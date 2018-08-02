INDUSTRY INSIDER

American Tariffs on Chinese-Made Goods Threaten to Increase Prices for the US Bike Industry

Aug 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Money money

In a continued dispute of escalating trade tariffs between two of the world's major economic powers, the Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs on a further 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods that includes bikes and bike parts from tyres, tubes, frames, forks, wheels and spokes to cables, pedals, saddles and much more, BRAIN (Bicycle Retailer and Industry News) reported earlier last month.

The Trump administration claims this retaliatory tariff is in response to China's decision to impose tariffs on US goods. Bike Europe has reported that the Chinese government will not tolerate blackmail from the American adminsitration and that they would respond in kind.

"In light of China’s decision to respond to the investigation by imposing duties on U.S. goods, the Trade Representative proposes a modification of the action taken in this investigation. The proposed modification is to maintain the original $34 billion action and the proposed $16 billion action, and to take further action in the form of an additional 10 per cent ad valorem duty on products of China with an annual trade value of approximately $200 billion." - Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The US government is currently discussing and taking comments on the implications of these tariffs from key industry figures who are campaigning for the tariffs to be dropped or removed altogether until the 17th of August. There will be a public hearing about the tariffs on August 20-23.

For a full list of every product that could be affected by the tariffs, click here.

104 Comments

  • + 128
 On behalf of all Americans, I'm sorry world.

Obama warned Xi Jinping about Trump's seriousness over tariffs. Xi's response was simply, if the world plunges into economic devastation over a trade spat, history will show who is at fault.

Trump has no idea what he's doing. We're already paying for it in the U.S. including the biggest reversals of public land protection in Utah, loosening of environmental regulations and oversight, loss of net neutrality, next year healthcare premiums are going to skyrocket (Trump sabotaging the ACA), and the Republicans and Trump are aiming to gut medicaid, medicare, Social Security in order to pay for the massive tax cuts aimed at the wealthy and corporations... oh and they're looking into slashing capital gains taxes as well....

Once again, I apologize to the world for this racist, child rapist and overall f*cking idiot conman a minority of our population voted for.
  • + 5
 Cheers to that.
  • - 2
 Edit: Nevermind, it's not worth arguing
  • + 1
 Thanks brother ????
  • - 3
 One question; Did you vote?
  • + 2
 The world should be mad at 46.1% of us. 48.2% of us are sorry though.
  • + 1
 @honda50r:

Hillary won the popular vote, so does your question matter?

I live in a 'Blue' state so I voted Green Party. If people are in a guaranteed 'Blue' state and didn't vote for the Green Party (so they had a chance to reach 5% and qualify for gov't funds and possibly, maybe one day break up the political monopoly as has been done by Greens to some extent in the EU) then you have no business voting and you will continue to get what you deserve.

I'll spend the rest of my life trying to explain to my kids how we could possibly elect a childish, $elfish, pig-puppet.

This 2 party system is 2 cheeks of the same ass.
  • + 4
 @endlessblockades: another one for Jill
  • + 5
 You don't speak for all Americans
  • - 6
flag projectnortheast (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 well, looks like I'm off to Vitalmtb... the fact that @scott-townes comment is at the top with his "apology" is disheartening
  • + 3
 @projectnortheast: do one pal don't let the door hit you on the way out!!
  • + 5
 CHILD RAPIST? lol you have a link to this made-up story
  • + 4
 Everybody make mistake just hope he doesn't get reelected next time if he does shame on you all.
  • + 8
 Oh brother. I don't like the guy either but comments like this are the exact reason he got elected in the first place. And for god sake stop with the popular vote thing...the system does not work that way. thats like saying...well I should of won the race because Strava said I had the fastest time of the day, the race organizers timers are not the real measure here...c'mon, man...you must see the hypocrisy right?
  • + 0
 @rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle: are you surprised? I'm not...
  • + 1
 Somebodies carrying some heavy poop in their pants today. Keep feeling guilty for the rest of them, I'm not sorry for anything and don't care for you to pretend to apologize for me.
  • + 1
 @MikeyMT: The main reason he got elected is that conservatives have been siphoning money from public education for decades. They've been responsible for destroying all these small rural economies that continue to vote against their best interest due to their lack of a proper education. This is an incredibly complex issue and has almost nothing to do with comments on the internet that some feel are disparaging. And your Strava analogy is horribly flawed. Hopefully you know that.
  • + 1
 @hsracer: "You don't speak for all Americans"

Nope, just the majority.
  • + 22
 I'm just going to leave this here: ridegg.com

My Smash has been awesome and both the frame and fork (MRP Ribbon) are made in the U.S.
  • + 4
 Potentially my next bike. Haven’t herd a negative word about The Smash. Just need to find one to test ride before ordering.
  • + 19
 Yes, but where do you think their aluminum comes from?
  • + 1
 Taken from their site..

"The rebel spirit of Joe Strummer lives on in The Smash"
  • + 6
 @jwrendenver: Canada... oh wait, your azzhat prezz put a duty on that too! haha
  • + 17
 I hate Trump with a passion, but this article is pure crocodile tears. China has been manipulating it's currency for decades at the expense of you and your neighbors jobs, and our planet. My only gripe is I have zero faith Lord Cheeto Valdemort can execute them properly, or without lining his swamp monsters pockets.
  • + 10
 No crocodile tears here, just reporting an important thing that could affect mountain bikers. We've got some more in-depth analysis on this story coming soon.
  • - 20
flag ninjatarian (40 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: Don’t.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Real tragedy that some people won't be able to change bicycles every other season or replace components every time another silly standard is introduced, eh?
  • + 3
 Agreed, China has been profiting off counterfeit goods for two decades. Every industry in the world has been hit by having to deal with imitation goods flooding in from China. People who aren't involved in business to business transactions have no idea how badly this is affecting our economies in the west. Trump's tarriffs on China are well deserved. The ones on Europe and Canada are a different kettle of fish. I find the fawning over Xi Jing Ping in the top comment pretty sickening though. Singing the praises of an actual dictator who will be in power for life because you don't like Trump. Get a grip.
  • + 18
 "Trade wars are easy to win" - Someone with an amazing brain
  • + 1
 A stable genius, one might (never) say
  • + 16
 Oh good, I was just starting to think Bike prices were getting too low. No wonder it’s called a dentists sport
  • + 16
 China isn't the only place to source. Try Spain, Ukraine, or Portugal. Or better yet, buy local.
  • + 12
 I come to PB to escape this kind of garbage. Why is this on front the page?
  • + 3
 i 100% f*cking agree. people are going to whine and complain about everything anyway.
  • + 0
 Oh let me guess, Fake News!!!! Right?

Really funny watching a minority of Americans come to grips with the Cheetoh Lord's simple-minded policies. Kinda like the farmers in the midwest crying on their soybeans because the Dear Leader's decisions are crashing the American soybean market. Boo Hoo I say. You voted for this, now suck it.
  • + 8
 This might end up being a good thing, it could give companies that make bikes in their own country an advantage, and this could create more jobs in your own country! Companies like gorilla gravity could definatley benefit! and one final note let the storm begin!
  • + 5
 That’s only for frames. Many other components will still originate in an Asian factory
  • + 9
 I doubt these brands have the capacity to step up, let alone that the US has the necessary workforce in the aluminium welding sector and especially carbon production...

And you have to think about the market for these american brands. While small US brands like GG are almost exclusively catering the US market bigger brands like Santa Cruz are huge in Europe. They would lose that market pretty quickly to brands like YT, Commençal, Canyon, Cube... and that retarded trade war is not only going on with China but with Europe too...
  • + 5
 Where does gg get their extrusions from?
  • + 13
 The largest producer of Aluminium is China, this will affect GG every bit as much as companies that import a whole bike, even if they are getting 100% of their alu from within the states the price of materials is going to increase for them. Whilst I hope the GG guys make good money from their bikes I doubt they have the kind of margins to play with that Canyon and Specialized have for absorbing and spreading costs.
  • + 8
 @Fix-the-Spade: Yay! someone who understands global supply chains and how they impact the price of finished goods as a factor of raw material cost!
  • + 12
 Thankyou donald Trump two time rampage winner
  • + 8
 And what PB isn’t reporting, because it could hurt advertiser dollars, is that the large companies have already raised their prices to compensate for a threat. So if said threat doesn't occur, they keep the profits while also getting the consumer used to the new price points. Let’s not pretend that politics is the only evil here. Go ask a specialized shop about the ‘19 pricing program. Margins for the shop are cut and the msrp’s still went up. So qui bono? That’s right, the corporate entities that own the labels.
  • + 0
 Probably true because the alternative could be going out of business! They can't just wait until the deadline hoping they don't go into effect. If they did they risk losing 25% of their cashflow which will quickly ruin a business that's probably lucky to operate on a 10-15% margin. Think of asking a bank to cover 10% of your entire business for a year or more...and then having to pay it all back if they even give it to you. Best case you break even in 3 years.

And once the prices go up, they can't just drop them again when the trade war blows over because that would ruin the bike shops who had to pay the tradewar price just to see their inventory value drop by 25%. So yeah, just the threat of a trade war can do all sorts of terrible things to the economy (i.e. China started sourcing soy from Brazil months before the first tariff went into effect which already hurt farmers in the midwest).

The good news is, the economy will probably sort it all out in 5 years. But in the mean time, its all F'd up for no good reason and we waste all that time just getting back to square one! In summary, don't put this on a bike company making the only reasonable decision to survive. If you don't like it, VOTE!
  • + 8
 So? The price of far eastern bikes has been creeping up and up and up for the last decade anyway. What difference does it make that the next price hike comes from a government and not a board of directors?
  • + 11
 Oh, don't worry, the board of directors will still get their cut. We know very well who is going to absorb the extra costs...
  • + 4
 @sspiff: I know that the end consumer is always the one who pays. I just find it interesting that when Brand XYZ introduces a new colour scheme and adds $300 onto the price it is not news worthy, but that Mr Trump's Golden Pen doing the same thing is worthy of the front page.
  • + 3
 @sspiff: People who buy bikes. Which won't be me.
  • + 2
 @sspiff: They certainly will get their cut.....by down spec'ing the hubs on a $7000 bike. So we will have $7000 with cheap novatec, SRAM, or DT 370 hubs
  • + 2
 It's not even that cheap to manufacture in China anymore, a good that costs $1 to manufacture in the US costs $0.93 to manufacture in China. From a pure cost perspective, Mexico is a much better place to have manufacturing facilities, but the quality of work coming out of many Mexican plants is very shoddy.
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: Well we're in a trade war with Mexico too so.....
  • + 6
 Cool, build American, buy American. I can't say much because I have an arsenal of YT's but I don't think we can be hypocrites with this logic ... how many threads are on here of "cheap Chinese lights" starting fires and not working, yet we spend the money happily (because we saved a couple bucks). Yep, for some reason stuff costs more when built here. Rather than paying a small army $1.50/hour we pay entry level workers $15/hr for home grown goods. If you want to buy it elsewhere, prepare to pay more now that's all. Simple fact is, regardless of who is Commander in Cheif, the national debt has risen steadily from 1970-2017 ... Nixon (R), Ford (R), Carter(D), Reagan(R), Bush 1(R), Clinton(D), Bush 2(R), Obama(D), Trump(R). Apparently our f'd up government (whoever it is) can't get their $h!t straight and need to get money somewhere.
  • + 3
 Yeah, it's well known that the USA are the world's largest aluminium producers! Buy it from MURICA
  • + 2
 If it's any consolation the Chinese Natioal Debt is at half a trillion dollars and climbing. It happens to all industrial nations because the groups making the most profit find ways to avoid paying towards the infrastructure they rely upon, leaving the government to pick up the tab. Even the Romans crushed their Empire under a mountain of debt.
  • + 6
 And guess what, when the tariffs disappear in a few months the prices will still go up. Not that I care. I rode a fully rigid hard tail welded in the USA with made in Japan XTR on it
  • + 5
 Ive always referred my home state of Montana as southern Canada. I have never wanted this to be more true. I'll always be a dissident. fight the power! Rise up and take down the supreme cheeto!
  • + 1
 You have your mid term elections this year. For God's sake vote for the Democrat, even if you are a life long Republican just vote for the Democrat, you'll only have to put up with them for a couple of years while the GOP ferrets about for an actual candidate for 2020.
  • + 4
 Funny how different companies get different results from manufacturing in china. Somehow the MTB world gets some decently made bikes from china. In the musical instrument world however, Chinese made stuff is crap.
  • + 5
 A failed guitar: annoyed.
A failed bike: dead.

The quality standards are also typically held up the designer/bike company’s end
  • + 4
 China is a manufacturing national; they'll manufacture to whatever quality level you want. The factories could make a high quality instrument if they were asked to, but they're not, they're generally contracted to make the cheap end stuff with cheap labour.
I have a Yamaha sax and a cheap Chinese sax, yes the Yamaha sounds and feels better than the Chinese one but the Yam was also 8 times the price. To be honest for the price I'm amazed that the Chinese one sounds as good as it does for the money.
The toy industry is the most telling. I used to work for a toy importer/distributor. The bosses would travel to Chinese toy fares where they met with the manufacturers and discuss future products. Whatever product they made, they had varying quality levels to match whatever price point you wanted to pay. Two people could be selling the same toy (visually) here in the UK for two different prices, but at wildly different quality levels.
  • + 5
 Most nice bikes and parts come from Taiwan, anyway
  • + 1
 @gibbon-on-an-orange: yessir.
and it's not like Giant makes an "All usa bike" and an "All china bike"
but Jackson guitars do that exact thing.
Ones $2k and the other is $200, but plays like $200 for sure.
  • + 4
 This may be the best year price wise to purchase a new bike, if this shenanigans persists.
  • + 1
 Same people that would cry that every American should earn a "living wage" will decry the tariffs and increase in prices for their toys. In some cases it's ignorance, in other cases hypocrisy and some even blatant political opportunism. Just watch.
  • - 1
 yup
  • + 4
 Let's see if this topic gets pinkbike staff as many clicks/comments as their one on gun companies making biking goods.......
  • + 3
 Could start a new and healthy bike manufacturing industry hear in NA...fill the void with NA jobs.
  • + 1
 Where are we going to find thousands of experienced AL welders and carbon layup techs? Immigrants?

*zing*
  • + 0
 i like how some folks are running through the comments down voting some because it goes against their opinions lol I have no problem with this. In retrospect history shows when stuff like this happens, it pushes further american innovation. USA has been getting way worse tariff deals from various other countries. None of this is going to stop me from riding, working hard so i can ride and travel, or buying products from my country or other countries.
  • + 4
 As if the sport of MTB isn't elitest enough allready
  • + 1
 I called my local Trek dealer yesterday inquiring about a new Remedy 8. MSRP on a 2018 was $3499 the new 2019 is $3899 with basically the same spec...coincidence?
  • + 1
 You yanks should be proud what Donald Trump has done and is doing for your country ....and all you do is slag him off at every opportunity.... SHAME ON YOU ...
  • - 1
 whats funny is these bike companies are the one raping in the profits, not the chinese!!! 3500$ for a chinese carbon bike frame?? i say we just boycott new bike products! bikes are already stupid over priced for what r&d???
  • + 2
 I think you'll find these tarrif rises go to the tax man
  • + 1
 reaping? I guess it could work as-is though.
  • + 1
 Does it mean what “made in china boutiques” from US now going to cost more?

Anyway, why support companies who only selling made in china stuff
  • + 2
 The $240 Enve stem reviewed in the other article posted today must be the new tariff-adjusted price
  • + 1
 looking at al your complaints americans... stop whining and buy US made bikes Wink by buying chinese products you go against your country's interest........
  • + 1
 The steel and aluminum to build them still has to come from somewhere. In a lot of cases the raw materials are not available from US manufactures.
  • + 1
 @Satanslittlehelper: Not just the alu but the paint, the cleaning products and thinners, the tape, the decals, the gloves, the spray gun, the sand paper and grind wheels, the welders, the rods, the etc. ad nauseaum
  • + 1
 To all of those grab her by the pussy supporters.. thank you for fucking us all up
  • + 1
 You're welcome! Keep crying about it.
  • + 2
 i mean...............if you are hurt merely by words, perhaps grow a spine?
  • + 1
 Anytime!!!! Plan on doing it again in 2020.
  • - 2
 Good!! China has terrible environmental regulations. They make poor quality products. And have inferior worker conditions. About time the bike industry got a kick in the butt! Every bike company should be switching to direct to consumer and make their products in USA or Europe!
  • + 6
 Donny, is that you???
  • + 6
 If that were his intentions then I would be all for it, but they are not. If the USA would have made a plan with its allies to forc China to improve workers’ conditions, environmental impact etc, and then sit down with China and say this is what will happen if you do not get your act together and play on a level playing field, but that’s not what happens. Instead a trump threatens everyone, plays the bully, and if he doesn’t get what he forces others to do, he walks away and blames others.
I agree that taxes should be placed on countries that have led standards than Europe or others but you can’t at the same time lower your own standards, Blöcke everything and be the bully. It will at some point back fire.
  • + 1
 Looks like nobody here knows what they are talking about.

Let's stick to riding bikes.....anyone have a good ride today?
  • + 2
 Page 198 for anyone looking
  • + 1
 While all love to hate on Trump...
American Cannondales WHEN?
  • + 1
 Im sick of everything in America being "made in China" anyways.
  • + 0
 will probably still be cheaper than here !!
  • + 1
 Harley Davidson
Below threshold threads are hidden

