike disappear recently. It was super dumb, and I was about to make a counterpoint, but it still seemed pretty sketchy to be deleted. But if someone was posting off topic, hateful political content I would absolutely expect a mod to step in and remove it entirely.
  • 5 0
 Can we get the worst comments list too?
  • 3 0
 yes
  • 2 0
 Those are over on MTBR.
  • 4 0
 Pfft ....these are clearly all just new accounts.
  • 2 0
 The only awards that matter in the bike industry. I have my acceptance speech ready and my video setup ready to record for when this comment is in next year's list.
  • 3 0
 I opened Dave's article to upvote the comment. It's the winner here for me.
  • 1 0
 It feels good to be recognized
  • 2 0
 What happened to the pb comment generator bot? I was sure that would spit out some gold that might sneak in here.. or at least honourable mentions
  • 1 0
 How about a most downvoted list. Might actually have a shot at that list. No Trump joke too bad, no bike that doesn't look like a session. Puns that make no sense, outside+ joke anyone? That is my goal for 2022.
  • 3 0
 So. Much. Gold.

Outside: this is the way
  • 1 0
 Outside is not like the creed of the Mandalorian. So, it is not the way! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 We need a poll on which is best. The evil ebike still makes me laugh as does the dauchsand (so?) one. Zocelli about the packs of feral golden doodles too Lolol.
  • 2 0
 His ankle in that horrible huck to flat almost brings me to tears
  • 2 0
 Carbon manufacturers certainly sponsored comment #20.
  • 2 0
 This whole comment session has serious potential.
  • 1 0
 Due to a BMX background, no doubt.
  • 1 0
 I keep waiting for Robin Thurston to pull off his mask, revealing Mark Zuckerberg.
  • 1 0
 I except 25 gold medals will be promptly shipped to the winners?
  • 3 2
 Very poor PB, must try harder....
  • 1 0
 Welp, guess I didn't make the cut
  • 1 0
 Was literally thinking about a top comments highlight yesterday. Nice work
  • 1 0
 Gold. We'll see how this turns out next year
  • 1 0
 Next the most down voted comments please.
  • 1 0
 haha the best
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



