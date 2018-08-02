American Tariffs on Chinese-Made Goods Threaten to Increase Prices for the US Bike Industry

In a continued dispute of escalating trade tariffs between two of the world's major economic powers, the Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs on a further 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods that includes bikes and bike parts from tyres, tubes, frames, forks, wheels and spokes to cables, pedals, saddles and much more, BRAIN (Bicycle Retailer and Industry News) reported earlier last month
.
The Trump administration claims this retaliatory tariff is in response to China's decision to impose tariffs on US goods. Bike Europe has reported
that the Chinese government will not tolerate blackmail from the American adminsitration and that they would respond in kind.
"In light of China’s decision to respond to the investigation by imposing duties on U.S. goods, the Trade Representative proposes a modification of the action taken in this investigation. The proposed modification is to maintain the original $34 billion action and the proposed $16 billion action, and to take further action in the form of an additional 10 per cent ad valorem duty on products of China with an annual trade value of approximately $200 billion." - Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
The US government is currently discussing and taking comments on the implications of these tariffs from key industry figures who are campaigning for the tariffs to be dropped or removed altogether until the 17th of August. There will be a public hearing about the tariffs on August 20-23.
For a full list of every product that could be affected by the tariffs, click here
.
104 Comments
Obama warned Xi Jinping about Trump's seriousness over tariffs. Xi's response was simply, if the world plunges into economic devastation over a trade spat, history will show who is at fault.
Trump has no idea what he's doing. We're already paying for it in the U.S. including the biggest reversals of public land protection in Utah, loosening of environmental regulations and oversight, loss of net neutrality, next year healthcare premiums are going to skyrocket (Trump sabotaging the ACA), and the Republicans and Trump are aiming to gut medicaid, medicare, Social Security in order to pay for the massive tax cuts aimed at the wealthy and corporations... oh and they're looking into slashing capital gains taxes as well....
Once again, I apologize to the world for this racist, child rapist and overall f*cking idiot conman a minority of our population voted for.
Hillary won the popular vote, so does your question matter?
I live in a 'Blue' state so I voted Green Party. If people are in a guaranteed 'Blue' state and didn't vote for the Green Party (so they had a chance to reach 5% and qualify for gov't funds and possibly, maybe one day break up the political monopoly as has been done by Greens to some extent in the EU) then you have no business voting and you will continue to get what you deserve.
I'll spend the rest of my life trying to explain to my kids how we could possibly elect a childish, $elfish, pig-puppet.
This 2 party system is 2 cheeks of the same ass.
Nope, just the majority.
My Smash has been awesome and both the frame and fork (MRP Ribbon) are made in the U.S.
"The rebel spirit of Joe Strummer lives on in The Smash"
Really funny watching a minority of Americans come to grips with the Cheetoh Lord's simple-minded policies. Kinda like the farmers in the midwest crying on their soybeans because the Dear Leader's decisions are crashing the American soybean market. Boo Hoo I say. You voted for this, now suck it.
And you have to think about the market for these american brands. While small US brands like GG are almost exclusively catering the US market bigger brands like Santa Cruz are huge in Europe. They would lose that market pretty quickly to brands like YT, Commençal, Canyon, Cube... and that retarded trade war is not only going on with China but with Europe too...
And once the prices go up, they can't just drop them again when the trade war blows over because that would ruin the bike shops who had to pay the tradewar price just to see their inventory value drop by 25%. So yeah, just the threat of a trade war can do all sorts of terrible things to the economy (i.e. China started sourcing soy from Brazil months before the first tariff went into effect which already hurt farmers in the midwest).
The good news is, the economy will probably sort it all out in 5 years. But in the mean time, its all F'd up for no good reason and we waste all that time just getting back to square one! In summary, don't put this on a bike company making the only reasonable decision to survive. If you don't like it, VOTE!
A failed bike: dead.
The quality standards are also typically held up the designer/bike company’s end
I have a Yamaha sax and a cheap Chinese sax, yes the Yamaha sounds and feels better than the Chinese one but the Yam was also 8 times the price. To be honest for the price I'm amazed that the Chinese one sounds as good as it does for the money.
The toy industry is the most telling. I used to work for a toy importer/distributor. The bosses would travel to Chinese toy fares where they met with the manufacturers and discuss future products. Whatever product they made, they had varying quality levels to match whatever price point you wanted to pay. Two people could be selling the same toy (visually) here in the UK for two different prices, but at wildly different quality levels.
and it's not like Giant makes an "All usa bike" and an "All china bike"
but Jackson guitars do that exact thing.
Ones $2k and the other is $200, but plays like $200 for sure.
*zing*
Anyway, why support companies who only selling made in china stuff
I agree that taxes should be placed on countries that have led standards than Europe or others but you can’t at the same time lower your own standards, Blöcke everything and be the bully. It will at some point back fire.
Let's stick to riding bikes.....anyone have a good ride today?
American Cannondales WHEN?
The simple fact is this: large scale manufacturing jobs are not coming back to the U.S.A. Manufacturing might, but they will employ robots. Sorry to say, but Chinese workers are not the ones taking your jobs, its Programmers.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSKi8HfcxEk&t=5s Here, do some learning.
Obama was the one who had no idea what he was doing. Same goes for Hilary and Kerry. They all proofed they were well out of their league.
@Scott-Townes please don't speak for all Americans. You are out of line sir.
