American Tariffs on Chinese-Made Goods Threaten to Increase Prices for the US Bike Industry

In a continued dispute of escalating trade tariffs between two of the world's major economic powers, the Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs on a further 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods that includes bikes and bike parts from tyres, tubes, frames, forks, wheels and spokes to cables, pedals, saddles and much more, BRAIN (Bicycle Retailer and Industry News) reported earlier last month The Trump administration claims this retaliatory tariff is in response to China's decision to impose tariffs on US goods. Bike Europe has reported that the Chinese government will not tolerate blackmail from the American adminsitration and that they would respond in kind."In light of China’s decision to respond to the investigation by imposing duties on U.S. goods, the Trade Representative proposes a modification of the action taken in this investigation. The proposed modification is to maintain the original $34 billion action and the proposed $16 billion action, and to take further action in the form of an additional 10 per cent ad valorem duty on products of China with an annual trade value of approximately $200 billion." - Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.The US government is currently discussing and taking comments on the implications of these tariffs from key industry figures who are campaigning for the tariffs to be dropped or removed altogether until the 17th of August. There will be a public hearing about the tariffs on August 20-23.For a full list of every product that could be affected by the tariffs, click here