Our 25 Favourite Comments of 2021 - Comment Gold

If you look hard enough, there's a lot of gold in the comments. Here is a selection of our favourite comments from 2021—some top rated comments and some gems that we thought went under appreciated. Enjoy!
1.
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
2.
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
3.
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
4.
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
5.
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
6.
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
7.
Adolf Silva Without a Frame Sponsor in 2021
8.
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
9.
Video: Jaxson Riddle's 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Jaxson Riddle SLC Crash (Credit: @dude_in_slc)
by
jamessmurthwaite
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 64,888
Faves:
33
Comments: 9
Video credit:
@dude_in_slc
10.
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
11.
Dakotah Norton Unable to Race in Maribor World Cup Following Positive COVID Test
12.
New U.S. Congress Bill Proposes a Tax Rebate for E-Bike Purchases
13.
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
14.
Spotted: Evil's Unreleased eMTB
15.
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
16.
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
17.
Cannondale Launches a 26" Dirt Jump Bike called Dave
18.
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
19.
Social Round Up: Custom Bikes Bonanza From the Val di Sole World Championships
20.
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
21.
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
22.
Video: Top Fuel vs Element vs Jet9 vs Trance 29 vs Blur TR vs Lux Trail - Field Test Roundtable
23.
Video: Czech EWS Racers Fall into a Frozen Lake on Gravel Ride
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Vojtěch Bláha Ice Lake
by
jamessmurthwaite
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 19,883
Faves:
8
Comments: 0
24.
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
25.
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
44 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
51
6
dirtworks911
(1 hours ago)
Why wasn't the top comment on "Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside" added to the mix?
VtVolk (Jul 14, 2021 at 6:16) +2959 -26
"While our long term business model will evolve, a significant portion of our content will remain free."
Welp, it's been a good run. Thanks for everything Pinkbike. I fear change and can only assume this is the end as we know it.
[Reply]
9
0
simcik
(1 hours ago)
This is "25 Favourite Comments of 2021", not the top rated.
[Reply]
4
0
theoskar57
(43 mins ago)
Wonder for how long will Pinkbike ignore the fact that we don’t like outside
[Reply]
2
0
AndrewHornor
(23 mins ago)
@simcik
: which confirms VtVolk's comment. If I recall correctly, previous years' versions of this article included only the top voted comments.
[Reply]
1
0
dan23dan23
(20 mins ago)
Because it's the editors favorite comments... Their opinion is above ours, we are idiots... I suggest they post a MOST liked comment by we the not so smart people of PB.
[Reply]
2
0
melonhead1145
(18 mins ago)
@simcik
: There is a reason it's not top rated, as they are all negative comments about the takeover, which probably why this article tool so long, as they had to come up with something completely different
[Reply]
3
0
Almostredbike
(16 mins ago)
@theoskar57
: do we like anything?? Threaded BB’s maybe?
[Reply]
51
8
notoutsideceo
(1 hours ago)
Dang it! There is always next year I guess. Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
[Reply]
26
1
g123
(1 hours ago)
Hey it’s PB’s favourite comments, as opposed to previous years most popular comments.
Trying to recall again what those were in 2021…
[Reply]
8
1
NoahColorado
(36 mins ago)
Wow, thanks for this honor! Nearly fifteen years as a PB commenter and I finally get the recognition I deserve. This is a day I'll always remember, like that day in nineteen ninety eight when the undertaker threw mankind off hell in a cell and plummeted sixteen feet through an announcer's table.
[Reply]
9
0
sspiff
(1 hours ago)
I guess I am neither funny nor insightful. Here’s to not makings it onto the 2022 list either.
[Reply]
6
1
matadorCE
(1 hours ago)
Haven't won shit in the PB holiday giveaway for several years in a row, and now even my comments aren't worthy...sigh. At least the people I keep tied up in my basement think I'm funny.....
[Reply]
8
3
simcik
(1 hours ago)
How is news like this not behind the paywall?
[Reply]
2
1
lepigpen
(1 hours ago)
Best one is the fest series comment. Still just trying to wrap my head around what darkfest was doing so differently, that other fest events were also doing, from a group of freeriders who participate in things like Rampage...
And the way of going about it. Instead of asking for revisions one on one or just each person opting out for personal reasons... A press release? Hard to tell if actually that out of touch or willingly chasing the reputation of being out of touch.
[Reply]
2
0
JordanHuschard
(1 hours ago)
Here is my participation for the comments of the year 2022 - comment gold. Have a nice ride my friends all other the world, stay healthy but please continue to crash every weeks to make my Friday better.
[Reply]
3
0
chrsei
(52 mins ago)
So what is the that red X next to the up and downvote buttons?! Do moderators have a function to downvote several times so the comment disappears?
[Reply]
1
0
Blackhat
(28 mins ago)
It would obviously be a delete button. It would be pretty odd if moderation didn’t have that ability.
How they use it is the issue. I’ve seen at least one comment critical of Pinkbike disappear recently. It was super dumb, and I was about to make a counterpoint, but it still seemed pretty sketchy to be deleted. But if someone was posting off topic, hateful political content I would absolutely expect a mod to step in and remove it entirely.
[Reply]
5
0
unrooted
(43 mins ago)
Can we get the worst comments list too?
[Reply]
3
0
chamoisbutt
(25 mins ago)
yes
[Reply]
2
0
Hoolie
(13 mins ago)
Those are over on MTBR.
[Reply]
4
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(1 hours ago)
Pfft ....these are clearly all just new accounts.
[Reply]
2
0
aaronjb
(1 hours ago)
The only awards that matter in the bike industry. I have my acceptance speech ready and my video setup ready to record for when this comment is in next year's list.
[Reply]
3
0
DavidGuerra
(1 hours ago)
I opened Dave's article to upvote the comment. It's the winner here for me.
[Reply]
1
0
Burningbird
(3 mins ago)
It feels good to be recognized
[Reply]
2
0
Jmac888
(45 mins ago)
What happened to the pb comment generator bot? I was sure that would spit out some gold that might sneak in here.. or at least honourable mentions
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(3 mins ago)
How about a most downvoted list. Might actually have a shot at that list. No Trump joke too bad, no bike that doesn't look like a session. Puns that make no sense, outside+ joke anyone? That is my goal for 2022.
[Reply]
3
0
bishopsmike
(1 hours ago)
So. Much. Gold.
Outside: this is the way
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(3 mins ago)
Outside is not like the creed of the Mandalorian. So, it is not the way!
[Reply]
1
0
Svinyard
(55 mins ago)
We need a poll on which is best. The evil ebike still makes me laugh as does the dauchsand (so?) one. Zocelli about the packs of feral golden doodles too Lolol.
[Reply]
2
0
pargolf8
(1 hours ago)
His ankle in that horrible huck to flat almost brings me to tears
[Reply]
2
0
Kyleponga
(1 hours ago)
Carbon manufacturers certainly sponsored comment #20.
[Reply]
2
0
webmeister19
(1 hours ago)
This whole comment session has serious potential.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(16 mins ago)
Due to a BMX background, no doubt.
[Reply]
1
0
Hoolie
(18 mins ago)
I keep waiting for Robin Thurston to pull off his mask, revealing Mark Zuckerberg.
[Reply]
1
0
HB208
(1 hours ago)
I except 25 gold medals will be promptly shipped to the winners?
[Reply]
3
2
naptime
(1 hours ago)
Very poor PB, must try harder....
[Reply]
1
0
LenaLuthorMTB
(1 hours ago)
Welp, guess I didn't make the cut
[Reply]
1
0
JoeyShmoey
(1 hours ago)
Was literally thinking about a top comments highlight yesterday. Nice work
[Reply]
1
0
swellhunter
(27 mins ago)
Gold. We'll see how this turns out next year
[Reply]
1
0
mrkj221
(10 mins ago)
Next the most down voted comments please.
[Reply]
1
0
dmackyaheard
(33 mins ago)
haha the best
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
6
19
bigtim
(1 hours ago)
Can I please get at least 2000 upvotes on this boring comment just so that the comment gold article next year has to reference this really boring comment on this years comment gold? Go on, just hit that little green arrow....
[Reply]
2
0
Caiokv
(37 mins ago)
No.
[Reply]
2
0
nyhc00
(23 mins ago)
Best we can do is -2000.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
VtVolk (Jul 14, 2021 at 6:16) +2959 -26
"While our long term business model will evolve, a significant portion of our content will remain free."
Welp, it's been a good run. Thanks for everything Pinkbike. I fear change and can only assume this is the end as we know it.
Trying to recall again what those were in 2021…
And the way of going about it. Instead of asking for revisions one on one or just each person opting out for personal reasons... A press release? Hard to tell if actually that out of touch or willingly chasing the reputation of being out of touch.
How they use it is the issue. I’ve seen at least one comment critical of Pinkbike disappear recently. It was super dumb, and I was about to make a counterpoint, but it still seemed pretty sketchy to be deleted. But if someone was posting off topic, hateful political content I would absolutely expect a mod to step in and remove it entirely.
Outside: this is the way
